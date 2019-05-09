General Coldea's businesses, under investigation in Germany

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Energiei a semnat acordul: Construcţia reactoarelor 3 şi 4 va începe peste doi-trei ani

"E o zi foarte importantă, din punctul meu de vedere. Ce s-a semnat aici sub ochii noştri nu e o etapă formală a unui proces lung şi greu, ci primul semnal concret în direcţia construirii celor două reactoare.… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump, Iron Man, Romulus vor ascunde celebritățile ghicite de vedete

Șase măști spectaculoase, în spatele cărora se ascund șase celebrități din mai multe domenii, urcă pe Scena misterelor diseară, de la ora 20:00, într-o nouă ediție a show-ului prezentat de Dan Negru, alături de Romică Țociu, la Antena 1. [citeste mai departe]

GĂEȘTI: Vechiul sediu al primăriei va fi transformat în Centrul cultural Gheorghe Zamfir

Proiectul Centrului cultural Gheorghe Zamfir prinde contur, la Găești. Pe 7 mai, primarul Gheorghe Grigore a semnat un contract de Post-ul GĂEȘTI: Vechiul sediu al primăriei va fi transformat în Centrul cultural Gheorghe… [citeste mai departe]

Începe ” Maratonul vinului”, primul concurs de Mountain Bike cu scop caritabil din România

Maratonul Vinului este primul concurs de Mountain Bike cu scop caritabil din România. Este deja la a IX-aediţie,  iar în acest an va avea loc sâmbătă 11 Mai. Pe lângă cele două trasee clasice de 31km şi 51km,… [citeste mai departe]

FBI anchetează 850 de cazuri de terorism intern în SUA

Poliţia federală americană, FBI, anchetează 850 de cazuri de terorism intern în SUA, ce vizează în mare majoritate militanţi de extrema dreaptă sau opozanţi faţă de guvern, a indicat miercuri un înalt responsabil al FBI, relatează AFP potrivit Agerpres. Jumătate din anchete se referă la… [citeste mai departe]

Sibiu Summit 2019: „Crema” Europei la ultima reuniune informală din actualul mandat al CE

Şefii statelor şi guvernelor UE şi liderii PPE, precum şi Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker, Antonio Tajani şi Angela Merkel, participă joi la Summitul informal al şefilor de stat sau de guvern din Uniunea Europeană,… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic dirijat pe centura oraşului Sinaia, din cauza unui TIR ramas in pana

Traficul se desfășoar dirijat, joi dimineață, începînd cu ora 8.00, pe DN 1, în dreptul localității Sinaia. Restricțiile au fost impuse după ce un TIR, fără marfă, a rămas în pană de motor. TIR-ul se află la km 122, pe DN 1 - centura orașului Sinaia,… [citeste mai departe]

Miting PSD la Iași, în aceeași zi în care are loc summitul de la Sibiu. Peste 40.000 de persoane sunt așteptate

PSD organizează joi, 9 mai, un miting de Ziua Europei la care sunt așteptate peste 40.000 de persoane. Evenimentul este organizat în ciuda apelurilor venite de la Opoziție… [citeste mai departe]

Agenda electorală: ALDE spune ,,pas’’ Referendumului din 26 mai 2019

Secretarul general adjunct al ALDE, Tudor Ionescu s-a aflat miercuri la Târgoviște ,,Este o poziție pe care și d-ul președinte Post-ul Agenda electorală: ALDE spune ,,pas’’ Referendumului din 26 mai 2019 apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, în deschiderea summitului de la Sibiu: „Apărarea statului de drept a devenit o sintagmă care se aude tot mai des în Europa”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a susținut, joi, o declarație în deschiderea Summitului PPE, care are loc înaintea… [citeste mai departe]


General Coldea's businesses, under investigation in Germany

Publicat:
Insignificant artists are promoted on an international level, only for their art to be purchased by large corporations, willing to pay commissions. Evidently, the profits stay with the intermediaries who then redistribute them. prosecutors will verify how individuals and multinational companies offer millions of Euro in bribes through art programs trading overvalued artworks. prosecutors are investigating a complex artwork, money laundering and corruption scheme involving citizens from multiple countries, such as , ROBERT HANEA, SIMON DE PURY, CONSTANTZE…

