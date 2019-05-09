General Coldea's businesses, under investigation in Germany

General Coldea's businesses, under investigation in GermanyPublicat:
Insignificant artists are promoted on an international level, only for their art to be purchased by large corporations, willing to pay commissions. Evidently, the profits stay with the intermediaries who then redistribute them. The German prosecutors will verify how individuals and multinational companies offer millions of Euro in bribes through art programs trading overvalued artworks. The Berlin prosecutors are investigating a complex artwork, money laundering and corruption scheme involving citizens from multiple countries, such as MIKOLAJ SEKUTOWICZ, ROBERT HANEA, SIMON DE PURY, CONSTANTZE…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe rtv.net…
Sursa articol si foto: rtv.net
