Arrears of consolidated general budget, down 6.3pct at end-H1

The arrears of the consolidated general budget decreased by 6.3pct in the first 6 months of 2019, from 192.62 million lei in December 2018 to 180.47 million lei in June 2019, according to the data posted on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance. Arrears older than 90 days… [citeste mai departe]