ForMin Melescanu discusses with Hungarian counterpart BRUA and relation with Romania

ForMin Melescanu discusses with Hungarian counterpart BRUA and relation with RomaniaPublicat:
Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Friday in Bucharest with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and discussed with him about the National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor (BRUA) project, as well as about the rhetoric of the leaders in Budapest, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informed.
"The head of the Romanian diplomacy conveyed to his Hungarian counterpart that he carefully watches the manner in which the Hungarian authorities manage domestic and foreign political affairs…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ForMin Melescanu meets WB Country Manager for Romania Tatiana Proskuryakova
22:04, 12.10.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Friday with Country Manager for Romania and Hungary in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank (WB) Tatiana Proskuryakova, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The head of the Romanian diplomacy presented…
Romania's Regele Ferdinand frigate gets under NATO command
12:18, 05.10.2018 - Romania's Regele Ferdinand frigate got under the command of the NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) on Friday and it is carrying out missions to monitor maritime traffic in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Sea Guard operation."In accordance with the commitments Romania made to its NATO, partners,…
ForMin Melescanu meets Francophone African states' counterparts in New York, on "Climate change and security"
14:55, 28.09.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu hosted in New York, on the sidelines of the general debates of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting with his counterparts from the Francophone African states, on which occasion they approached aspects of the way climate change…
ForMin Melescanu meets his Armenian counterpart, CCG secretary general, African Union Commission Chair
14:33, 27.09.2018 - The head of the Romanian diplomacy, Teodor Melescanu, took part on Wednesday, in context of attending the UN General Assembly in New York, in the Bulgaria-Croatia-Greece-Romania informal quadrilateral ministerial reunion organized by the Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs…
ForMin Melescanu at UN GA 73rd session's top level meetings
12:36, 25.09.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu is attending 25 September - 1 October, as member of Romania's delegation headed by President Klaus Iohannis, the general debates of the 73rd UN General Assembly due in New York, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release informs. The participation of…
ForMin Melescanu, Humboldt Foundation's Aufderheide about importance Romania gives to research
16:02, 19.09.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu brought to mind the importance Romania gives to research and innovation, on Wednesday, upon welcoming Secretary General of the "Alexander von Humboldt" Foundation in Romania, Dr. Enno Aufderheide, in Bucharest in the context of the "Humboldt" Club Romania…
MAE: Rise Project journalist Attila Biro, detained in Bulgaria for checks, then released
11:06, 14.09.2018 - Romania's Embassy in Sofia is focusing on the case of the Romanian citizen detained Thursday night through Friday on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and urgently undertook demarches with the local authorities seeking additional information, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. Moreover,…
PM Dancila's letter to EC top officials confirmed (Commission spokesperson)
15:12, 17.08.2018 - Premier Viorica Dancila sent President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans a letter, the EU executive body confirmed on Friday. We can confirm having received the letter and the answer will follow in due time, a spokesperson of…