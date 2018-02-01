Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Cei de la British Vogue sunt acuzați ca au folosit Photoshopul atat de mult, incat au transformat-o pe Bella La inceput, a fost valva starnita de faptul ca surorile Gigi și Bella Hadid au pozat goale impreuna pentru revista britanica Vogue. Curand, insa, fanii au inceput sa comenteze febril pe conturile…

- FBI deputy director McCabe steps down Deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective immediately, NBC news reported citing sources inside the Bureau. There was no official announcement about McCabe’s retirement, only reports via NBC’s legal and White House correspondents. McCabe announced…

- Grupul german BMW a cumparat toate actiunile detinute de Sixt la firma lor mixta DriveNow, deschizand calea pentru o alianta cu rivala Daimler, in domeniul serviciilor de transport car-sharing si robo-taxi, pentru a concura mai bine cu Uber si Lyft, au declarat pentru Reuters surse care au dorit sa-si…

- The Senate and Chamber of Deputies leaders decided on Friday to call an extraordinary session of Parliament on Monday, for the investiture vote on the new government. The plenary session is scheduled to start at 15:00 hrs, while hearings of the minister nominees in Parliament expert committees…

- President Klaus Iohannis is to meet on Wednesday, in Brussels, with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, the Presidential Administration announces on Friday. The president's visit to Brussels takes place upon the invite…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Friday announced he will present "a lie" that was officially conveyed to the European Commission. When asked, before the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD, what was his opinion about the fact that in the recent time…

- Prime Minister-designate Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that the new Government will include new names, but also ministers of the former Cabinet. "I have participated in the evaluation, analysis of the proposals on the future PSD-ALDE Cabinet [Social Democratic Party-Alliance of Liberals…

- Competitori aprigi pe piata automobilelor premium, cei doi producatori germani au de gand sa realizeze o companie comuna in segmentul car-sharing, un proiect de care vor beneficia peste 4 milioane de clienti. Este vorba de o fuziune intre doua companii de servicii car-sharing, dezvoltate separat, Car2Go,…

- Este sezonul vacantelor pentru celebritati, iar Bella Hadid o stie foarte bine. Dupa un an intens de munca, ce a propulsat-o pe culmile succesului, vedeta a mers la ski intr-o statiune din Muntii Alpi.

- The newly elected head of the Superior Council of Magistracy, Simona Marcu, on Friday sent a message of unity to the magistrates and another one of openness towards the other state powers. "I would like first of all to send a message of unity to my colleagues, judges and prosecutors, from the…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Friday that he doesn't avoid President Klaus Iohannis, who can always challenge the modifications brought to the Justice Laws with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CR). At the end of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) sitting, the Justice…

- Daca 2017 a fost anul experimentelor in matere de hair styling, in 2018 trendurile revin catre natural. In 2017 s-au purtat mult culorile puternice, chiar și culorile neon sau nuanțe de albastru și verde. In 2018 culorile de par care se poarta cel mai mult sunt cele naturale, in special șatenul și blondul.…

- The Save Romania Union (USR) launched on Sunday the programme "USR is your voice!", which aims to discuss with over 30,000 people in the next three months to see what the expectations of the citizens from the political class are. "It is a project through which we try to discuss nationwide with…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday and Friday in the meeting of the European Council, which is to take place in Brussels, a release of the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES informs. According to the quoted source, the meeting agenda includes topics regarding the…

- Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be days of national mourning in Romania, declared so in memory of King Mihai I. The decision was taken last week by the Government. During these days, all institutions and central public authorities will fly the Romanian flag at half-mast. The same…

- Promoting the rule of law and Justice independence, fighting against corruption, ensuring integrity in public positions and dignities are constitutional values that cannot be negotiated, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday in a message sent on the occasion of Romania's Constitution Day. "In…

- Acum ca Selena Gomez l-a lasat cu ochii in soare pentru a se intoarce la Justin Bieber, The Weeknd a facut și el o mișcare. Pare-se, artistul s-a intors, cu coada intre picioare, la iubita Bella Hadid, cea pe care o parasise nu cu mult timp inainte de a se cupla cu Selena Gomez. Impreuna, din nou!…

- December 1 is the union moment within the same borders of all territories inhabited by Romanians, a moment possible through the sacrifice and blood of the Romanian soldiers, on Friday said the National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, adding that on this very day, "we should recall all of those who…

- Unul dintre cele mai populare servicii de photo sharing, anunta ca hackerii au compromis securitatea site-ului si au dobandit acces la conturile utilizatorilor. Utilizatorii Imgur sunt incurajati sa-si schimbe parola deoarece hackerii au reusit sa acceseze baza de date a site-ului, cu toate numele de…

- Transportul „verde”, favorizat la Cluj Introducerea autobuzelor electrice si incarcarea wireless a acestora, folosirea benzilor prioritare pentru masinile nepoluante, exploatarea in comun a autoturismelor personale si de firma si incarcarea lor cu maximum de pasageri sunt solutii propuse de municipalitatea…

- Pentru prima data in ultimii cincisprezece ani, Gisele Bunchen nu mai este cel mai bine platit model al lumii. Un altul, mult mai tanar, i-a luat locul, conform topului realizat anual de Forbes. Ea e cel mai bine platit model al anului Potrivit presei internaționale, Kendall Jenner este, anul acesta,…

- Kendall Jenner este cel mai bine platit model din lume in 2017. Dupa 14 ani in care a ocupat aceasta poziție, Gisele Bundchen a fost detronata de membra clanului Kardashian-Jenner. Forbes a lansat, marți, lista anuala a celor mai bine platite modele din lume in 2017 , iar clasamentul demonstreaza ca…

- Tens of thousands of locals and visitors from the country and abroad experienced on Friday evening the awe of seeing the lights going up in the Christmas market opened in the historic center of Sibiu; the event has been running for 11 years now, patterned after Austrian and German markets held in…

- Romania is ranked among EU's top 5 heaviest consumers of antibiotics, a situation which favors the emergence of treatment resistant bacteria, the Romanian Health Observatory (ORS) said in a report this Friday. "The high consumption of antibiotics has turned Romania into one of the European…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.6400 1 US dollar USD 3.9322 1 Swiss franc CHF 3.9662 1 British pound…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) lodged with Parliament, on Friday, the censure motion against the Tudose Government called "PSDragnea, [Social Democratic Party, led by Liviu Dragnea] a mother in the campaign, a plague at rule." The motion was signed by 148…

- Au inceput din nou speculațiile despre o potențiala intoarcere a lui The Weeknd la fosta lui dragoste: Bella Hadid. La cateva saptamani dupa ce s-a desparțit de Selena Gomez, artistul din Torronto a fost vazut in timp ce pleca din apartamentul Bellei Hadid din New York, scriu cei de la E! News. Aceeași…

- Aseara, frumoasele din familia Hadid au uimit publicul la o gala din Brooklyn, New York, in cadrul careia Gigi Hadid a primit premiul Supernova. Așa ca la eveniment, modelul a primit susținerea familiei, mai exact, alaturi de ea au fost sora mai mica, Bella, mama sa, Yolanda, dar și fratele in varsta…

- Primaria a publicat un nou anunt de consultare privind achizitia serviciului de asigurare a functionalitatii sistemului de bike sharing aferent proiectului european "Black Sea Bike Diversification of the tourism services in Constanta Balchik cross border region by bike BSBldquo;. Obiectul consultarii…

- National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors on Friday ordered senior official with the Transport Ministry Ninel Cercel to be detained over blackmail after he had taken action to remove from office the manager of the Brasov Regional Freight Centre (CZM) so that privately-owned transport…

- Judoka Larisa Florian (age 22) has won the silver medal in the 52-kg category at the European Championships for athletes under 23, held in Podgorica (Montenegro), reads a release of the Judo Romanian Federation on Friday remitted to Agerpres. Florian won the first match against Lisa Dengg from Austria,…

- Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the ITF 100K Tokyo tournament, as she defeated Japan's Junri Namigata 6 - 4, 6 - 2. Second seed Buzarnescu (aged 29, WTA's 72nd), bested her 35-year old opponent (WTA 236th) in one hour and 7 minutes. The Romanian…

- "Discover and know Romania" is a programme the Ministry for Romanians Abroad wishes to continue throughout the year 2018, dedicated to the Great Union Centennial, Minister Andreea Pastarnac said on Friday at the Parliament Palace where the project's second stage was opened. "Discover and know…

- Un barbat de 36 de ani, Ramis Jonuzi, care a închiriat o camera cu 30 de dolari pe noapte în Melbourne, Australia, prin intermedul platformei de house-sharing Airbnb, a fost ucis de catre cele trei gazde, arata Fox. Una dintre gazde l-a violat pe Ramis Jonuzi cu un obiect, arata…

- Romania has become Vice-Champion of Europe in the cyber security competition European Cyber Security Challenge ECSC 2017, held in Spain, for the 2nd consecutive year, according to a Friday release of the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team - CERT-RO. Participating in…

- More than 400 soldiers from several counties of Romania attended a ceremony in downtown Miercurea Ciuc, on the Mountain Troops Day on Friday. The event, which took place before the monument of the Unknown Soldier, started with a memorial service of the heroes fallen on the battlefields, attended…