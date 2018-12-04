Events dedicated to celebration of Romania's National Day in Republic of Moldova

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Climber Alexandra Marcu and her father, Dan Marcu, managed to conquer right on the National Day of Romania the Margherita Peak (5,109 m) from Uganda, the highest of the Rwenzori Mountains and the third in Africa, according to an announcement made on the Facebook page of the young woman from Deva…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba stated, in a message occasioned by the National Day, that the Centennial Romania will be involved in re-shaping the future of the most "grandiose" political project of integration in history - the European project, mentioning that, on the other…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the nation's great victories are possible if the Romanians stay united and not divided."The great victories of the nation are possible if we are united, not divided, if we have high aspirations, not personal goals, if we hold close to the democratic…

- Romania's National Day this year has a particular significance and a special emotional fabric, the Greater Union's celebration being a good opportunity to remember the grandeur of that generation of statesmen and intellectuals who led the nation to the unification of all Romanians and showed an admirable…

- Citizens of Romania and the Republic of Moldova won't pay roaming tariffs on December 1, which is the Greater Union Day, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip made the announcement on Thursday, adding that this is a "symbolic step ahead.""We want to have a common communication space, we want…

- Bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova need to be boosted, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at the start of the the two countries' Government sitting."It is with great pleasure that we host today, in Bucharest, a new joint sitting…

- Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Italy and Turkey as part of his participation in Brussels in a meeting of the NATO defense ministers whom he invited officially to participate in the events to be organised in Bucharest on December 1,…

- Minister of Culture and National Identity George Ivascu presented on Tuesday to the Committee on Culture of the Chamber of Deputies a review of the events devoted to December 1 Union Centennial, saying that 643 projects have been approved so far. Of these, 167 were initiated by central administration…