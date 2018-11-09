ForMin Melescanu discusses with Hungarian counterpart BRUA and relation with Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Govt passes Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030

Govt passes Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030

The Government approved on Friday the National Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030, a document prepared under the coordination of the Department for Sustainable Development.The department's coordinator, Laszlo Borbely, has shown that more than it took more… [citeste mai departe]

Trei polițiști și un jandarm din Timișoara, condamnați pentru că au bătut cu bestialitate doi tineri. Trebuie să le dea și 115.000 de euro daune morale

Trei polițiști și un jandarm din Timișoara, condamnați pentru că au bătut cu bestialitate doi tineri. Trebuie să le dea și 115.000 de euro daune morale

Trei polițiști și un jandarm din Timișoara au fost condamnați la pedepse cu suspendare… [citeste mai departe]

Forsythia, remediu pentru durerile in gat

Forsythia, remediu pentru durerile in gat

Forsythia, supranumit copacul de aur, liliacul galben sau ploaia de aur, este un arbust care infloreste primavara devreme, fiind cunoscut si pentru efectele sale terapeutice, scrie Agerpres.ro. In medicina traditionala sunt folosite, de la Forsythia suspensa, in special fructele uscate semintele , dar si frunzele, tulpina… [citeste mai departe]

Cadourile de Craciun pentru copiii si prescolarii din municipiul Constanta, livrate de o firma din Maramures

Cadourile de Craciun pentru copiii si prescolarii din municipiul Constanta, livrate de o firma din Maramures

Serviciul Public de Asistenta Sociala din cadrul Primariei Constanta a derulat o procedura privind "Achizitia de jucarii cu ocazia cadourilor anuale prilejuite de sarbatorile de iarna… [citeste mai departe]

Semafoare ”upgradate” la Iași. Ideea ieftină care salvează vieți a fost pusă în practică

Semafoare ”upgradate” la Iași. Ideea ieftină care salvează vieți a fost pusă în practică

Dispozitive luminoase cu LED-uri presemnalizează semafoarele din Iași. Invenția a fost aplicată recent în câteva intersecții din municipiu, cu scopul de a reduce accidentele rutiere și de a ajuta la decongestionarea… [citeste mai departe]

Prima Conferința Națională a Salvamont România în Argeș

Prima Conferința Națională a Salvamont România în Argeș

Peste 100 de salvatori montani , reprezentanţi ai celor 39 de structuri Salvamont din România, vor participa în perioada 11-13 noiembrie a.c., în localitatea Arefu, cabana Piscul Negru, masivul Făgărăş, judetul Argeş la lucrările ... [citeste mai departe]

Concurenta gravidă de la „Vocea României” a făcut senzație în fața juriului. “ Efortul ei a fost foarte mare“

Concurenta gravidă de la „Vocea României” a făcut senzație în fața juriului. “ Efortul ei a fost foarte mare“

Luiza Cobori mai are foarte puțin până va deveni mamă pentru a doua oară, însă acest lucru nu a împiedicat-o să participe la „Vocea României”. În ediția de… [citeste mai departe]

Incepe judecata fostului senator Gigi Christian Chiru!

Incepe judecata fostului senator Gigi Christian Chiru!

Judecatoria Constanta a dat ieri unda verde pentru inceperea procesului in care Gigi Christian Chiru, fost senator, si Cristian Valentin Smadu sunt acuzati de ucidere din culpa. Decizia Judecatoriei Constanta nu este definitiva, aceasta putand fi atacata la Tribunalul Constanta. Reamintim ca,… [citeste mai departe]

Aurul de la Roșia Montană pe cale să-l înfunde pe fostul președinte Traian Băsescu

Aurul de la Roșia Montană pe cale să-l înfunde pe fostul președinte Traian Băsescu

Fostul președinte Traian Băsescu a fost audiat astăzi, vreme de trei ore și jumătate, la DNA în calitate de martor într-un dosar de corupție. La ieșirea de la întâlnirea cu procurorii, Băsescu a spus că a fost audiat ca martor… [citeste mai departe]

Editorial: Unii vor ca primarul sa pazeasca si bancile din parcuri!

Editorial: Unii vor ca primarul sa pazeasca si bancile din parcuri!

Delicatetea de a nu ne supara aproapele ne face uneori sa tacem pe principiul ce nu ne deranjeaza foarte tare nu exista. Manusile nu si au rostul insa in exemplele din viata noastra de zi cu zi. Da, astazi vreau sa reprosez ceva aproapelui meu. Ceva ce ma revolta, ceva… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ForMin Melescanu discusses with Hungarian counterpart BRUA and relation with Romania

Publicat:
ForMin Melescanu discusses with Hungarian counterpart BRUA and relation with Romania

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Friday in Bucharest with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and and discussed with him about the National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor (BRUA) project, as well as about the rhetoric of the leaders in Budapest, a release of the (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informed.

"The head of the Romanian diplomacy conveyed to his Hungarian counterpart that he carefully watches the manner in which the Hungarian authorities manage domestic and foreign political affairs…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ForMin Melescanu meets WB Country Manager for Romania Tatiana Proskuryakova

22:04, 12.10.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Friday with Country Manager for Romania and Hungary in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank (WB) Tatiana Proskuryakova, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The head of the Romanian diplomacy presented…

Romania's Regele Ferdinand frigate gets under NATO command

12:18, 05.10.2018 - Romania's Regele Ferdinand frigate got under the command of the NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) on Friday and it is carrying out missions to monitor maritime traffic in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Sea Guard operation."In accordance with the commitments Romania made to its NATO, partners,…

ForMin Melescanu meets Francophone African states' counterparts in New York, on "Climate change and security"

14:55, 28.09.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu hosted in New York, on the sidelines of the general debates of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting with his counterparts from the Francophone African states, on which occasion they approached aspects of the way climate change…

ForMin Melescanu meets his Armenian counterpart, CCG secretary general, African Union Commission Chair

14:33, 27.09.2018 - The head of the Romanian diplomacy, Teodor Melescanu, took part on Wednesday, in context of attending the UN General Assembly in New York, in the Bulgaria-Croatia-Greece-Romania informal quadrilateral ministerial reunion organized by the Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs…

ForMin Melescanu at UN GA 73rd session's top level meetings

12:36, 25.09.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu is attending 25 September - 1 October, as member of Romania's delegation headed by President Klaus Iohannis, the general debates of the 73rd UN General Assembly due in New York, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release informs.  The participation of…

ForMin Melescanu, Humboldt Foundation's Aufderheide about importance Romania gives to research

16:02, 19.09.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu brought to mind the importance Romania gives to research and innovation, on Wednesday, upon welcoming Secretary General of the "Alexander von Humboldt" Foundation in Romania, Dr. Enno Aufderheide, in Bucharest in the context of the "Humboldt" Club Romania…

MAE: Rise Project journalist Attila Biro, detained in Bulgaria for checks, then released

11:06, 14.09.2018 - Romania's Embassy in Sofia is focusing on the case of the Romanian citizen detained Thursday night through Friday on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and urgently undertook demarches with the local authorities seeking additional information, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.  Moreover,…

PM Dancila's letter to EC top officials confirmed (Commission spokesperson)

15:12, 17.08.2018 - Premier Viorica Dancila sent President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans a letter, the EU executive body confirmed on Friday.  We can confirm having received the letter and the answer will follow in due time, a spokesperson of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 noiembrie 2018
Bucuresti1°C | 14°CCer senin
Iasi0°C | 13°CCer senin
Cluj-Napoca1°C | 8°CCer senin
Timisoara1°C | 15°CCer senin
Constanta8°C | 13°CCer parţial noros
Craiova4°C | 13°CCer senin
Brasov0°C | 14°CCer senin
Baia Mare2°C | 13°CCer senin
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 08.11.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 313.050,00 12.398.949,87
II (5/6) 7 14.907,14
III (4/6) 361 289,05
IV (3/6) 5.906 30,00
Fond total de castiguri: 12.784.829,87

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 noiembrie 2018
USD 4.1063
EUR 4.6588
CHF 4.0799
GBP 5.3442
CAD 3.1117
XAU 160.907
JPY 3.6073
CNY 0.591
AED 1.118
AUD 2.9729
MDL 0.2397
BGN 2.382

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec