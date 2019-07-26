ForMin Manescu: All bilateral and extended discussions will include Schengen accession component

Stiri Recomandate

ATENȚIE, IMAGINI ȘOCANTE Încă un boxer a murit, după un KO în ring: A leșinat imediat după meci, a intrat în comă și nu și-a mai revenit

ATENȚIE, IMAGINI ȘOCANTE Încă un boxer a murit, după un KO în ring: A leșinat imediat după meci, a intrat în comă și nu și-a mai revenit

Boxerul argentinian Hugo Alfredo “Dinamita” Santillan a decedat, joi, la vârsta de 23 de ani, din cauza… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii și jandarmii, operațiune cu SCANDAL: au confundat un tânăr nevinovat cu UN TÂLHAR și l-au reținut

Polițiștii și jandarmii, operațiune cu SCANDAL: au confundat un tânăr nevinovat cu UN TÂLHAR și l-au reținut

Jandarmii şi poliţiştii au luat cu forţa dintr-o casă din Bucureşti un tânăr, confundat cu un tâlhar, l-au lovit şi l-au dus la audieri, unde au constatat că e nevinovat.Zeci… [citeste mai departe]

Southy Residence – un nou ansamblu rezidential in Timisoara

Southy Residence – un nou ansamblu rezidential in Timisoara

Dupa modul in care RPC GROUP si-a obisnuit deja clientii, materialele folosite sunt de inalta calitate, amintind doar cateva: incalzire in pardoseala cu termostat pe fiecare incapere, ferestre cu 3 foi de sticla, video interfon, usi interioare coco & tinoli, usa metalica la… [citeste mai departe]

HBO, reacţie la petiţia fanilor de a refilma ultimul sezon Game of Thrones

HBO, reacţie la petiţia fanilor de a refilma ultimul sezon Game of Thrones

Directorul de programe de la HBO, Casey Bloys, le-a răspuns fanilor serialului "Urzeala tronurilor/ Games of Thrones", care doreau refilmarea sezonului 8, că nu a luat în considerare să accepte petiţia prin care doreau acest lucru. [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a sunat la 112 şi a spus că o femeie îşi ţine în lanţuri sora, care suferă de retard mintal

Un bărbat a sunat la 112 şi a spus că o femeie îşi ţine în lanţuri sora, care suferă de retard mintal

Poliţiştii din Dâmboviţa şi asistenţii sociali au demarat o anchetă după ce un bărbat a sunat la 112 şi a anunţat că o rudă de-ale sale, o tânără de 34 de ani, este ţinută în lanţuri… [citeste mai departe]

Mizele deciziei ANRM de a scoate la licitaţie noi zăcăminte de gaze naturale. Ce riscă România cu această ofertă

Mizele deciziei ANRM de a scoate la licitaţie noi zăcăminte de gaze naturale. Ce riscă România cu această ofertă

Unul dintre cele mai aşteptate momente de industria de petrol şi gaze din România are loc în cel mai nefericit context de piaţă. După o pauză de zece ani, ANRM scoate… [citeste mai departe]

Clonare de carduri

Clonare de carduri

Clonare de carduri  Foto: bucurestifm.ro.  Cinci persoane au fost reţinute în urma percheziţiilor făcute joi, de procurorii DIICOT, în Craiova, Bucureşti şi Piteşti, în cadrul unei anchete de destructurare a unei grupări infracţionale, care se ocupă cu traficul de migranţi în Mexic, Statele Unite şi alte ţări. Reporter Diana Surdu:… [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP 26 iulie 2019: ce zodii fac progrese pe plan profesional sau personal?

HOROSCOP 26 iulie 2019: ce zodii fac progrese pe plan profesional sau personal?

 Luna din Taur formează astăzi un aspect tensionat de careu cu Marte din Leu, ceea ce le poate aduce zodiilor Fixe (Taur, Leu, Scorpion, Vărsător) provocări pe plan financiar, sentimental şi profesional. Aceeaşi Lună mai aderă la o configuraţie… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mize sunt în spatele deciziei ANRM de a scoate la licitaţie, pentru concesionare, noi zăcăminte de gaze naturale şi ce riscă România cu această ofertă

Ce mize sunt în spatele deciziei ANRM de a scoate la licitaţie, pentru concesionare, noi zăcăminte de gaze naturale şi ce riscă România cu această ofertă

Unul dintre cele mai aşteptate momente de industria de petrol şi gaze din România… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ForMin Manescu: All bilateral and extended discussions will include Schengen accession component

Publicat:
ForMin Manescu: All bilateral and extended discussions will include Schengen accession component

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said on Thursday that Romania's accession to Schengen remains a priority of the Romanian diplomacy.
"Evoking the period when I was MEP, I can certainly tell you that (...) all the time both [the European] Parliament and the Commission said Romania was prepared to join Schengen, from a technical and logistical point of view. (...) Practically, we function de facto as a Schengen member state, but de jure we are not regarded as such. Romania doesn't ask anything but the observance of the Treaty, we are members with full rights, we met our commitments…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Interviews start at Justice Ministry of candidates for European prosecutor; two candidates drop out

17:12, 09.07.2019 - A panel headed by Justice Minister Ana Birchall on Tuesday started interviews with Romanian candidates vying for the office of the European prosecutor.In the beginning of the meeting, streamed live on the website of the justice minister, the withdrawal of two candidates, Razvan Horatiu Radu…

Finland's Ambassador: Idea is to strengthen set of European tools for supporting state of law

14:14, 04.07.2019 - The Ambassador of Finland to Romania Marjut Akola said on Thursday that, in the context of his country's takeover of the rotating presidency of the EU Council, one of the objectives of this six-month mandate is to strengthen the set of European tools used to support the rule of law.  There will be…

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis: 'Bucharest summit priorities, reconfirmed at Three Seas Initiative summit in Slovenia'

16:13, 06.06.2019 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed the fact that the summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Slovenia reconfirmed the priorities set in 2018 at the Bucharest summit of the organisation, mentioning that Romania takes part in the initiative's fund through Eximbank."The initiative…

Romanian companies display their agri-food products at SIAL China, in Shanghai

18:03, 16.05.2019 - A number of 16 agri-food producers from Romania presented their products during 14-16 May at SIAL China, a trade fair organized in Shanghai, informs the Ministry of Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), in a press release issued for AGERPRES on Thursday."I was proud to represent…

Tariceanu: Gov't should address EU courts in case of coutries refusing Romania's entry into Schengen

17:56, 16.05.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told a press conference held Thursday in Satu Mare that the Government should address the European courts in the case of countries that oppose, for political reasons, Romania's entry into the…

PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability

17:42, 16.05.2019 - Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis Zvizdic.Discussions…

EPP Summit/Orban: We will fight together with EPP partners to make sure Europe stays united

11:49, 09.05.2019 - The National Liberal Party (PNL) will fight together with its EPP partners to make sure that Europe stays united, Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban said in Sibiu on Thursday.  According to him, the EU Summit in Sibiu is key to the decisions that will be further taken at European level. "PNL…

Single number 1911 for reporting cyber security incidents, officially launched

16:55, 02.05.2019 - The single number 1911, through which Romanian citizens, legal entities and public institutions will be able to report the cyber security incidents they have found, was officially launched on Thursday, the cost of the project being one million euro, covered by European funds through the Connecting…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 iulie 2019
Bucuresti 20°C | 32°C
Iasi 16°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 29°C
Timisoara 19°C | 32°C
Constanta 20°C | 29°C
Brasov 14°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.07.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 212.898,00 1.158.210,80
II (5/6) 5 14.193,20 -
III (4/6) 184 385,68 -
IV (3/6) 3.707 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.411.352,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 iulie 2019
USD 4.2434
EUR 4.7218
CHF 4.2986
GBP 5.2941
CAD 3.2319
XAU 194.614
JPY 3.9255
CNY 0.6172
AED 1.1552
AUD 2.9577
MDL 0.2415
BGN 2.4142

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec