ForMin Manescu: All bilateral and extended discussions will include Schengen accession component Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said on Thursday that Romania's accession to Schengen remains a priority of the Romanian diplomacy.

"Evoking the period when I was MEP, I can certainly tell you that (...) all the time both [the European] Parliament and the Commission said Romania was prepared to join Schengen, from a technical and logistical point of view. (...) Practically, we function de facto as a Schengen member state, but de jure we are not regarded as such. Romania doesn't ask anything but the observance of the Treaty, we are members with full rights, we met our commitments… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

