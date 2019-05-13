Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pctPublicat:
The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) raised on Monday 424 million lei from banks for a benchmark bond issue with a 61-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 4.46 pct per annum, shows data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to Agerpres.
The nominal value of the issue was 500 million lei and the banks filed bids worth 672.5 million lei.
An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, as the FinMin plans to raise another 75 million lei for the yield set on Monday.
The Ministry of Public Finance intends to borrow this May 4.08 bln lei from…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ANCOM: Fixed internet connections, up 7pct in Romania, in 2018; over 10mln mobile connections, 4G
16:45, 13.05.2019 - The number of fixed internet connections in Romania reached 5.1 million at the end of 2018, 7 percent more than in the previous year, while in the case of mobile internet, 4G connections have exceeded 10 million, an annual increase of 27 percent, according to statistics published on Monday by the…
Finance Ministry draws 60 mln lei from banks on Friday
14:13, 10.05.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) drew on Friday 60 million lei from banks in addition to the bidding on Thursday, when it borrowed 535 million lei at an interest rate of 4.96pct per annum, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 117 months, according to data provided…
European Commissioner for climate action and energy Arias Canete, to visit Bucharest April 1-2
09:23, 01.04.2019 - European Commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete is paying a visit to Bucharest on April 1 and 2, 2019. According to the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania, on Monday, the European official is set to participate in the meeting "Regional Cooperation…
Stefan Oprea: Romania proposes principle of digitization in EU legislation on SMEs
21:36, 19.03.2019 - Romania proposed at the meeting of the SME ambassadors the amendment of the European legislation in this sector by including the principle of digitization, Stefan Oprea, Minister for the Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, told AGERPRES on Tuesday."Yesterday and today [Monday and…
BNR's Isarescu: It is important to maintain economy on growth trend
21:36, 19.03.2019 - Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday in Constanta that it is important to maintain our country's economy on a growth trend and at the same time to protect the macroeconomic balances regained following the adjustment process which took place after the international…
Preparations for informal meeting of ECOFIN in Bucharest, underway
22:13, 18.03.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance organizes on 5-6 April 2019 the informal meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, where Finance Ministers of the Member States, central banks' Governors, European commissioners and high-ranking representatives…
Social Security Budget Bill for 2019 clears Parliament
14:44, 15.02.2019 - The 2019 Social Security Budget Bill was adopted by Parliament with 272 votes in favor and 125 against.Read also: Romania: flu death toll reaches 127 The state social security budget for the public pension system has revenues of 71.662 billion lei and expenditures of 68.761 billion…
BNR Governor Isarescu: Do we want lower interest rates in Romania? We come down with inflation,reduce deficits
17:55, 12.02.2019 - Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday that he is skeptical about finding a solution that could result in lower interest rates within the Joint Committee between the BNR and the Public Finance Ministry (MFP)."These calculations are made, but based on…