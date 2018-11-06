Heat prices could go up by 10% in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Niculae Bădălău, avertisment pentru Dragnea după excluderile din PSD: Peste 100 de colegi din Parlament nu cunosc disciplina de partid

Senatorul PSD Niculae Bădălău a declarat marți, la Parlament, că partidul trebuie să aibă un „dialog mai intens” cu cei peste… [citeste mai departe]

ÎMPREUNĂ PENTRU TOTDEAUNA: Doi tineri s-au îmbrăţişat şi s-au aruncat în faţa unui tren

Doi tineri au lăsat un mesaj în care spuneau că doresc să fie "împreună pentru totdeauna", apoi s-au îmbrățișat și s-au aruncat în fața unui tren. Cei doi rămăseseră fără loc de muncă și și-au pierdut casa înainte… [citeste mai departe]

ANTRACT îşi lansează al nouălea album de muzică la Craiova

Craiovenii sunt invitaţi pe 8 noiembrie, la o seară specială de muzică pop-rock, oferită de trupa ANTRACT. În această toamnă ANTRACT a lansat albumul cu titlul „Lasă-te dus!”. Este al nouălea album al formaţiei şi cuprinde cincisprezece piese dintre care ... [citeste mai departe]

32.323 locuri de munca vacante la nivel national. Cate posturi sunt disponibile in Constanta

Potrivit datelor furnizate de agentii economici privind locurile de munca vacante, in evidentele Agentiei Nationale pentru Ocuparea Fortei de Munca ANOFM sunt inregistrate 32.323 locuri de munca, in data de 6 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta, meci cu CSA Steaua in Cupa Romaniei

In optimile de finala ale Cupei Romaniei la handbal masculin, HC Dobrogea Sud va intalni CSA Steaua Bucuresti, pe 8 decembrie, in capitala.In faza precedenta a competitiei, echipa de pe litoral a eliminate CSM Botosani, pe care a invins o in deplasare cu 36 21 14 12 .In acest… [citeste mai departe]

AVANPREMIERĂ. Fragment din volumul „Orice om îi este teamă.Un partid, doi ani şi trei premieri”, de Radu Paraschivescu

Marţi, de la ora 19.00, la librăria Humanitas de la Cişimgiu, scriitorul Radu Paraschivescu lansează volumul „Orice om îi este teamă.Un partid, doi… [citeste mai departe]

Ianis Hagi, la Craiova? Transferul care ar putea ”cutremura” fotbalul românesc: ”A venit, a stat două-trei zile”

După ce l-au transferat pe Alexandru Cicâldău de la Viitorul în vara acestui an, oltenii ar fi pus ochii pe încă un jucător al fostei campioane a României.… [citeste mai departe]

Flacari si mult fum la un depozit din Craiova

Pompierii au avut serios de furca, marti, cu flacarile izbucnite la un depozit de dezmembrari auto din Craiova. Dupa ce au fost anuntati despre izbucnirea incendiului, pompierii s-au grabit sa ajunga la locul interventiei, cu mai multe autospeciale, pentru a domoli cat mai rapid valvataia. Din primele informatii… [citeste mai departe]

21 de supravietuitori ai dramei de la Colectiv, mesaj catre premier si ministrul Sanatatii

Un grup din randul tinerilor care au supravietuit dezastrului de acum trei ani, de la “Colectiv”, semneaza o scrisoare deschisa adresata, marti, sefei Guvernului si ministrului Sanatatii, prin care cer infiintarea unui mecanism… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire neaşteptată făcută în cala de bagaje a unui avion de pasageri

Angajaţii de pe Chicago O'Hare International Airport au avut parte de o mare surpriză când au descoperit, în cala de bagaje a unui avion al companiei Piedmont Airlines care venea din Kansas City, un bărbat. [citeste mai departe]


Heat prices could go up by 10% in Bucharest

Publicat:
Heat prices in Buchraest could go up by 10%.ELCEN, the company that heats the water in  power plants. requested the from the energy sector to rise the production price by this...

