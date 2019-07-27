EYOF 2019: Romanian gymnasts win 5 medals more

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's women's artistic gymnastics team made up of Irina Antonia Duta, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu, won the silver medal in the team competition at the Baku 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival. Russia ranked first with 108.050 points, followed…

- "Red Bull Romaniacs, competitie recunoscuta la nivel global drept cel mai dificil raliu hard enduro din lume, se desfasoara in perioada 30 iulie-3 august, startul si finisul fiind programate in Sibiu. Concurenti reprezentand 50 de natiuni vin sa isi masoare fortele si sa isi depaseasca limitele pe…

- Romania's team won four silver medals and one bronze medal at the 50th International Physics Olympiad 2019 (IPhO), which unfolded in Tel Aviv (Israel), between 7 and 15 July, a National Education Ministry release sent to AGERPRES informed.The silver medals were obtained by Adriana Dalia Vlad,…

- Romania won the silver in the mixed team event on Sunday at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Warsaw. In the final, Romania was defeated by Turkey, after prevailing in the quarterfinals over Hungary, and in the semis winning against the Netherlands. In the individual category,…

- Romanian table tennis players Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs won the silver medals in the double mixed on Tuesday evening at the European Games in Minsk after being defeated by Germans Patrick Franziska / Petrisa Solja 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-4).Romania has reached six medals won in Minsk,…