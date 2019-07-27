EYOF 2019: Romanian gymnasts win 5 medals more

Stiri Recomandate

”Am sunat la 112…, am cerut ajutor dar.. degeaba”. Cu gândul la tragedia Alexandrei, o albaiuliancă retraiește clipele dramatice petrecute cu ani în urmă

”Am sunat la 112…, am cerut ajutor dar.. degeaba”. Cu gândul la tragedia Alexandrei, o albaiuliancă retraiește clipele dramatice petrecute cu ani în urmă

Ziarul Unirea ”Am sunat la 112…, am cerut ajutor dar.. degeaba”. Cu gândul… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Dincă, presupusul criminal din Caracal, susține că a ars haine pentru a se proteja de țânțari

Gheorghe Dincă, presupusul criminal din Caracal, susține că a ars haine pentru a se proteja de țânțari

Anchetatorii au descoperit mai multe indicii care să îi facă să creadă că Gheorghe Dincă este cel care a omorât-o pe Alexandra, dar bărbatul continuă să nege că ar avea orice legătură… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: Ministrul de Interne i-a schimbat pe șefii IPJ Olt și ai Poliției Caracal

BREAKING NEWS: Ministrul de Interne i-a schimbat pe șefii IPJ Olt și ai Poliției Caracal

Ministrul de Interne, Nicolae Moga, a anunţat sâmbătă seara, la Slatina, că a fost decisă încetarea împuternicirii în funcţiile de conducere a şefului Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ) Olt… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Hagi: Mă bucur mult pentru Ianis. El încearcă să se adapteze

Gheorghe Hagi: Mă bucur mult pentru Ianis. El încearcă să se adapteze

Ianis Hagi a avut parte de un debut excelent la Genk, vineri, marcând golul victoriei în partida cu Kortrijk, scor 2-1, la două minute după ce a intrat pe teren. Gheorghe Hagi a declarat că este foarte fericit pentru performanța fiului său, dar spune că… [citeste mai departe]

Hungarian PM Orban about cemetery in Uzului Valley: Hungarians in Transylvania need an acceptable solution

Hungarian PM Orban about cemetery in Uzului Valley: Hungarians in Transylvania need an acceptable solution

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday stated at the Summer University in Baile Tusnad that the situation at the Uzului Valley is "unimaginable" and that "Hungarians in Transylvania… [citeste mai departe]

Caracal case/ Gheorghe Dinca - arrested for 30 days; decision taken by Dolj Court

Caracal case/ Gheorghe Dinca - arrested for 30 days; decision taken by Dolj Court

The Dolj County Court on Saturday decided to held in preventive detention for 30 days Gheorghe Dinca, the man from Caracal Town suspected of murdering a teenager of 15 from the Dobrosloveni locality, Olt County, the charges so far being of… [citeste mai departe]

Federaţia Elevilor din România reacționează la cazul de la Caracal - Lipsa transportului pune viațile elevilor în pericol

Federaţia Elevilor din România reacționează la cazul de la Caracal - Lipsa transportului pune viațile elevilor în pericol

Federaţia Elevilor din România solicită Guvernului să ia măsuri de urgenţă pentru remedierea situaţiei transportului, având în vedere tragedia petrecută… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţii STS, MAI, DGPI, chemaţi în Comisia de Apărare

Reprezentanţii STS, MAI, DGPI, chemaţi în Comisia de Apărare

Comisia de apărare din Camera Deputaţilor a decis să îi cheme luni la audieri pe reprezentanţii STS, MAI, DGPI, dar şi pe şefii demişi ai poliţiei din Olt. “Având în vedere evenimentele recente de la Caracal, precum şi numeroasele semnalări din mass media, referitoare la… [citeste mai departe]

Fetiță de 4 ani accidentată mortal la Vinga, pe DN 69

Fetiță de 4 ani accidentată mortal la Vinga, pe DN 69

„În jurul orelor 19:20, o fetiță de 4 ani, din Vinga, fiind nesupravegheată, a traversat strada prin loc nepermis, pe D.N. 69, pe raza localității Vinga, fiind surprinsă și accidentată mortal de un autoturism condus de un bărbat de 36 de ani, din Italia. Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile din Rusia au arestat peste 600 de persoane la un protest din Moscova

Autorităţile din Rusia au arestat peste 600 de persoane la un protest din Moscova

Poliţia din Rusia a arestat peste 600 de persoane sâmbătă, inclusiv activişti importanţi, la un protest de la Moscova faţă de faptul că unii membri ai opoziţiei nu au primit aprobarea pentru a participa la alegerile locale. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EYOF 2019: Romanian gymnasts win 5 medals more

Publicat:
EYOF 2019: Romanian gymnasts win 5 medals more

Romanian athletes Robert and , Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and won another five medals for Romania, three silver and two bronze at the (EYOF) 2019 from Baku.
Robert and won the silver and bronze medals in vault, with 13.933 points, respectively 13.833 points. Their performance is unique considering this is for the first time in the history of Romanian gymnastics when two twin brothers reach the podium at an international competition. The two Romanian athletes were only defeated in the vault finals by…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania wins women's artistic gymnastics team silver at EYOF 2019

11:34, 25.07.2019 - Romania's women's artistic gymnastics team made up of Irina Antonia Duta, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu, won the silver medal in the team competition at the Baku 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival.  Russia ranked first with 108.050 points, followed…

Medalie de ARGINT pentru echipa feminina de gimnastica a Romaniei la FOTE 2019

22:23, 24.07.2019 - Antonia Duta, Silvia Sfiringu si Ioana Stanciulescu au incheiat concursul cu un total de 106.800 puncte, dupa Rusia si inaintea Marii Britanii. La masculin, Romania a incheiat pe locul 6, iar in finale s-au calificat Robert si Gabriel Burtanete (individual-compus, sarituri), Robert Burtanete…

FOTE 2019: Echipa feminina de gimnastica a Romaniei, medaliata cu argint la Baku

19:23, 24.07.2019 - Echipa feminina de gimnastica a României a obtinut, miercuri, medalia de argint la Festivalul Olimpic al Tineretului European (FOTE), de la Baku. Este a sasea medalie tricolora la Baku, potrivit News.ro.Antonia Duta, Silvia Sfiringu si Ioana Stanciulescu au încheiat concursul cu un total…

Reprezentativa de gimnastica a Romaniei, medalie de argint la FOTE, de la Baku

19:16, 24.07.2019 - Echipa feminina de gimnastica a Romaniei a obtinut, miercuri, medalia de argint la Festivalul Olimpic al Tineretului European (FOTE), de la Baku. Este a sasea medalie tricolora la Baku, potrivit news.ro.Citește și: S-a aflat! Cine i-ar putea lua locul lui Florin Calinescu la ‘Romanii au talent’…

Concurenti din 50 de tari participa la Red Bull Romaniacs, la Sibiu

11:45, 24.07.2019 - "Red Bull Romaniacs, competitie recunoscuta la nivel global drept cel mai dificil raliu hard enduro din lume, se desfasoara in perioada 30 iulie-3 august, startul si finisul fiind programate in Sibiu. Concurenti reprezentand 50 de natiuni vin sa isi masoare fortele si sa isi depaseasca limitele pe…

Romania's team wins five medals at 50th International Physics Olympiad 2019 in Tel Aviv

21:52, 15.07.2019 - Romania's team won four silver medals and one bronze medal at the 50th International Physics Olympiad 2019 (IPhO), which unfolded in Tel Aviv (Israel), between 7 and 15 July, a National Education Ministry release sent to AGERPRES informed.The silver medals were obtained by Adriana Dalia Vlad,…

Judo: Romania wins silver medal in mixed team event at Cadet European Judo Championships in Warsaw

11:56, 01.07.2019 - Romania won the silver in the mixed team event on Sunday at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Warsaw.  In the final, Romania was defeated by Turkey, after prevailing in the quarterfinals over Hungary, and in the semis winning against the Netherlands. In the individual category,…

Ovidiu Ionescu, Bernadette Szocs win silver medal at table tennis

21:14, 25.06.2019 - Romanian table tennis players Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs won the silver medals in the double mixed on Tuesday evening at the European Games in Minsk after being defeated by Germans Patrick Franziska / Petrisa Solja 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-4).Romania has reached six medals won in Minsk,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 28 iulie 2019
Bucuresti 19°C | 34°C
Iasi 19°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 18°C | 33°C
Timisoara 18°C | 33°C
Constanta 21°C | 29°C
Brasov 16°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 33°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.07.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 212.898,00 1.158.210,80
II (5/6) 5 14.193,20 -
III (4/6) 184 385,68 -
IV (3/6) 3.707 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.411.352,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 iulie 2019
USD 4.2407
EUR 4.7273
CHF 4.2779
GBP 5.2769
CAD 3.2173
XAU 193.399
JPY 3.904
CNY 0.6165
AED 1.1545
AUD 2.9392
MDL 0.2414
BGN 2.417

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec