Hungarian PM Orban about cemetery in Uzului Valley: Hungarians in Transylvania need an acceptable solution

- Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban, on Saturday stated, while visiting the Summer University in Baile Tusnad, that in the past five years the European Union made "fatal" errors, among which he mentioned the way it taken care of the migration phenomenon, and said we need to fight "the internationalist Liberalism."…

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the inclusion of three Romanian universities in the list of academic networks benefiting from the first wave of funding from the European Universities Initiative."The University of Bucharest, the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate Thursday and Friday in the European Council meeting in Brussels. According to the agenda, the Romanian head of state will attend on Thursday the summit of the European People's Party and the meeting of the European Council; on Friday he will deliver…

- Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor calls on the prime minister to dismiss the Interior minister and the prefect of Harghita County, arguing that the Romanian authorities "were not able" to ensure order at the events in the cemetery of Uzului Valley. "The…

- Second class corporal Anton Florin, who was injured on May 24 in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device blast, was transferred on Saturday to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center - Germany, for additional medical investigations and specialist treatment, the Ministry of National Defence announced.According…

- Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan, on Friday, of the Saint Andrew 300th Force Protection Battalion were discharged from hospital, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced through a release sent, on Saturday, to AGERPRES. Thus, Staff Sergeant Rusu Marian, corporals,…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday called for the respect of traditional values and symbols, asking for "decency in promoting messages in public space".The prime minister emphasizes that the denigration of national symbols and their association in a defamatory manner, as well as the…

- Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Saturday with US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, "context in which the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults and authorities…