EYOF 2019: Romanian gymnasts win 5 medals more

EYOF 2019: Romanian gymnasts win 5 medals morePublicat:
Romanian athletes Robert and Gabriel Burtanete, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Stanciulescu won another five medals for Romania, three silver and two bronze at the Olympic Youth Youth Festival (EYOF) 2019 from Baku.
Robert and Gabriel Burtanete won the silver and bronze medals in vault, with 13.933 points, respectively 13.833 points. Their performance is unique considering this is for the first time in the history of Romanian gymnastics when two twin brothers reach the podium at an international competition. The two Romanian athletes were only defeated in the vault finals by…
