Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senate President and Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu wished "Happy birthday!" to the National Liberal Party (PNL) on its 144th anniversary and underscored that the Liberalism hasn't yet said its last word in Romania. "Somewhere in the middle…

- The Environment Ministry launched on Thursday the 2nd edition of the Rabla programme for household appliances, a scrapping programme for which the Government has earmarked 40 million lei this year, twice compared to last year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated."Today [Thursday] Mrs Deputy…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the referendum is just a "diversion" by which the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, tries to "steal the start for the presidential election campaign"."This attitude of the president…

- Dupa ce a fost mai mult sau mai puțin disprețuit public de administrația Obama, primul-ministru ungar, Viktor Orbán, l-a vizitat pe actualul președinte american, Donald Trump, la Casa Alba - un eveniment pe care unii observatori îl explica drept o tentativa de 'amestec' în…

- National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Tuesday that his party's recommendation is "not to vote" in the May 26 referendum on justice, "not to play into the hands" of President Klaus Iohannis."Everyone, after all, is free…

- Statele membre ale Uniunii Europene au cheltuit in anul 2017 peste 31,2 miliarde euro pentru servicii de protectie impotriva incendiilor, aproape 300.000 de persoane fiind angajate ca pompieri in Uniunea Europeana atat in 2017, cat si in 2018, arata datele publicate sambata de Eurostat. Suma de 31,244…

- The chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats of Romania (minor ruling ALDE) and Senate head Calin Popescu-Tariceanu makes an appeal to the Liberals in an open letter on Sunday to persuade President Klaus Iohannis to sign the repeal from office of the Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, as…

- The selective justice of the past 12 years is a grave regress, said, on Saturday, the chairman of the Senate and Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) chair, Calin Popescu Tariceanu. He participated in the military and wreath-laying ceremony organized on the Day of anticommunist political…