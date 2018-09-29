FOTO VIDEO O piramidă de pantofi a fost ridicată la Paris, ntr-un protest inedit față de bombardamentele asupra civililorPublicat:
[Pyramide de chaussures] À Lyon, on vous attend toute la journée place Bellecour pour dire STOP✋ aux bombardements des civils ! #StopBombing pic.twitter.com/LHb5ms1he4— Handicap International France (@HI_france) September 29, 2018
[#StopBombing] Merci au député Fabien Gouttefarde d’être venu apporter son soutien à la campagne internationale contre les bombardements de civils à la Pyramide de chaussures parisienne pic.twitter.com/2xhkvPAAAr— Handicap International France (@HI_france) September…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…
Sursa articol: hotnews.ro
