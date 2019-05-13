Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

Stiri Recomandate

Cadavrul unui bărbat care decedase de mai multe zile a fost găsit în casă de pompieri

Cadavrul unui bărbat care decedase de mai multe zile a fost găsit în casă de pompieri

Cadavrul unui bărbat din municipiul Bârlad care decedase de mai multe zile a fost găsit în propria locuinţă de pompierii militari bârlădeni, potrivit Agerpres. Descoperirea a fost făcută după ce vecinii bărbatului au anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea IMPRESIONANTĂ a doi angajaţi ai Poliției de Frontieră care și-au unit destinele îmbrăcați în uniforma de serviciu

Povestea IMPRESIONANTĂ a doi angajaţi ai Poliției de Frontieră care și-au unit destinele îmbrăcați în uniforma de serviciu

S-au căsătorit în uniforma de serviciu. Doi angajaţi ai poliţiei de frontieră şi-au unit destinele, îmbrăcați în costumele de paradă ale structurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Mitralieră, despre maneaua lui Guţă: Maneaua este foarte bună

Deputatul Mitralieră, despre maneaua lui Guţă: Maneaua este foarte bună

Cătălin Rădulescu a fost întrebat dacă maneaua reprezintă valoare românească. "Cam 50, 60, 70% dintre români ascultă şi manele", a răspuns el. "Este un cântec, nu clip electoral, o manea. Eu nu sunt aşa fan astea, eu sunt mai mult pe reggae, pe alte… [citeste mai departe]

Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară!

Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară!

Faimoasa Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară! Iar alesul inimii ei ar fi un celebru dealer de artă în vârstă de 32 de ani, Vito Schnabel. The post Mădălina Ghenea s-ar fi logodit pentru a patra oară! appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Și-a găsit sfârșitul în propria casă

Și-a găsit sfârșitul în propria casă

O bătrână, a ars de vie în propria locuință, după ce un incendiu a mistuit casa din temelii. Femeia era imobilizată la pat și nu a mai reușit să de salveze. În zadar s-au luptat salvatorii cu flăcările, pentru bătrână nu s-a mai putut face nimic. Situație dramatică într-o cumună gorjeană. O casă din comuna Cătunele,… [citeste mai departe]

Păstrează curat, să nu fii amendat! Sectorul 3, cei mai buni!

Păstrează curat, să nu fii amendat! Sectorul 3, cei mai buni!

Conform tuturor cercetărilor sociologice efectuate la nivelul Capitalei, una din principalele disfuncționalități ale orașului, în opinia cetățenilor, o reprezintă cantitatea mare de gunoi aruncată iresponsabil pe domeniul public. Fie că vorbim de mucuri de țigară, coji de… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU la Hollywood: A MURIT marea actriță Doris Day

DOLIU la Hollywood: A MURIT marea actriță Doris Day

Actrița și cântăreața Doris Day, care a avut o carieră de succes la Hollywood la sfârșitul anilor 50' și 60', a murit la vârsta de 97 de ani. "The Doris Day Animal Foundation" a confirmat că starul s-a stins din viață luni, în casa ei din Carmel Valley, California.... [citeste mai departe]

Loteria Română suplimentează fondul de câştiguri la Loto 6/49, după ce s-a câştigat premiul la categoria I

Loteria Română suplimentează fondul de câştiguri la Loto 6/49, după ce s-a câştigat premiul la categoria I

Fondul de câştiguri al categoriei I la Loto 6/49 va fi suplimentat cu 1.000.000 lei ,pentru următoarele două extrageri (joi şi duminică), în urma câştigării premiului la această… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiunile Renault au căzut după ce au apărut informații despre sistemele anti-poluare slabe ale companiei

Acțiunile Renault au căzut după ce au apărut informații despre sistemele anti-poluare slabe ale companiei

Acţiunile constructorului auto francez Renault SA au scăzut luni după ce în presă au apărut informaţii potrivit cărora sistemele anti-poluare ale unor modele diesel nu au funcţionat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

Publicat:
Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

of (MFP) raised on Monday 424 million lei from banks for a benchmark bond issue with a 61-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 4.46 pct per annum, shows data released by the of Romania (BNR), according to Agerpres.

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million lei and the banks filed bids worth 672.5 million lei.

An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, as the FinMin plans to raise another 75 million lei for the yield set on Monday.

of intends to borrow this May 4.08 bln lei from…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ANCOM: Fixed internet connections, up 7pct in Romania, in 2018; over 10mln mobile connections, 4G

16:45, 13.05.2019 - The number of fixed internet connections in Romania reached 5.1 million at the end of 2018, 7 percent more than in the previous year, while in the case of mobile internet, 4G connections have exceeded 10 million, an annual increase of 27 percent, according to statistics published on Monday by the…

Finance Ministry draws 60 mln lei from banks on Friday

14:13, 10.05.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) drew on Friday 60 million lei from banks in addition to the bidding on Thursday, when it borrowed 535 million lei at an interest rate of 4.96pct per annum, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 117 months, according to data provided…

European Commissioner for climate action and energy Arias Canete, to visit Bucharest April 1-2

09:23, 01.04.2019 - European Commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete is paying a visit to Bucharest on April 1 and 2, 2019. According to the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania, on Monday, the European official is set to participate in the meeting "Regional Cooperation…

Stefan Oprea: Romania proposes principle of digitization in EU legislation on SMEs

21:36, 19.03.2019 - Romania proposed at the meeting of the SME ambassadors the amendment of the European legislation in this sector by including the principle of digitization, Stefan Oprea, Minister for the Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, told AGERPRES on Tuesday."Yesterday and today [Monday and…

BNR's Isarescu: It is important to maintain economy on growth trend

21:36, 19.03.2019 - Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday in Constanta that it is important to maintain our country's economy on a growth trend and at the same time to protect the macroeconomic balances regained following the adjustment process which took place after the international…

Preparations for informal meeting of ECOFIN in Bucharest, underway

22:13, 18.03.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance organizes on 5-6 April 2019 the informal meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, where Finance Ministers of the Member States, central banks' Governors, European commissioners and high-ranking representatives…

Social Security Budget Bill for 2019 clears Parliament

14:44, 15.02.2019 - The 2019 Social Security Budget Bill was adopted by Parliament with 272 votes in favor and 125 against.Read also: Romania: flu death toll reaches 127 The state social security budget for the public pension system has revenues of 71.662 billion lei and expenditures of 68.761 billion…

BNR Governor Isarescu: Do we want lower interest rates in Romania? We come down with inflation,reduce deficits

17:55, 12.02.2019 - Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday that he is skeptical about finding a solution that could result in lower interest rates within the Joint Committee between the BNR and the Public Finance Ministry (MFP)."These calculations are made, but based on…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 mai 2019
Bucuresti 11°C | 22°C
Iasi 10°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 23°C
Timisoara 10°C | 23°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 9°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.05.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 22.265.937,00 -
II (5/6) 39 7.043,28 -
III (4/6) 917 299,55 -
IV (3/6) 15.090 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 23.268.013,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 mai 2019
USD 4.2357
EUR 4.7607
CHF 4.1987
GBP 5.5152
CAD 3.1548
XAU 174.808
JPY 3.8622
CNY 0.6163
AED 1.1531
AUD 2.9578
MDL 0.2374
BGN 2.4341

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec