”Am sunat la 112…, am cerut ajutor dar.. degeaba”. Cu gândul la tragedia Alexandrei, o albaiuliancă retraiește clipele dramatice petrecute cu ani în urmă

”Am sunat la 112…, am cerut ajutor dar.. degeaba”. Cu gândul la tragedia Alexandrei, o albaiuliancă retraiește clipele dramatice petrecute cu ani în urmă

Gheorghe Dincă, presupusul criminal din Caracal, susține că a ars haine pentru a se proteja de țânțari

Anchetatorii au descoperit mai multe indicii care să îi facă să creadă că Gheorghe Dincă este cel care a omorât-o pe Alexandra, dar bărbatul continuă să nege că ar avea orice legătură… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: Ministrul de Interne i-a schimbat pe șefii IPJ Olt și ai Poliției Caracal

Ministrul de Interne, Nicolae Moga, a anunţat sâmbătă seara, la Slatina, că a fost decisă încetarea împuternicirii în funcţiile de conducere a şefului Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ) Olt… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Hagi: Mă bucur mult pentru Ianis. El încearcă să se adapteze

Ianis Hagi a avut parte de un debut excelent la Genk, vineri, marcând golul victoriei în partida cu Kortrijk, scor 2-1, la două minute după ce a intrat pe teren. Gheorghe Hagi a declarat că este foarte fericit pentru performanța fiului său, dar spune că… [citeste mai departe]

Hungarian PM Orban about cemetery in Uzului Valley: Hungarians in Transylvania need an acceptable solution

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday stated at the Summer University in Baile Tusnad that the situation at the Uzului Valley is "unimaginable" and that "Hungarians in Transylvania… [citeste mai departe]

Caracal case/ Gheorghe Dinca - arrested for 30 days; decision taken by Dolj Court

The Dolj County Court on Saturday decided to held in preventive detention for 30 days Gheorghe Dinca, the man from Caracal Town suspected of murdering a teenager of 15 from the Dobrosloveni locality, Olt County, the charges so far being of… [citeste mai departe]

Federaţia Elevilor din România reacționează la cazul de la Caracal - Lipsa transportului pune viațile elevilor în pericol

Federaţia Elevilor din România solicită Guvernului să ia măsuri de urgenţă pentru remedierea situaţiei transportului, având în vedere tragedia petrecută… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţii STS, MAI, DGPI, chemaţi în Comisia de Apărare

Comisia de apărare din Camera Deputaţilor a decis să îi cheme luni la audieri pe reprezentanţii STS, MAI, DGPI, dar şi pe şefii demişi ai poliţiei din Olt. “Având în vedere evenimentele recente de la Caracal, precum şi numeroasele semnalări din mass media, referitoare la… [citeste mai departe]

Fetiță de 4 ani accidentată mortal la Vinga, pe DN 69

„În jurul orelor 19:20, o fetiță de 4 ani, din Vinga, fiind nesupravegheată, a traversat strada prin loc nepermis, pe D.N. 69, pe raza localității Vinga, fiind surprinsă și accidentată mortal de un autoturism condus de un bărbat de 36 de ani, din Italia. Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile din Rusia au arestat peste 600 de persoane la un protest din Moscova

Poliţia din Rusia a arestat peste 600 de persoane sâmbătă, inclusiv activişti importanţi, la un protest de la Moscova faţă de faptul că unii membri ai opoziţiei nu au primit aprobarea pentru a participa la alegerile locale. [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday stated at the in that the situation at the is "unimaginable" and that "Hungarians in Transylvania need an acceptable solution for this," while adding that relevant Hungarians are discussing with the Romanian side on this matter. 
"Of course, the and relevant actors discuss with the Romanian side, I cannot speak of certain political categories in this context. The peace and quiet of a cemetery was disturbed here and we don't know how to include some political debates in this…

