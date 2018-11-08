Governor of the Romanian National Bank gives important announcement

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | De ce uneori pompierii ajung târziu

VIDEO | De ce uneori pompierii ajung târziu

40 de minute le-a luat pompierilor arădeni să parcurgă 20 de kilometri de la sediul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență până pe autostrada Arad-Timișoara, sens de mers spre Timișoara, înainte de ieșirea spre Orțișoara. Autospeciala de stingere a înaintat foarte greu pe autostradă, până la locul incendiul,… [citeste mai departe]

Dotări moderne pentru spitalul din Brad

Dotări moderne pentru spitalul din Brad

Noi aparaturi medicale au ajuns la spitalul din Brad. Unitatea medicală este inclusă într-un proiect de modernizare, iar dotarea acesteia cu aparatură medicală de ultimă generație este cel mai important aspect. În acest sens, spitalul municipal Brad a primit încă o parte din dotările necesare desfășurării unui act medical… [citeste mai departe]

Tăriceanu spune că se opune amnistiei şi graţierii: Aş fi acuzat că fac politică în interes propriu

Tăriceanu spune că se opune amnistiei şi graţierii: Aş fi acuzat că fac politică în interes propriu

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu a declarat miercuri seară la TVR că nu este de acord și se va opune unei inițiative pentru amnistie și grațiere. Șeful Senatului motivează această decizie spunând… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE - Opoziția și puciștii din PSD îi pregătesc lovitura DECISIVĂ lui Liviu Dragnea: s-a deschis sezonul negocierilor

SURSE - Opoziția și puciștii din PSD îi pregătesc lovitura DECISIVĂ lui Liviu Dragnea: s-a deschis sezonul negocierilor

Se fac jocuri extrem de interesante în Parlament, în această perioadă și, pentru opoziție, mai important decât o moțiune de cenzură este demersul prin… [citeste mai departe]

BNR anunț devastator pentru economia românească! Ce se va întâmpla din 2019

BNR anunț devastator pentru economia românească! Ce se va întâmpla din 2019

Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a păstrat la 3,5% prognoza de inflaţie pentru finalul acestui an şi a majorat la 2,9%, de la 2,7%, prognoza pentru anul viitor, a anunţat, joi, guvernatorul BNR, Mugur Isărescu,... [citeste mai departe]

Între judeţele Alba şi Hunedoara, râul Mureş va fi navigabil pe 60 de kilometri

Între judeţele Alba şi Hunedoara, râul Mureş va fi navigabil pe 60 de kilometri

Râul Mureş va fi navigabil pe 60 de kilometri, între judeţele Alba şi Hunedoara, iar ambarcaţiunile uşoare vor putea fi închiriate din opt localităţi, unde se vor amenaja şi lagune turistice cu pontoane de acostare – debarcare, transmite... [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL Klaus Iohannis, întâlnire cu Theresa May pe 14 noiembrie

OFICIAL Klaus Iohannis, întâlnire cu Theresa May pe 14 noiembrie

PreşedinteleKlaus Iohannis, va efectua, pe 14 noiembrie, o vizită oficială în Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii și Irlandei de Nord. Cu acest prilej, șeful statului va avea o întrevedere cu premierul britanic, Theresa May, unde vor fi abordate stadiul negocierilor privind… [citeste mai departe]

BNR majorează prognoza de inflaţie la 2,9% pentru 2019

BNR majorează prognoza de inflaţie la 2,9% pentru 2019

Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a păstrat la 3,5% prognoza de inflaţie pentru finalul acestui an şi a majorat la 2,9%, de la 2,7%, prognoza pentru anul viitor, a anunţat, joi, guvernatorul BNR, Mugur Isărescu,... [citeste mai departe]

eMAG a anuntat o parte din oferta de Black Friday: 3 milioane de produse, 220 milioane de lei reduce

eMAG a anuntat o parte din oferta de Black Friday: 3 milioane de produse, 220 milioane de lei reduce

eMAG incepe sa dea informatii despre Black Friday-ul din acest an. Se pare ca vom avea parte de discounturi ce totalizeaza 220 de milioane de lei pentru 3 milioane de produse, dintre care zeci de mii… [citeste mai departe]

Minori retinuti dupa ce au furat electronice de mii de lei dintr-o societate comerciala, la Timisoara

Minori retinuti dupa ce au furat electronice de mii de lei dintr-o societate comerciala, la Timisoara

Acuzații de furt calificat pe numele a doi tineri de 16 și 17 ani, la Timișoara. Ei au fost reținuți pentru 24 de ore, după ce au fost prinși că au furat electronice de mii de lei dintr-o societate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Governor of the Romanian National Bank gives important announcement

Publicat:
Governor of the Romanian National Bank gives important announcement

Governor of the , gave an important announcement regarding the quarterly report on inflation. According to the data published on October 10 by the National...

Citeste articolul mai departe pe antena3.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: antena3.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis to attend 30 October trilateral meeting Romania-Bulgaria-Austria to convey common message on EU future

13:40, 24.10.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Tuesday, 30 October, the trilateral meeting of the heads of state Romania - Bulgaria - Austria, in Vienna, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release issued on Wednesday for AGERPRES.  According to the quoted source, the meeting will be…

Gov't: Until euro adoption, intense period in reforms needed

10:57, 24.10.2018 - The members of the National Committee for substantiating the National Euro Adoption Plan stated on Tuesday that the period before the adoption of the euro will have to be "intense in reforms, development and modernization to reach the real convergence thresholds", according to a Government press…

Klaus Iohannis calls parties for consultations on Justice legislation

14:27, 22.10.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis convened the parliamentary parties for consultations, on Wednesday, from 15:00hrs, on Justice legislation, the Presidential Administration informs.  According to the cited source, the timetable of the consultations is as follows: Wednesday, 24 October, as of 15:00hrs…

CyDEx18: Over 300 experts meet in most important cyber security exercise in Romania

13:16, 08.10.2018 - More than 300 experts will gather in the most important cyber security exercise in Romania - CyDEx18 - to be held from 8 to 10 October at the Snagov Palace, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) website informs.  The SRI-organized event will be attended by more than 90 public, private and…

Foreign direct investments, up by 29.44 percent during first six months of 2018

14:05, 13.08.2018 - Direct foreign investments have gone up by 29.44 percent during the first six months of this year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 2.194 billion Euro, according to the data of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), published on Monday.  "Direct investments of non-Romanian residents…

Prezenta SURPRIZA in Piata Victoriei: Un important personaj de la varful BNR participa la protest

22:55, 11.08.2018 - Zeci de mii de persoane participa, sambata seara, la mitingul antiguvernamental din Piata Victoriei, protestatarii scandand "Nu plecam!". Oamenii, care sunt stransi atat in fata sediului Guvernului, cat si pe strazile laterale, au aprins de mai multe ori lanternele telefoanelor mobile, iar la un…

Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu: 26,000 households will benefit from photovoltaic cells

15:14, 10.08.2018 - The Ministry of Environment allocates, through the Environment Fund, 100 million euros for the relaunching of the Green House program, in October, Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu announced in a Friday's press conference in northeastern Suceava, Agerpres informs.According to the minister,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 08 noiembrie 2018
Bucuresti2°C | 13°CCer parţial noros
Iasi1°C | 14°CCer senin
Cluj-Napoca2°C | 16°CCer parţial noros
Timisoara2°C | 17°CCer senin
Constanta9°C | 13°CCer acoperit
Craiova4°C | 16°CCer senin
Brasov-1°C | 14°CCer senin
Baia Mare3°C | 16°CCer parţial noros
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 04.11.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 583.604,92 12.085.899,87
II (5/6) 4 48.633,74 -
III (4/6) 269 723,17 -
IV (3/6) 6.252 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.662.529,81

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 noiembrie 2018
USD 4.0588
EUR 4.6617
CHF 4.0751
GBP 5.3417
CAD 3.1042
XAU 160.981
JPY 3.5902
CNY 0.587
AED 1.105
AUD 2.956
MDL 0.239
BGN 2.3835

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec