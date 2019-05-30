FinMin Teodorovici: Interest on credits granted through government programs, to be calculated using reference index

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The book "La Demesure. Soumise r la Violence d'un Pcre/Excess. Submitted to the Violence of a Father" by Celine Raphael was launched on Thursday at the 'Lire la France' stall at the Bookfest International Book Fair; attending the event, French Ambassador Michele Ramis said that reading the autobiographical…

- The Government will approve on Thursday the recognition of the Timisoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association as being of public interest, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced."In today's meeting, we will approve the recognision of the Timisoara 2021 European Capital of Culture…

- Inflation has caused disruptions in public life, which has led to the exit of ROBOR (Romanian Interbank Offered Rate, ed. n.) from the game and the introduction of a new reference index for loans, but the National Bank of Romania (BNR) has no other role than that of mathematician of the system, Adrian…

- The single number 1911, through which Romanian citizens, legal entities and public institutions will be able to report the cyber security incidents they have found, was officially launched on Thursday, the cost of the project being one million euro, covered by European funds through the Connecting…

- Modernisation and restoration works worth 317 million lei in 234 educational units around the country are carried out through the National Investments Programme and Suceava is national leader in terms of funding, Regional Development and Public Administration Minister and Deputy PM Daniel Suciu stated…

- The reference index for consumer credits (IRCC), regulated by Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 19/2019, is 2.36 per cent per year, calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates for the inter-banking transactions for the 4th quarter of 2018, according to data announced by the…

- The latest amendments to the Ordinance 114 are based largely on the data submitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), an institution that has greenlighted the document in its current form, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said Thursday after a meeting of the Economic and Social Council (CES)."I…

- The Government on Tuesday will adopt a decision to provide 60,000 spa treatment vouchers to pensioners this year, amounting to more than 335 million lei, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informed."We are adopting the Government decision to provide 60,000 spa treatment vouchers to pensioners,…