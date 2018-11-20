European Commissioner Jourova on removal of Romania's AG Lazar: 'I expect Romania to follow CVM recommendations'

Stiri Recomandate

Invitatie pentru bucurestenii iubitori de arta

Centrul Cultural al Primariei Sectorului 1, in colaborare cu Asociatia 1001 Arte, va invita, incepand cu 20 noiembrie 2018, ora 19.00, pe Calea Victoriei nr. 91-93, sa va bucurati de arta. Timp de aproximativ o luna si jumatate, pana in data de 29 decembrie 2018, la Galeria 1001 Arte, tineri artisti romani,… [citeste mai departe]

Recidivă imediat după eliberare. Atacatorul de la Alba Iulia fusese închis pentru tâlhărie şi tentativă de viol

Scene de o violenţă teribilă au devenit virale după ce o tânără din Alba Iulia a fost tâlhărită în scara unui bloc. Agresorul, probabil un recidivist, eliberat condiţionat,… [citeste mai departe]

Dilema veche a primit Premiul pentru publicaţii în print la Târgul Gaudeamus

Ediţia a 25-a a Târgului Internaţional Gaudeamus - Carte de Învăţătură a decernat duminică, premiile evenimentului, iar Dilema Veche s-a numărat printre câştigători, adjudecându-şi distincţia la categoria publicaţii în print, acordată pe baza… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie de ultima oră în procesul Kovesi - jurnaliștii de la Antena 3

Curtea de Apel Ploieşti a decis rejudecarea procesului intentat de Laura Codruţa Kovesi jurnaliştilor de la Antena 3, în urma căruia realizatorii emisiunii Sinteza Zilei au fost obligaţi să plătească suma de... [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Badea vine cu INFORMAȚII NEȘTIUTE despre Ilan Laufer: Nu multă lume a suportat treaba

Mircea Badea, realizator Antena 3 a venit cu informații suprinzătoare despre Ilan Laufer, propus ieri, în CEx PSD ministru al Dezvoltării."Este foarte bine că Ilan Laufer este la Ministerul Dezvoltării. Eu l-am… [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai au locuri unde să-și vândă peștele

Producătorii piscicoli din raionul Ungheni au fost anunțați, încă din luna august, că au  rămas fără locurile din piața agroalimentară centrală, unde își vindeau, tradițional, producția piscicolă. Totul a început, după ce a fost deschisă, pe teritoriul pieței, o hală pentru comerțul cu pește viu. Această hală,… [citeste mai departe]

Legea pentru desecretizarea protocoalelor, contestată la CCR de către Înalta Curte

"Marți, 20 noiembrie 2018, judecătorii Înaltei Curți de Casație și Justiție s-au constituit în Secții Unite, conform dispozițiilor art.25 lit. c) din Legea nr. 304/2004 privind organizarea judiciară, republicată, cu modificările și… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis avertizează: Numărul mare de copii cu părinţi plecaţi la muncă în străinătate este de-a dreptul alarmant

"Ca părinte, alegerea între a pleca pentru a-i asigura copilului tău o viaţă mai bună din punct de vedere material şi cea de a rămâne în ţară pentru a-i fi… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbaliștii campioanei Franței au fost trași pe sfoară

Jucătorii lui PSG au fost traşi pe sfoară. Un pretins reprezentant al Ligii Franceze de Fotbal le-a explicat vedetelor clubului parizian un nou set de reguli, care în mod normal nu vor fi implementate niciodată în sportul rege, însă starurile campioanei din hexagon au luat totul în [citeste mai departe]


European Commissioner Jourova on removal of Romania's AG Lazar: 'I expect Romania to follow CVM recommendations'

Publicat:
Romania has to follow the recommendations of the Co-operation and (CVM), European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and said in Bucharest on Tuesday when asked about the report on Romania's progress under CVM referencing the removal of AG Lazar.

She met Justice Minister Tudorel Toader at the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday.

She said that she came to Romania because he had to prepare Romania's presidency of the EU Council. She said she was very productive and proposed many legislative projects, and she needs Romania to finalise…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


