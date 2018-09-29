Stiri Recomandate

(foto) Au început lucrările de construcție a stației de tratare a levigatului la gunoiștea din strada Uzinelor

(foto) Au început lucrările de construcție a stației de tratare a levigatului la gunoiștea din strada Uzinelor

Primăria municipiului Chişinău informează despre demararea lucrărilor de construcție a stației de tratare a levigatului, produs din deșeurile menajere solide depozitate la… [citeste mai departe]

Emoționant- Orheiland a lansat un spot video dedicat Zilei Bunicuțelor!

Emoționant- Orheiland a lansat un spot video dedicat Zilei Bunicuțelor!

De Ziua Bunicuțelor, spune-i bunicii că o iubești. Acest îndemn a devenit cartea de vizită a primului spot de felicitare a bunicuțelor din toată țara. Filmulețul a fost realizat de primul parc familiar din țară, OrheiLand. [citeste mai departe]

Grădinița cu program prelungit nr 1 din Târgoviște va implementa două proiecte finanţate de Comisia Europeană prin Programul Erasmus +

Grădinița cu program prelungit nr 1 din Târgoviște va implementa două proiecte finanţate de Comisia Europeană prin Programul Erasmus +

Grădinița cu program prelungit nr 1 din Târgoviște va implementa în perioada 2018-2020, două  proiecte finanţate de Comisia… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal masculin: Minaur invinge acasa pe Dobrogea Sud

Handbal masculin: Minaur invinge acasa pe Dobrogea Sud

CS Minaur Baia Mare a invins sambata, 29 septembrie, in sala de sport a Scolii nr. 5, formatia Dobrogea Sud Constanta, cu scorul de 28-23 (12-11). Pentru baimareni, cele mai multe goluri au fost inscrinse de Alexandru Csepreghi – 9 si Haiduc – 6, in timp ce pentru oaspeti Nikolic – 6 a fost… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Premieră mondială: Noul Audi SQ2 îşi face debutul public la Paris Motor Show

(foto) Premieră mondială: Noul Audi SQ2 îşi face debutul public la Paris Motor Show

Audi va prezenta noul SQ2 în premieră mondială şi publică la Salonul Auto de la Paris, deja peste câteva zile. Noul model de vârf din familia Q2 este un „titan” în segmentul SUV-urilor compact, oferind 300 de CP, o suspensie sport… [citeste mai departe]

Destinul groaznic al jurnalistului român cu diplomă la Sorbona. A militat pentru câştiguri corecte, dar a fost trimis în lagăr

Destinul groaznic al jurnalistului român cu diplomă la Sorbona. A militat pentru câştiguri corecte, dar a fost trimis în lagăr

În anii ’20, jurnalistul constănţean Nicolae Sever Cărpinişeanu (1900-1983) de la „Dobrogea Jună“ a obţinut trei licenţe la prestigioasa… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Premieră: Noul SEAT Arona TGI este primul SUV compact din lume care consumă CNG

(foto) Premieră: Noul SEAT Arona TGI este primul SUV compact din lume care consumă CNG

Compania SEAT va fi prezentă la Salonul Auto de la Paris cu mai multe maşini, printre care noul SUV Tarraco , dar şi noul Arona TGI. Modelul, potrivit producătorului spaniol, este primul SUV (compact) care utilizează gaz natural… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii, înlocuiţi de tehnologie în România. De astăzi, toate casieriile ING Bank se închid, BANCA mizând pe digitalizare. Cum se vor face plăţile

Oamenii, înlocuiţi de tehnologie în România. De astăzi, toate casieriile ING Bank se închid, BANCA mizând pe digitalizare. Cum se vor face plăţile

Toate casieriile fizice ale ING Bank se vor închide începând cu 29 octombrie, banca continuând… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhul Daniel dă startul CAMPANIEI pentru referendum: Să apărăm darul vieţii care se naşte din iubirea între un bărbat şi o femeie

Patriarhul Daniel dă startul CAMPANIEI pentru referendum: Să apărăm darul vieţii care se naşte din iubirea între un bărbat şi o femeie

Adunarea Naţională Bisericească îi îndeamnă pe toţi cetăţenii ortodocşi români să participe la referendumul din 6… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Oprea, anunț de ultimă oră: „Vom participa la europarlamentare; sperăm într-un rezultat bun”

Gabriel Oprea, anunț de ultimă oră: „Vom participa la europarlamentare; sperăm într-un rezultat bun”

Uniunea Naţională pentru Progresul României va participa la alegerile europarlamentare şi prezidenţiale de anul viitor, a anunţat sâmbătă preşedintele fondator al formaţiunii, Gabriel… [citeste mai departe]


FOTO VIDEO O piramidă de pantofi a fost ridicată la Paris, ntr-un protest inedit față de bombardamentele asupra civililor

Publicat:



[Pyramide de chaussures] À Lyon, on vous attend toute la journée place Bellecour pour dire STOP✋ aux bombardements des civils ! #StopBombing pic.twitter.com/LHb5ms1he4

(@HI_france) September 29, 2018



[#StopBombing] Merci au député d’être venu apporter son soutien à la campagne internationale contre les bombardements de civils à la Pyramide de chaussures parisienne pic.twitter.com/2xhkvPAAAr

(@HI_france) September

FOTO | Ce a observat o mama dupa ce i-a dat copilului sau sa manance o portocala. Fructul și-a schimbat culoarea

10:13, 26.09.2018 - O femeie din Brisbane, Australia, pe numele ei Neti Moffitt, a sunat la poliție, la inceputul lunii septembrie, și a cerut o ancheta, dupa ce o portocala pe care dorea sa o manance fiul ei și-a schimbat culoarea in mov. Cazul a provocat uimire in Australia, iar autoritațile spun ca au deslușit misterul…

Un suporter roman a murit in Columbia, in timpul meciului Deportivo Cali – LDU Quito

21:04, 20.09.2018 - Un suporter roman a murit in Columbia, in timpul meciului Deportivo Cali – LDU Quito (1-0, 3-1 lov. de dep; in tur: 0-1), din optimile de finala din Copa Sudamericana. Un roman aflat pe stadionul din Cali a incetat din viața. In varsta de 65 de ani, Liviu Crașmariu a murit dupa ce a suferit un infarct.…

EC President Jean-Claude Juncker to participate for the first time in Three Seas Initiative Summit

18:14, 14.09.2018 - President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will attend for the first time the Three Seas Initiative Summit on Monday and Tuesday in Bucharest, the Representation of the European Commission to Romania informs on Friday.President Juncker will deliver a speech at the plenary sitting…

Simona Halep, player with most wins in 2018

13:43, 12.09.2018 - The world's top woman tennis player, Simona Halep, has the most WTA victories this year by September 10, both overall and on hard surface, according to statistics published by WTA Insider.  Halep has 46 overall wins, as many as Petra Kvitova, but the Czech has three more defeats. Mihaela Buzarnescu…

Cluj-Napoca 'Avram Iancu' Airport hits 2 million passengers milestone

17:42, 07.09.2018 - Cluj city's international airport "Avram Iancu" festively celebrated having reached the mark of 2,000,000 passengers a year; the airline hub targets a 7-ml strong traffic by 2030.  In 2018 we hit the 2-million passengers mark together with Tarom, our traditional partner that celebrates its 64th…

FinMin Teodorovici: Any delay of budget rectification can create adverse effects in economy

17:53, 04.09.2018 - Any delay of the budget rectification can create adverse effects in the economy, the Minister of Public Finances, Eugen Teodorovici stated on Tuesday at Victoria Palace.  "First of all, the salary part - the month of September, in the event of a delay of the budget rectification, it will basically…

Former SRI head George Maior, expected on September 4 in Parliament's SRI Committee

09:54, 29.08.2018 - Former head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior, Romanian Ambassador to the United States, will be heard on September 4 in the Joint Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate for exercising parliamentary control upon SRI's activity, announced Claudiu Manda, the chairman…

HealthMin Pinteae: Under my tenure, building regional hospitals got restarted

15:37, 01.08.2018 - Health Minister Sorina Pintea told a six months in office activity review meeting on Wednesday that she managed to untangle the situation of the construction of regional hospitals which deadline is 2023. "In my six-month tenure, I managed to untangle the situation regarding the construction…


