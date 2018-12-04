Events dedicated to celebration of Romania's National Day in Republic of Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

C.S.Real Bradu a încheiat turul ligii a 4 a la fotbal pe primul loc

C.S.Real Bradu a încheiat turul ligii a 4 a la fotbal pe primul loc

Clubul Sportiv Real Bradu a terminat turul ligii a 4 a la fotbal pe primul loc,la egalitate de puncte cu Voinț a Budeasa, însă un golaveraj mai bun. „Băieții noștri sunt calificați și în ... [citeste mai departe]

AMENZI usturătoare din cauza unui CARTEL pe piaţa asigurărilor

AMENZI usturătoare din cauza unui CARTEL pe piaţa asigurărilor

Grave nereguli descoperite de Consiliul Concurenţei pe piaţa asigurărilor. Consiliul Concurenţei a sancţionat nouă companii de asigurare dar şi Uniunea Naţională a Societăţilor de Asigurare şi Reasigurare... [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată în prezent actorul principal din „Suleyman Magnificul“. Halit Ergenc are 48 de ani

Cum arată în prezent actorul principal din „Suleyman Magnificul“. Halit Ergenc are 48 de ani

În toamna anului 2012, postul turcesc Kanal D cucerea România cu serialul „Suleyman Magnificul“, care obţinea cifre incredibile de audienţă. Fiecare episode difuzat era lider de audienţă, depăşind cu uşurinţă… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire Dragnea - Tăriceanu. Liderul PSD vrea un acord în criza remanierii - surse

Întâlnire Dragnea - Tăriceanu. Liderul PSD vrea un acord în criza remanierii - surse

Președintele PSD Liviu Dragnea și președintele ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, discută la ora transmiterii acestei știri în biroul din Parlament al liderului social-democrat.Cei doi nu au făcut declarații, tema discuției nefiind… [citeste mai departe]

Familia de la MPFM se mărește! Unul dintre foștii concurenți ai show-ului prezentat de Mirela Vaida va deveni tătic

Familia de la MPFM se mărește! Unul dintre foștii concurenți ai show-ului prezentat de Mirela Vaida va deveni tătic

Apariția unui copil într-o familie este o binecuvântare – o experiență unică pe care o experimentează în prezent și unul dintre foștii concurenți de la “Mireasă… [citeste mai departe]

TICHETE CADOU de Crăciun pentru angajaţi. Ce companii oferă astfel de bonusuri de Sărbători

TICHETE CADOU de Crăciun pentru angajaţi. Ce companii oferă astfel de bonusuri de Sărbători

Tichetele cadou se regăsesc şi în 2018 în topul preferinţelor companiilor pentru a oferi angajaţilor cadouri de Sărbători, întrucât sunt scutite de impozite şi taxe atât pentru angajaţi, cât şi pentru angajatori,… [citeste mai departe]

La Centenar. Recitind secolul Romaniei Mari, lansare de carte dedicata celor 100 de ani de la Unire

La Centenar. Recitind secolul Romaniei Mari, lansare de carte dedicata celor 100 de ani de la Unire

Miercuri, 5 decembrie, incepand cu ora 13:00, va avea loc o conferinta de presa sustinuta de profesorul Ioan Stanomir, in legatura cu tema 1918 2018, un secol si semnificatiile acestuia. Acesta isi lanseaza… [citeste mai departe]

Radiază de sărbători! La MedLife Oradea, ai preț special la procedurile de peeling chimic

Radiază de sărbători! La MedLife Oradea, ai preț special la procedurile de peeling chimic

Peeling-ul chimic constă în îmbunătăţirea texturii pielii feţei prin îndepărtarea (exfolierea controlată) straturilor superficiale ale tegumentului, aplicând pe piele unul sau mai mulţi agenţi exfolianţi. Celule ce… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății înăsprește regulile privind transferul și detașarea rezidenților

Ministerul Sănătății înăsprește regulile privind transferul și detașarea rezidenților

Noile măsuri au fost lansate în dezbatere publică și urmează să intre în vigoare de la începutul anului viitor, având ca scop limitarea  efectelor migrației rezidenților între centrele universitare.   În urma unor… [citeste mai departe]

Ministru norvegian: Romania e al doilea cel mai mare beneficiar de granturi din UE, dar stam cu ochii pe statul de drept

Ministru norvegian: Romania e al doilea cel mai mare beneficiar de granturi din UE, dar stam cu ochii pe statul de drept

Ine Eriksen Soreide, ministrul de Externe al Norvegiei, care a venit, luni, in Romania, s-a declarat foarte multumita de colaborarea dintre cele doua tari, dar… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Events dedicated to celebration of Romania's National Day in Republic of Moldova

Publicat:
Events dedicated to celebration of Romania's National Day in Republic of Moldova

of Romania in Chisinau organized and was represented at a series of cultural and political-diplomatic events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the , a diplomatic mission statement informs.

On the occasion of Romania's , on December 1, to the Republic of participated in the te-deum performed at the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral St. . Later on, the diplomat attended the "Singing and Romanian dancing bridge" show, organized by the , at and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Climber Alexandra Marcu conquers Margherita Peak (5,109m) in Uganda

13:18, 03.12.2018 - Climber Alexandra Marcu and her father, Dan Marcu, managed to conquer right on the National Day of Romania the Margherita Peak (5,109 m) from Uganda, the highest of the Rwenzori Mountains and the third in Africa, according to an announcement made on the Facebook page of the young woman from Deva…

Minister-delegate Ciamba says Centennial Romania will be involved in most grandiose political project of integration in history

15:19, 01.12.2018 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba stated, in a message occasioned by the National Day, that the Centennial Romania will be involved in re-shaping the future of the most "grandiose" political project of integration in history - the European project, mentioning that, on the other…

#GreaterUnionCentennial/Iohannis: The great achievements are possible if we stay united

20:27, 30.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the nation's great victories are possible if the Romanians stay united and not divided."The great victories of the nation are possible if we are united, not divided, if we have high aspirations, not personal goals, if we hold close to the democratic…

Romanian Academy: This year's National Day has particular significance, special emotional fabric

19:19, 29.11.2018 - Romania's National Day this year has a particular significance and a special emotional fabric, the Greater Union's celebration being a good opportunity to remember the grandeur of that generation of statesmen and intellectuals who led the nation to the unification of all Romanians and showed an admirable…

Moldovan PM announces that Romanians and Moldovans won't pay roaming on December 1

16:30, 22.11.2018 - Citizens of Romania and the Republic of Moldova won't pay roaming tariffs on December 1, which is the Greater Union Day, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip made the announcement on Thursday, adding that this is a "symbolic step ahead.""We want to have a common communication space, we want…

PM Dancila: Must consider boosting bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and R.of Moldova

13:37, 22.11.2018 - Bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova need to be boosted, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at the start of the the two countries' Government sitting."It is with great pleasure that we host today, in Bucharest, a new joint sitting…

Romania's DefMin Fifor meets Canadian, Italian and Turkish counterparts in Brussels

12:12, 04.10.2018 - Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Italy and Turkey as part of his participation in Brussels in a meeting of the NATO defense ministers whom he invited officially to participate in the events to be organised in Bucharest on December 1,…

CultMin Ivascu: 643 projects approved for the Greater Union Centennial

19:56, 25.09.2018 - Minister of Culture and National Identity George Ivascu presented on Tuesday to the Committee on Culture of the Chamber of Deputies a review of the events devoted to December 1 Union Centennial, saying that 643 projects have been approved so far. Of these, 167 were initiated by central administration…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 decembrie 2018
Bucuresti-4°C | 1°CCer în general noros
Iasi2°C | 7°CCer acoperit
Cluj-Napoca2°C | 4°Cposibil ploaie
Timisoara2°C | 8°Cposibil ploaie
Constanta-1°C | 6°CCer parţial noros
Craiova2°C | 9°Cposibil ploaie
Brasov1°C | 8°CCer parţial noros
Baia Mare0°C | 6°Cposibil ploaie
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 02.12.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 17.347.829,07 -
II (5/6) 46 2.827,74 -
III (4/6) 1.149 113,20 -
IV (3/6) 14.567 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 18.044.991,87

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 decembrie 2018
USD 4.1008
EUR 4.656
CHF 4.1169
GBP 5.2359
CAD 3.0858
XAU 161.607
JPY 3.618
CNY 0.5904
AED 1.1164
AUD 2.9982
MDL 0.2394
BGN 2.3806

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec