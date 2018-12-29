FORT: Romanian transport operators prepare big protests nationwide, in Europe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- AGERPRES Special correspondent Madalina Cerban reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in Brussels that our country will make every effort to contribute to the advancement of the European Agenda during the Trio Presidency of the EU Council, consisting of Romania, Finland and Croatia.According…

- The improvement of the bilateral legal framework and the future joint cultural activities featured on Friday on the agenda of the meeting between Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz and Macedonian Minister for the Diaspora Edmon Ademi.According to a release of the Minister of Culture and National Identity…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces the launch of an internship programme called "InternshipRO2019EU," Bucharest component, dedicated exclusively to carrying out activities that entail Romania taking over and exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, during the first…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe (CoE) Dunja Mijatovic, whom she tackled with the situation of people with disabilities and the fight against domestic violence.According to a release of the Government…

- Romania is ready to take over, as of 1 January 2019, the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the preparations are carried out according to the schedule, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentioned on Tuesday evening. According to a release sent by the MAE, the statement comes…

- Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea on Tuesday asked visiting Vice-President of Italy's Council of Ministers and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to protect the Romanian community in Italy.Dragnea welcomed Salvini on a visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, to discuss co-operation within…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Friday with Country Manager for Romania and Hungary in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank (WB) Tatiana Proskuryakova, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The head of the Romanian diplomacy presented…

- Until 10:00, in the referendum to redefine the notion of family 0.97 percent of electors have voted, the Central Electoral Bureau announced on Saturday. In the urban environment 100,860 persons have voted, and in the rural one - 77,081.According to the BEC, in Bucharest 0.85 percent…