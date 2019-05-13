Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The number of fixed internet connections in Romania reached 5.1 million at the end of 2018, 7 percent more than in the previous year, while in the case of mobile internet, 4G connections have exceeded 10 million, an annual increase of 27 percent, according to statistics published on Monday by the…

- The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) drew on Friday 60 million lei from banks in addition to the bidding on Thursday, when it borrowed 535 million lei at an interest rate of 4.96pct per annum, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 117 months, according to data provided…

- European Commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete is paying a visit to Bucharest on April 1 and 2, 2019. According to the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania, on Monday, the European official is set to participate in the meeting "Regional Cooperation…

- Romania proposed at the meeting of the SME ambassadors the amendment of the European legislation in this sector by including the principle of digitization, Stefan Oprea, Minister for the Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, told AGERPRES on Tuesday."Yesterday and today [Monday and…

- Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday in Constanta that it is important to maintain our country's economy on a growth trend and at the same time to protect the macroeconomic balances regained following the adjustment process which took place after the international…

- The Ministry of Public Finance organizes on 5-6 April 2019 the informal meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, where Finance Ministers of the Member States, central banks' Governors, European commissioners and high-ranking representatives…

- The 2019 Social Security Budget Bill was adopted by Parliament with 272 votes in favor and 125 against.Read also: Romania: flu death toll reaches 127 The state social security budget for the public pension system has revenues of 71.662 billion lei and expenditures of 68.761 billion…

- Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday that he is skeptical about finding a solution that could result in lower interest rates within the Joint Committee between the BNR and the Public Finance Ministry (MFP)."These calculations are made, but based on…