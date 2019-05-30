FinMin Teodorovici: Interest on credits granted through government programs, to be calculated using reference index

Stiri Recomandate

Blaj: Recomandări pentru pelerini, la vizita efectuată de Papa Francisc

Pelerinii și locuitorii din Blaj îl vor putea saluta și vedea pe Papa Francisc, duminică, 2 iunie 2019, în trei locuri din municipiu: pe Bulevardul Republicii, pe Câmpia Libertății și în Piața 1848.  Sfântul Părinte va sosi la Blaj după ora 10:00 și va traversa… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a modificat din nou Ordonanţa de Urgenţă 114

Guvernul a modificat din nou Ordonanţa de Urgenţă 114 Guvernul a modificat din nou astăzi controversata Ordonanţă de Urgenţă 114, în ceea ce priveşte o nouă modalitate de calcul al capitalului social minim al fondurilor de pensii private. O altă hotărâre luată astăzi de executiv… [citeste mai departe]

PAH: E vremea să ne mutăm în secolul XXI. Clasa politică ne propune un vot electronic cu tokenul, care deja s-a demodat și este vulnerabil la fraude!

Au trecut 18 ani de la începerea secolului XXI, primul secol al mileniului 3 după Hristos, dar,… [citeste mai departe]

Lecţia de prevenire. Poliţiştii, prezenţi în Orăşelul Copiiilor din Dor Mărunt

Poliţiştii călărăşeni au participat la proiectul „Orăşelul Copiilor” din comuna Dor-Mărunt, răspunzând astfel invitaţiei Şcolii Gimnaziale nr.1. Oamenii legii s-au întâlnit cu prichindeii pe stadionul din comună. [citeste mai departe]

IntMin Carmen Dan, heard at National Anti-corruption Directorate in Tel Drum criminal case

Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Thursday showed up at the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Hqs. to be heard in the Tel Drum criminal case, judicial sources told AGERPRES.The said sources mentioned that she was… [citeste mai departe]

A prins miscarea! Iohannis are planuri mari: Referendum de modificare a Constituţiei în acelaşi timp cu prezidenţialele

Klaus Iohannis intenţionează să repete mişcarea de la alegerile europarlamentare, cu ocazia alegerilor prezidenţiale. De această dată, preşedintele speră… [citeste mai departe]

Strada Carierei, închisă în perioada 30 mai - 1 iunie (Social)

      Strada Carierei va fi închisă traficului rutier timp de 3 zile, pentru lucrări de modernizare a reţelelor de apă, care includ înlocuirea completă a conductei de alimentare şi montarea de branşamente noi.        Astfel, de joi (30 mai 2019) de la ora 9.00 şi până sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

Voi cât rezistați? O canadiancă a stat peste 4 ore în poziţia scândură

Dan Glowacka, o profesoară de yoga din Canada, a stabilit un nou record mondial într-o activitate fizică inedită, care presupune menţinerea unei poziţii nemişcate a corpului cât mai mult timp. [citeste mai departe]

Amenințarea din partea Iranului încă există, avertizează John Bolton

Amenințarea din partea Iranului încă există, însă acțiunile din partea Statelor Unite au ajutat la descurajarea sa, a declarat joi consilierul american pentru probleme de securitate, John Bolton, relatează site-ul agenției Reuters potrivit mediafax.În contextul… [citeste mai departe]

Pensiile private ale românilor, lăsate în pace de Guvern. Se schimbă OUG 114

Prin celebra "Ordonanță a lăcomiei" din decembrie 2018, OUG 114, activitatea fondurilor de pensii din România a fost pusă sub semnul întrebării, mai mulți administratori de pe Pilonul II anunțând o posibilă retragere din [citeste mai departe]


FinMin Teodorovici: Interest on credits granted through government programs, to be calculated using reference index

Publicat:
adopted on Thursday's sitting a decision stipulating that the reference index will be used instead of ROBOR (Romanian Interbank Offered Rate) for the interest calculated on loans granted through state guaranteed government programs, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced.

"A government decision has been adopted to amend the legislation specific to state guaranteed government programs aimed at clarifying the way the provisions of OUG 19/2019 are to be applied. This is a necessary measure that will reduce the financing costs of loans granted through the government programs

