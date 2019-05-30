French ambassador attends Bookfest launch of Celine Raphael's autobiographical child abuse novel, warmly recommends it

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- CSM Bucharest has dramatically conquered the bronze medals in the CEC Bank SuperLiga in Rugby, on Saturday, after defeating the reigning champions, Timisoara Saracens, with the score of 20-19 (6-5), in the small final, taking place on the Municipal Stadium in Barlad. The "Tigers" opened the…

- Re-founding Schengen is absolutely essential, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in Sibiu. "We need a Europe that protects us and so we need to have a Europe that protects Europeans at its borders and, in this regard, for me, re-founding Schengen - having real protection - is…

- The single number 1911, through which Romanian citizens, legal entities and public institutions will be able to report the cyber security incidents they have found, was officially launched on Thursday, the cost of the project being one million euro, covered by European funds through the Connecting…

- The informal meeting of Europe for Citizens contact points, an action carried out in the context of Romania's holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, will take place on 7 and 8 May at the Media Hall of the National Theatre in Bucharest. According to a press release…

- The Section for prosecutors of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Thursday approved Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar's request for retirement, as CSM sources told AGERPRES. The decision will be submitted to President Klaus Iohannis, who is supposed to issue a decree on the release…

- The European Commission is concerned that the parliamentary inquiry regarding the Competition Council (CC)'s activity might harm this body's independence, a paramount principle of a new Directive in this field, said European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, present in Bucharest on…

- Deloitte Romania consolidates regional offices in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara and has appointed Ovidiu Zaberca as Senior Business Development Manager. With 15 years of experience in corporate sales and business development, he has worked in industries such as telecom, financial services and consulting,…

- A trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam eliminating a significant number of custom taxes will bring new advantages to the business milieus in these two areas, the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), informed on Thursday in a press release to…