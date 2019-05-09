General Coldea's businesses, under investigation in Germany

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Artiști necunoscuți sunt promovați pe plan internațional, numai pentru ca arta lor sa fie achiziționata de mari corporații, pe sume uriașe care nu au nici o legatura cu valoarea de piața a acestor opere. Evident, profiturile sunt manevrate de intermediari care le redistribuie apoi in cadrul unei…

- The Swedish owner of Electrolux Satu Mare threatens, through the voice of the workers who did not join the strike, to relocate its production to Poland, informs a release issued by president of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu on Friday.The reaction of the…

- Minister of National Defense Gabriel Les and Chief of General Staff Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday discussed in a videoconference with the command staff of the army structures deployed in the theatres of operations in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in Poland.The videoconference…

- The Romanian athletes have scored several victories on Sunday in the first day of the 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest. Romania lined up nine athletes: Daniela Dodean Monteiro (women's single, women's doubles), Adina Diaconu (women's single, women's double), Elizabeta…

- Strengthening the security and defense dimension of the EU, the strategic partnership between Romania and Poland and their joint contribution to strengthening the NATO forward presence were the main topics of discussion between Romania's Defence Minister Gabriel Les and his Polish counterpart Mariusz…

- O noua cursa pentru ultima șansa va pune in pericol soarta a trei echipe ramase in competiția celui mai dur reality-show, Asia Express - Drumul Elefantului. In aceasta faza a concursului exista o singura pereche imuna, cea formata din Ana Morodan și Teleșpan, caștigatorii ediției de duminica. Avand…

- Pentru al șaptelea an consecutiv, de „Ziua Universitații Transilvania” – 1 martie, Facultatea de Litere propune brașovenilor un eveniment intitulat „Literatura iese in oraș”, Tradiționalul program de lecturi publice este organizat de studentii si profesorii Facultatii de Litere, care vor vor citi din…

- The Romanian magistrates will organize protests according to a Polish model, judge Cristi Danilet announced on RFI on Thursday in the context of the new emergency ordinance on the laws of justice."We did not need changes to the laws of justice, neither through the laws passed in Parliament…