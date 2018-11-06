Heat prices could go up by 10% in Bucharest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- British School of Bucharest (BSB) invita parintii sa participe, alaturi de copiii lor, la Ziua Portilor Deschise dedicata prescolarilor. Evenimentul va avea loc marti, 13 noiembrie, intre orele 9.00 si 12.00.

- Taxi companies are starting to adjust their prices according to the price of gas and the costs of operating vehicles. Taxi companies will now be able to set their own prices between 1.39 LEI and 3.5 LEI as long...

- Taxi companies are announcing a rise in cab fares. The change comes after gas prices and car maintenance went up and drivers can not keep up with the costs. Some companies already rose prices by 1.99 LEI per...

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday had a meeting with EU's chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier, while on a visit to Bucharest, on which occasion the Romanian diplomat assured him that the negotiating team enjoys Romania's confidence and support. According to a Romanian…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday reiterated Romania's desire to join the Schengen area as soon as possible."I underlined Romania's support for more efficient management of the EU's borders. I reiterated Romania's desire to join the Schengen area as soon as possible," Iohannis said at…

- Bucharest citizens could warm in the future by using biofuel from garbage and the Capital's subterranean thermal waters, because the natural gas price will hike soon, Gheorghe Piperea, Rominsolv partner, attorney of the Public heat distribution corporation (RADET), stated on Thursday. "Gas…

- Pro Romania MPs will not vote on a new proposal for the offshore law, party leader Victor Ponta said on Monday. "As far as the offshore law is concerned, we will not vote on any new proposal. It is a subject we have been working on since 2013 and Romania could stand to gain very much from here…

- The irritating tear gas used by the gendarmes during the 10 August rally in Bucharest's Victoriei Square was approved and non-lethal, being used to remove the turbulent persons, said on Thursday Major Laurentiu Cazan, who coordinated the gendarmes action at the rally. "Those means are non-lethal.…