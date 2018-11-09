ForMin Melescanu discusses with Hungarian counterpart BRUA and relation with Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Friday with Country Manager for Romania and Hungary in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank (WB) Tatiana Proskuryakova, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The head of the Romanian diplomacy presented…

- Romania's Regele Ferdinand frigate got under the command of the NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) on Friday and it is carrying out missions to monitor maritime traffic in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Sea Guard operation."In accordance with the commitments Romania made to its NATO, partners,…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu hosted in New York, on the sidelines of the general debates of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting with his counterparts from the Francophone African states, on which occasion they approached aspects of the way climate change…

- The head of the Romanian diplomacy, Teodor Melescanu, took part on Wednesday, in context of attending the UN General Assembly in New York, in the Bulgaria-Croatia-Greece-Romania informal quadrilateral ministerial reunion organized by the Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu is attending 25 September - 1 October, as member of Romania's delegation headed by President Klaus Iohannis, the general debates of the 73rd UN General Assembly due in New York, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release informs. The participation of…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu brought to mind the importance Romania gives to research and innovation, on Wednesday, upon welcoming Secretary General of the "Alexander von Humboldt" Foundation in Romania, Dr. Enno Aufderheide, in Bucharest in the context of the "Humboldt" Club Romania…

- Romania's Embassy in Sofia is focusing on the case of the Romanian citizen detained Thursday night through Friday on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and urgently undertook demarches with the local authorities seeking additional information, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. Moreover,…

- Premier Viorica Dancila sent President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans a letter, the EU executive body confirmed on Friday. We can confirm having received the letter and the answer will follow in due time, a spokesperson of…