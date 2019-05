Germany's Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt: We have never opposed Romania's entry into Schengen area

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, stated on Monday in Galati that the country he represents has never opposed Romania's entry into the Schengen area, according to Agerpres.

I want to say something at the beginning: We have never opposed Romania's entry into the Schengen area, this objective is maintained on our part. We have proposed a solution: for example, Schengen accession step by step, firstly only the airports to enter the Schengen area. I think, and this must be understood, that such a project needs the consensus of all participants.…