Former Anticorruption Chief Laura Codruta Kovesi Challenges Her Dismissal From Office At ECHR

Tudorel Toader, reacție VEHEMENTĂ după mișcarea lui Kovesi

Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a declarat, pentru MEDIAFAX, după ce Laura Codruţa Kovesi a contestat la CEDO revocarea de la şefia DNA, că o decizie a Curţii Constituţionale nu poate fi supusă controlului CEDO, deoarece este... [citeste mai departe]

Sindicalist CEO, despre amânarea ședinței: Am făcut scandal

Liderii sindicali din cadrul CE Oltenia au reacționat când au aflat că administrația a amânat din nou ședința comisiei mixte. "Am făcut scandal", a spus sindicalistul Constantin Mitrescu, care a explicat că nu acceptă ca discu... [citeste mai departe]

Ciprian Șerban (PSD): Atitudinea președintelui Iohannis devine din ce în ce mai periculoasă. Aduce grave prejudicii siguranței și securității naționale

Deputatul PSD, Ciprian Șeban, e de părere că prin atitudinea din ultima perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

La 3 ani de la tragedia din Colectiv, Piedone revine pe scena politică

La 3 ani de la tragedia din clubul Colectiv, Cristian Popescu Piedone își pregătește revenirea pe scena politică. Și nu într-un nou partid, ci în Partidul Puterii Umaniste, fondat de Dan Voiculescu. [citeste mai departe]

Atragerea de fonduri europene rămâne un obiectiv prioritar

Atragerea de fonduri europene rămâne un obiectiv prioritar România a ajuns aproape de media Uniunii Europene, în ceea ce priveşte gradul de absorbţie a fondurilor pentru perioada 2017-2018. Cele 8 miliarde de euro încasate au reprezentat investiţii de care beneficiază… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea: Salariile nu vor scădea în sistemul de sănătate

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a declarat marţi că au avut loc discuții cu sindicatele pe care le-a asigurat că nu vor fi pierderi salariale.  Ministrul a avut un mesaj ferm pentru sindicate, pe... [citeste mai departe]

Fondul clasei nu este legal

Ministrul Educatiei spune ca strangerea de bani in asa numitul fond al clasei este o actiune ilegala care aduce o imagine “negativa” scolii, iar invatatorii si profesorii nu au voie, prin lege, sa se implice in astfel de initiative. “Legala nu este. (…) Nu este o idee buna. Daca parinti strang bani, dupa opinia mea, […] Fondul clasei nu este legal… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii străzii, protejați de ger. Zeci de persoane în adăpostul de la Alba Iulia. Unde sunt centre de urgență

Gradele cu minus care se înregistrează în termometre în aceste zile ne fac să ne gândim la oamenii care nu au un acoperiș deasupra capului. Persoanele fără locuinţă să… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal politic la Ploiești, pe tema majorării tarifului la gigacalorie (VIDEO)

Scandal politic pe tema majorării tarifului la gigacalorie la Ploiești. Facturile vor crește semnificativ, în condiţiile în care modificarea ar putea intra în vigore încă de la începutul lunii februarie. [citeste mai departe]

Ponta spune cine ar fi un candidat potrivit pentru prezidențiale: E cam de vreo 10 ori mai social-democrată, mai pesedistă decât Dragnea

Preşedintele Pro România, Victor Ponta, a declarat marţi, într-o conferinţă de presă, la Târgovişte, că şi-ar dori ca pe… [citeste mai departe]


Former Anticorruption Chief Laura Codruta Kovesi Challenges Her Dismissal From Office At ECHR

Former Anticorruption Chief Laura Codruta Kovesi Challenges Her Dismissal From Office At ECHR

The former chief prosecutor of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), , announced on Tuesday that she challenged the decision which led to her dismissal from office at the of , citing human rights violations.

