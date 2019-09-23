Flat tax rate, main measure that favors investments in Romania (AmCham poll)

Stiri Recomandate

Ce a făcut olandezul de când a ajuns în România. Polițiștii i-au refăcut traseul

Anchetatorii au refăcut traseul cetăţeanului olandez suspectat că a ucis-o pe Adriana Mihaela Fieraru, fetiţa de 11 ani din Gura Şuţii, judeţul Dâmboviţa, potrivit observator tv. Olandezul a aterizat, miercuri, 18 septembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Motociclist proiectat în șanț în urma unui impact cu un autoturism

Evenimentul rutier a avut loc duminică, 22 septembrie, în jurul orei 19:50, pe D.N. 19E, în afara localității bihorene Sălard. Potrivit oamenilor legii, un orădean, de 47 de ani, în timp ce conducea un autoturism pe direcția Marghita – Biharia, s-a angajat… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ - Senatorul Daniel Zamfir anunţă că se va afilia grupului PSD. Înfiinţarea unui nou partid, variantă de lucru

Senatorul ALDE Daniel Zamfir a declarat luni că este posibil să se afilieze grupului parlamentar PSD, în condiţiile în care grupul din care face parte se… [citeste mai departe]

La Timișoara s-a alergat pentru cei bolnavi de cancer: 5 infuzomate vor fi cumpărate în urma crosului OncoHelp

Timișorenii, și nu numai, au alergat la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute pentru cei bolnavi de cancer. La cea de-a doua ediție a Crosului OncoHelp, desfășurată sub deviza „Există… [citeste mai departe]

26 de tineri absolvenţi repartizați la Jandarmeria Constanţa

26 de subofiţeri absolvenţi  ai Şcolilor Militare de Subofiţeri Jandarmi „Petru Rareş” Fălticeni şi „Grigore Alexandru Ghica” Drăgăşani  au fost repartizaţi la Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Judeţean Constanţa și la Gruparea de Jandarmi Mobilă Constanța. Ceremonia de numire în funcţie… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai vârstnic donator din Moldova a salvat viața a doi pacienți

Rinichii prelevați de la bărbatul aflat în moarte cerebrală au fost transplantați celor doi pacienți care sufereau de afecțiuni renale grave.   Un nou gest de altruism a fost făcut la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute de o familie din Iași, care a găsit puterea să treacă… [citeste mai departe]

Şapte elevi ucişi în sala de clasă. Tragedie de proporții

Tragedie uriașă într-o comunitate săracă din Kenya. Şapte elevi au fost ucişi şi 57 răniţi după ce o sală de clasă a unei şcoli primare din capitala Nairobi, s-a prăbuşit luni dimineaţă devreme. [citeste mai departe]

Un arbitru ceh este anchetat după ca a intrat în stare de ebrietate să conducă un meci de juniori

Arbitrul Milan Sefar a fost surprins în stare avansată de ebrietate, duminică, la o partidă de juniori din Cehia, dintre Union Beroun şi Slany. Asociaţia de Arbitri din Bohemia a deschis deja o anchetă,… [citeste mai departe]

Tu faci tricoul echipei de fotbal a României pentru Olimpiada Tokyo 2020!

Federația Română de Fotbal a lansat luni, 23 septembrie, o provocare tuturor suporterilor echipei naționale! Împreună cu sponsorul tehnic Joma, vom crea un echipament de joc ediție limitată, dedicat exclusiv turneului olimpic de fotbal Tokyo 2020 la care… [citeste mai departe]


Flat tax rate, main measure that favors investments in Romania (AmCham poll)

Publicat:
Flat tax rate, main measure that favors investments in Romania (AmCham poll)

The flat tax rate represents the main measure that favors investments in Romania, while the low attractiveness of fiscal stimuli is in the top shortcomings of the current fiscal legislation, stated, on Monday, the chair of the of Commerce in Romania (), , during a conference that presented the results of a poll regarding the main measures of fiscal policy.  "In an overwhelming majority, 75 pct of participants believe the flat tax rate is one of the main measures that favor investments and make Romania competitive. Second place, not surprisingly, because…

