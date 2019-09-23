Flat tax rate, main measure that favors investments in Romania (AmCham poll)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ombudsman announced on Monday that she has called on the authorities, through recommendations, to take urgent measures to increase the safety of traffic participants, after the release of some statistics showing that Romania ranks first in Europe at the number of serious traffic accidents, shows…

- The candidacy for a second term of Klaus Iohannis to the Presidency of Romania will be submitted on Friday, 20 September, said the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s leader Ludovic Orban on Monday. "The PNL Executive Bureau has decided that the candidacy for Romania's top job of the current president…

- Net investments in the national economy amounted to 39.69 billion lei in H1, up 12.1 percent compared to the same period of 2018, mainly due to the increase in new building works. Thus, in a YoY comparison, new building works advanced 30.3 percent, other expenditures increased by 4.8 percent, while…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, at the opening of the new pre-university school year, that some politicians are afraid of school because people in education institutions are trained to tax them for errors in logic or phrasing. "Some politicians are afraid of school. Here, in school, people…

- The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) believes that the budget revision bill passed on Monday in the Government sitting shows that this year's state budget was "unrealistically built," ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu requesting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila a set of measures, by 20…

- Romania ranks second, on a par with Portugal, in terms of the positive image of the European Union, according to a new Eurobarometer survey released on Monday.Romania ranks second, on a par with Portugal, in terms of the positive image of the EU. According to a new Eurobarometer survey published…

- The Romanian Border Police have been notified by their Bulgarian counterparts regarding the introduction of measures to contain the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in the areas bordering on Romania, including banning the importation of raw pork and processed pork products, the Coast Guard…

- The Start-Up Nation program and the success story of certain companies have changed the society's mentality about entrepreneurs, who were so far perceived as offenders, Minister for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Stefan Oprea said on Monday, as he attended the opening of…