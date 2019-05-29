Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Ludovic Orban a decis: Ce se întâmplă cu rezultatul de la referendum

PNL va analiza dacă este necesară modificarea Constituţiei, a legislaţiei, în urma rezultatului obţinut duminică la referendumul pe Justiţie, a anunţat preşedintele liberalilor, Ludovic Orban, potrivit agerpres.ro.Citește și: SURSE Mutare făcută… [citeste mai departe]

Game of Thrones în varianta Uniunii Europene. Macron caută în stânga și-n dreapta aliați împotriva lui Merkel!

Președintele Macron nu se dă bătut. Chiar dacă protejații săi au fost înfrânți în alegerile europene de Rassemblement National, liderul francez face eforturi supraomenești… [citeste mai departe]

Ce paşi trebuie să urmezi dacă vrei să devii salvamontist. Centrele acreditate să-ţi dea certificatul de liberă practică

Chiar dacă ai o condiţie fizică excelentă şi experienţă în practicarea sporturilor de iarnă nu este suficient pentru a deveni salvator montan, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Campionatul European U21. Rădoi: Meciul cu Croaţia va fi decisiv

Selecţionerul echipei naţionale de tineret a României, Mirel Rădoi, a declarat, marţi seara, într-o conferinţă de presă, că partida de debut la Campionatul European Under 21 cu Croaţia va fi decisiv pentru formaţia sa în ceea ce priveşte calificarea [citeste mai departe]

Legea care acordă poliţiştilor puteri sporite, adoptată tacit - Ce pot face acum oamenii legii

Senatul a adoptat tacit propunerea legislativă pentru modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative din domeniul ordinii şi siguranţei publice, iniţiată de Carmen Dan şi Florin Iordache, prin care atribuţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele USR a anunţat, în direct la Antena 3, negocieri cu parlamentari PSD şi ALDE, pentru susţinerea moţiunii de cenzură

Liderul USR, Dan Barna, a declarat, marţi seară, că Guvernul Dăncilă trebuie să plece pentru ceea ce s-a întâmplat la votul din diaspora.… [citeste mai departe]

Fecioara cu piatra de gât

Sfânta Teodosia, originară din Tir (Fenicia), s-a născut în jurul anului 290. Potrivit istoricului Eusebiu de Cezareea, martor ocular, Teodosia a mers la temnița unde erau închiși creștinii pentru a-i îmbărbăta pe calea muceniciei. [citeste mai departe]

Valea Jiului- curţi şi subsoluri inundate, DN 66A blocat

Valea Jiului- curţi şi subsoluri inundate, DN 66A blocat   Peste 60 de curţi şi subsoluri de locuinţe au fost inundate azi noapte în oraşele Lupeni şi Vulcan, din Valea Jiului, în urma ploilor puternice căzute în partea de sud a judeţului Hunedoara şi a scurgerilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ecaterina Andronescu vrea revoluție în PSD - Mecanismul de desemnare a preşedintelui partidului este foarte greoi

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ecaterina Andronescu, consideră că ar trebui schimbat mecanismul de desemnare a preşedintelui Partidului Social Democrat, acesta fiind în prezent "foarte… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor, liderul UDMR, și-a anunțat candidatura la șefia Camerei Deputaților

Preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, va intra în cursa pentru şefia Camerei Deputaţilor, potrivit agerpres.ro.Citește și: Victor Ponta, ofertat de PSD! Ce decizie a luat liderul PRO România "Am analizat şi situaţia creată la nivelul… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Președintele Macron nu se da batut. Chiar daca protejații sai au fost infranți in alegerile europene de , liderul francez face eforturi supraomenești sa se așeze in capul mesei in . Poziția in care se afla Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE, familie politica dupa care și Tariceanu și-a botezat partidul) ii convine de minune și de aceea i-a trimis pe deputații sa se alature acestei structuri politice.

