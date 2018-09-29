Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- O femeie din Brisbane, Australia, pe numele ei Neti Moffitt, a sunat la poliție, la inceputul lunii septembrie, și a cerut o ancheta, dupa ce o portocala pe care dorea sa o manance fiul ei și-a schimbat culoarea in mov. Cazul a provocat uimire in Australia, iar autoritațile spun ca au deslușit misterul…

- Un suporter roman a murit in Columbia, in timpul meciului Deportivo Cali – LDU Quito (1-0, 3-1 lov. de dep; in tur: 0-1), din optimile de finala din Copa Sudamericana. Un roman aflat pe stadionul din Cali a incetat din viața. In varsta de 65 de ani, Liviu Crașmariu a murit dupa ce a suferit un infarct.…

- President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will attend for the first time the Three Seas Initiative Summit on Monday and Tuesday in Bucharest, the Representation of the European Commission to Romania informs on Friday.President Juncker will deliver a speech at the plenary sitting…

- The world's top woman tennis player, Simona Halep, has the most WTA victories this year by September 10, both overall and on hard surface, according to statistics published by WTA Insider. Halep has 46 overall wins, as many as Petra Kvitova, but the Czech has three more defeats. Mihaela Buzarnescu…

- Cluj city's international airport "Avram Iancu" festively celebrated having reached the mark of 2,000,000 passengers a year; the airline hub targets a 7-ml strong traffic by 2030. In 2018 we hit the 2-million passengers mark together with Tarom, our traditional partner that celebrates its 64th…

- Any delay of the budget rectification can create adverse effects in the economy, the Minister of Public Finances, Eugen Teodorovici stated on Tuesday at Victoria Palace. "First of all, the salary part - the month of September, in the event of a delay of the budget rectification, it will basically…

- Former head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior, Romanian Ambassador to the United States, will be heard on September 4 in the Joint Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate for exercising parliamentary control upon SRI's activity, announced Claudiu Manda, the chairman…

- Health Minister Sorina Pintea told a six months in office activity review meeting on Wednesday that she managed to untangle the situation of the construction of regional hospitals which deadline is 2023. "In my six-month tenure, I managed to untangle the situation regarding the construction…