French ambassador attends Bookfest launch of Celine Raphael's autobiographical child abuse novel, warmly recommends it

Blaj: Recomandări pentru pelerini, la vizita efectuată de Papa Francisc

Pelerinii și locuitorii din Blaj îl vor putea saluta și vedea pe Papa Francisc, duminică, 2 iunie 2019, în trei locuri din municipiu: pe Bulevardul Republicii, pe Câmpia Libertății și în Piața 1848.  Sfântul Părinte va sosi la Blaj după ora 10:00 și va traversa… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a modificat din nou Ordonanţa de Urgenţă 114

Guvernul a modificat din nou Ordonanţa de Urgenţă 114 Guvernul a modificat din nou astăzi controversata Ordonanţă de Urgenţă 114, în ceea ce priveşte o nouă modalitate de calcul al capitalului social minim al fondurilor de pensii private. O altă hotărâre luată astăzi de executiv… [citeste mai departe]

PAH: E vremea să ne mutăm în secolul XXI. Clasa politică ne propune un vot electronic cu tokenul, care deja s-a demodat și este vulnerabil la fraude!

Au trecut 18 ani de la începerea secolului XXI, primul secol al mileniului 3 după Hristos, dar,… [citeste mai departe]

Lecţia de prevenire. Poliţiştii, prezenţi în Orăşelul Copiiilor din Dor Mărunt

Poliţiştii călărăşeni au participat la proiectul „Orăşelul Copiilor” din comuna Dor-Mărunt, răspunzând astfel invitaţiei Şcolii Gimnaziale nr.1. Oamenii legii s-au întâlnit cu prichindeii pe stadionul din comună. [citeste mai departe]

IntMin Carmen Dan, heard at National Anti-corruption Directorate in Tel Drum criminal case

Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Thursday showed up at the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Hqs. to be heard in the Tel Drum criminal case, judicial sources told AGERPRES.The said sources mentioned that she was… [citeste mai departe]

A prins miscarea! Iohannis are planuri mari: Referendum de modificare a Constituţiei în acelaşi timp cu prezidenţialele

Klaus Iohannis intenţionează să repete mişcarea de la alegerile europarlamentare, cu ocazia alegerilor prezidenţiale. De această dată, preşedintele speră… [citeste mai departe]

Strada Carierei, închisă în perioada 30 mai - 1 iunie (Social)

      Strada Carierei va fi închisă traficului rutier timp de 3 zile, pentru lucrări de modernizare a reţelelor de apă, care includ înlocuirea completă a conductei de alimentare şi montarea de branşamente noi.        Astfel, de joi (30 mai 2019) de la ora 9.00 şi până sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

Voi cât rezistați? O canadiancă a stat peste 4 ore în poziţia scândură

Dan Glowacka, o profesoară de yoga din Canada, a stabilit un nou record mondial într-o activitate fizică inedită, care presupune menţinerea unei poziţii nemişcate a corpului cât mai mult timp. [citeste mai departe]

Amenințarea din partea Iranului încă există, avertizează John Bolton

Amenințarea din partea Iranului încă există, însă acțiunile din partea Statelor Unite au ajutat la descurajarea sa, a declarat joi consilierul american pentru probleme de securitate, John Bolton, relatează site-ul agenției Reuters potrivit mediafax.În contextul… [citeste mai departe]

Pensiile private ale românilor, lăsate în pace de Guvern. Se schimbă OUG 114

Prin celebra "Ordonanță a lăcomiei" din decembrie 2018, OUG 114, activitatea fondurilor de pensii din România a fost pusă sub semnul întrebării, mai mulți administratori de pe Pilonul II anunțând o posibilă retragere din [citeste mai departe]


French ambassador attends Bookfest launch of Celine Raphael's autobiographical child abuse novel, warmly recommends it

Publicat:
French ambassador attends Bookfest launch of Celine Raphael's autobiographical child abuse novel, warmly recommends it

The book ". Soumise r la Violence d'un Pcre/Excess. Submitted to the Violence of a Father" by was launched on Thursday at the 'Lire la France' stall at the Bookfest International Book Fair; attending the event, French Ambassador Michele Ramis said that reading the autobiographical novel had unsettled her.

We are here for the launch in Bucharest of the book 'Excess. Submitted to the Violence of a Father'. I had discovered it as early as in 2013 in France, and I have to tell you that it had an unsettling effect on me through what it shows us, through what it brings…

Rugby: CSM Bucharest takes bronze in CEC Bank SuperLiga

17:47, 25.05.2019 - CSM Bucharest has dramatically conquered the bronze medals in the CEC Bank SuperLiga in Rugby, on Saturday, after defeating the reigning champions, Timisoara Saracens, with the score of 20-19 (6-5), in the small final, taking place on the Municipal Stadium in Barlad.  The "Tigers" opened the…

#Romania2019.eu/ Macron: We need Europe that protects, re-founding Schengen, absolutely essential

14:15, 09.05.2019 - Re-founding Schengen is absolutely essential, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in Sibiu.  "We need a Europe that protects us and so we need to have a Europe that protects Europeans at its borders and, in this regard, for me, re-founding Schengen - having real protection - is…

Single number 1911 for reporting cyber security incidents, officially launched

16:55, 02.05.2019 - The single number 1911, through which Romanian citizens, legal entities and public institutions will be able to report the cyber security incidents they have found, was officially launched on Thursday, the cost of the project being one million euro, covered by European funds through the Connecting…

#Romania2019.eu/ Informal meeting of Europe for Citizens contact points, on 7-8 May, in Bucharest

15:17, 02.05.2019 - The informal meeting of Europe for Citizens contact points, an action carried out in the context of Romania's holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, will take place on 7 and 8 May at the Media Hall of the National Theatre in Bucharest.  According to a press release…

Section for prosecutors approves request for retirement of Augustin Lazar (sources)

12:48, 18.04.2019 - The Section for prosecutors of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Thursday approved Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar's request for retirement, as CSM sources told AGERPRES. The decision will be submitted to President Klaus Iohannis, who is supposed to issue a decree on the release…

Commissioner Vestager: Parliament inquiry on Competition Council's activity might harm the body's independence

15:55, 04.04.2019 - The European Commission is concerned that the parliamentary inquiry regarding the Competition Council (CC)'s activity might harm this body's independence, a paramount principle of a new Directive in this field, said European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, present in Bucharest on…

Deloitte Romania isi consolideaza birourile regionale din Cluj-Napoca si Timisoara

10:45, 04.04.2019 - Deloitte Romania consolidates regional offices in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara and has appointed Ovidiu Zaberca as Senior Business Development Manager. With 15 years of experience in corporate sales and business development, he has worked in industries such as telecom, financial services and consulting,…

MMACA: Signing of Free Trade Agreement between European Union and Vietnam, supported by Romania

18:18, 28.03.2019 - A trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam eliminating a significant number of custom taxes will bring new advantages to the business milieus in these two areas, the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), informed on Thursday in a press release to…


