European Commissioner Jourova on removal of Romania's AG Lazar: 'I expect Romania to follow CVM recommendations'

- Chairman of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Tuesday that the report on Romania's progress with judiciary reform under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, the CVM report, released by the European Commission will have to be analysed from two perspectives - one unnatural, political…

- Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchal on Tuesday said that the relations between Romania and Azerbaijan are excellent, being emphasised through the bilateral Strategic Partnership, reads a release by the gov't in relation to the meeting she had with the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Bucharest, Farid Abdinbayov…

- Romania endorses the version of a common solution at the European Union level regarding the taxation of digital services, not the implementation of individual solutions of the member states, Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Tuesday at the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN)…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu on Tuesday carried out meetings with President of the European Committee for the Regions Karl-Heinz Lambertz and European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger, who are currently paying a visit to Bucharest, with discussions…

- The importance of intensifying political dialogue and strengthening bilateral cooperation were the main topics discussed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace, with the Deputies' Chamber Speaker of the Czech Republic's Parliament, Radek Vondracek, attending the Three Seas…

- President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will attend for the first time the Three Seas Initiative Summit on Monday and Tuesday in Bucharest, the Representation of the European Commission to Romania informs on Friday.President Juncker will deliver a speech at the plenary sitting…

- Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor discussed on Monday in Bucharest with chief executive of the European Development Agency (EDA) Jorge Domecq the European defence industrial development program and the European Defence Fund, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said in a release. The…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu on Tuesday stated that Romania is facing "possible threats" in the process of preparation for taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU, and he even mentioned a cyber attack on the Website especially created for the preparations for…