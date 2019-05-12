europarlamentare2019 Orban: I kiss on cheek all people in Iasi with courage to come out against PSD

#europarlamentare2019 Orban: I kiss on cheek all people in Iasi with courage to come out against PSDPublicat:
Chairman of the National Liberal Party ( PNL, the Opposition, ed.n.) Ludovic Orban stated on Saturday that the organization of the Liberals' regional electoral rally in the Union Square in Iasi, around the statue of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, was not randomly chosen as it has ample historical connotations but also because it is the place where the May 9 counter-manifestation took place, against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) rally.
"Ceausescu's communists united the courageous young people who have ridden us of the communist regime by taking to the streets, the…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis: Socialist PMs met in Sibiu; PSD wasn't invited, nobody wants to see them
18:33, 11.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Iasi that, at the meeting in Sibiu of the European Socialist Prime Ministers, prior to the Summit of the European Council, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) wasn't invited "because nobody wanted to see them." "The Sibiu Summit - people, some people…
PSD's Dragnea: Basescu and Iohannis have driven this people to hatred and division
18:45, 09.05.2019 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday at the rally organised in Iasi that former President Traian Basescu and President Klaus Iohannis have driven the people to hatred and division, and turned the people against each other, adding that Romania currently needs…
Subsidies worth over 6 million euro wired into parties' account in April
08:38, 25.04.2019 - The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) wired in April a subsidy totaling 28,742,260.28 lei (over 6 million euro) into the account of the political parties, according to data released on Wednesday.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the amount of the AEP subsidy paid to each political…
PNL's Orban: 'We will file the censure motion by the end of this parliamentary session'
15:26, 23.04.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that the Liberals will file a censure motion by the end of this parliamentary session."Our objective is to win these elections, we are fighting to overcome the ruling party in the elections to the EP, while also trying to…
Ludovic Orban: 'PNL will vote against amendments to Criminal Codes;we are ready to challenge them with CCR'
15:15, 23.04.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that the Liberal deputies will vote against the amendments brought to the Criminal Codes."We really see the PSD's [the Social Democratic Party] action to quickly move ahead with the new amendments to the Criminal…
Deputies' Chamber rejects simple motion on finance
13:46, 20.03.2019 - The Deputies' Chamber rejected on Wednesday the simple motion against Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, accordind to Agerpres. There were recorded 108 votes in favour, 154 against and 18 abstentions. The simple motion on Finance, called "the PSD (the Social Democratic Party) greed…
Orban says Liberals are to notify Venice Commission next week on OUG amending Justice Laws
14:18, 21.02.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban announce that the Liberals will send, next week, to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) the request to notify the Venice Commission regarding the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) amending the Justice Laws. "We…
PNL's Orban says would prefer USR-PLUS to back President Iohannis in presidential elections
11:28, 12.02.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said Monday at private TV broadcaster Digi24 with respect to Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS (party of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, ed.n.) that anyone who gets involved against the current ruling coalition is a possible partner, with…