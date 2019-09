EY: ANAF va solicita dizolvarea societatilor cu un activ net mai mic decat capitalul social, doi ani consecutiv

Romanias Copil advances to round of 16 at Istanbul Challenger Men

Romania's Marius Copil qualified on Wednesday for the round of 16 at the challenger tournament in Istanbul - Istanbul Challenger Men, with prizes worth 81,240 US dollars, after defeating French Rayane Roumane, with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.Copil (aged 28, ATP's 93rd), 3rd… [citeste mai departe]