europarlamentare2019 Orban: I kiss on cheek all people in Iasi with courage to come out against PSD

Stiri Recomandate

Mattia Montini, trage tare pe final de sezon! Clauzele din contractul cu Dinamo + cum vor „câinii” să prevină un nou ca Gnohere

Mattia Montini, trage tare pe final de sezon! Clauzele din contractul cu Dinamo + cum vor „câinii” să prevină un nou ca Gnohere

Atacantul Mattia Montini vrea să fie golgeterul campionatului, nu doar al roș-albilor, pentru salariu și bonusuri mai consistente. Italianul… [citeste mai departe]

Peggy Lipton, actriță cunoscută pentru rolul din Twin Peaks, a murit la 72 de ani

Peggy Lipton, actriță cunoscută pentru rolul din Twin Peaks, a murit la 72 de ani

Peggy Lipton, actrița americană care a jucat rolul Normei Jennings în celebrul serial "Twin Peaks", a murit a murit la vârsta de 72 de ani, din cauza unui cancer. Recompensată cu Globul de Aur pentru rolurile din Twin Peaks și The Mod… [citeste mai departe]

Germania vrea să amendeze cu 2.500 de euro părinții care nu își vaccinează copiii împotriva rujeolei

Germania vrea să amendeze cu 2.500 de euro părinții care nu își vaccinează copiii împotriva rujeolei

Părinții germani care nu își vaccineze copiii împotriva rujeolei riscă o amendă de 2.500 de euro dacă un proiect de lege propus de ministrul Sănătății va fi adoptat. "Vreau să eradichez… [citeste mai departe]

Accident de motocicletă pe Transalpina, între Laz și Căpâlna. Două persoane rănite ușor

Accident de motocicletă pe Transalpina, între Laz și Căpâlna. Două persoane rănite ușor

Un accident s-a produs duminică pe Drumul Național 67 C, mai cunoscut drept ”Transalpina”, între Laz și Căpâlna, au transmis reprezentanții Inspectoratului Județean de Poliție Alba.  Potrivit acestora, un motociclist… [citeste mai departe]

Un actor american preferă să joace în filme, decât să devină preşedintele SUA

Un actor american preferă să joace în filme, decât să devină preşedintele SUA

"Cred că prefer slujba mea de actor", a răspuns Will Smith, fiind întrebat de jurnalişti dacă are în vedere să-şi prezinte vreodată candidatura la alegerile prezidenţiale."Nu am de gând să fac aşa ceva", a mărturisit actorul în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Lupta pentru înlocuirea premierului Theresa May complică negocierile Brexit- parlamentar laburist

Lupta pentru înlocuirea premierului Theresa May complică negocierile Brexit- parlamentar laburist

Lupta din interiorul Partidului Conservator pentru înlocuirea prim-ministrului Theresa May complică negocierile privind Brexit cu Partidul Laburist şi posibilitatea găsirii unui compromis, a declarat parlamentarul… [citeste mai departe]

INUNDAŢII SEVERE ÎN PARAGUAY. Peste 40 de mii de oameni au fost evacuaţi

INUNDAŢII SEVERE ÎN PARAGUAY. Peste 40 de mii de oameni au fost evacuaţi

Inundaţii severe în Paraguay. Peste 40 de mii de oameni au fost evacuaţi în ultimele zile din cauza ploilor abundente. Cea mai gravă situaţie a fost înregistrată în Asuncion, capitala ţării. Străzile s-au transformat în râuri, iar locuitorii pot să se… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa Liceului cu Program Sportiv din Suceava s-a clasat pe locul VI la nivel național

Echipa Liceului cu Program Sportiv din Suceava s-a clasat pe locul VI la nivel național

Echipa de handbal juniori a evoluat la finele săptămânii trecute la turneul final al Campionatului Naţional,  fază ce s-a desfăşurat la Cluj-Napoca. Formația pregătită de antrenorul Răzvan Bernicu a terminat pe locul şase din… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea anunță că va depune în Parlament un proiect revoluționar: Vor plăti de îi va ustura

Liviu Dragnea anunță că va depune în Parlament un proiect revoluționar: Vor plăti de îi va ustura

Liviu Dragnea a anunțat, duminică, la emisiunea Viața Satului de la TVR 1, că săptămâna viitoare va depune în Parlament legea dublului standard, un proiect pe care îl consideră revoluționar."Voi… [citeste mai departe]

„U” CLUJ - UTA ARAD // liveSCORE de la 14:00 Clujenii nu își permit pași greșiți în lupta pentru promovare! Cum arată ACUM clasamentul din Liga 2

„U” CLUJ - UTA ARAD // liveSCORE de la 14:00 Clujenii nu își permit pași greșiți în lupta pentru promovare! Cum arată ACUM clasamentul din Liga 2

„U" Cluj și UTA Arad se înfruntă în ultimul meci al etapei cu numărul 34 din Liga 2. Partida… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

#europarlamentare2019 Orban: I kiss on cheek all people in Iasi with courage to come out against PSD

Publicat:
#europarlamentare2019 Orban: I kiss on cheek all people in Iasi with courage to come out against PSD

Chairman of the ( PNL, the Opposition, ed.n.) stated on Saturday that the organization of the Liberals' regional electoral rally in the in Iasi, around the statue of , was not randomly chosen as it has ample historical connotations but also because it is the place where the May 9 counter-manifestation took place, against the (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) rally. 
"Ceausescu's communists united the courageous young people who have ridden us of the communist regime by taking to the streets, the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis: Socialist PMs met in Sibiu; PSD wasn't invited, nobody wants to see them

18:33, 11.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Iasi that, at the meeting in Sibiu of the European Socialist Prime Ministers, prior to the Summit of the European Council, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) wasn't invited "because nobody wanted to see them."  "The Sibiu Summit - people, some people…

PSD's Dragnea: Basescu and Iohannis have driven this people to hatred and division

18:45, 09.05.2019 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday at the rally organised in Iasi that former President Traian Basescu and President Klaus Iohannis have driven the people to hatred and division, and turned the people against each other, adding that Romania currently needs…

Subsidies worth over 6 million euro wired into parties' account in April

08:38, 25.04.2019 - The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) wired in April a subsidy totaling 28,742,260.28 lei (over 6 million euro) into the account of the political parties, according to data released on Wednesday.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the amount of the AEP subsidy paid to each political…

PNL's Orban: 'We will file the censure motion by the end of this parliamentary session'

15:26, 23.04.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that the Liberals will file a censure motion by the end of this parliamentary session."Our objective is to win these elections, we are fighting to overcome the ruling party in the elections to the EP, while also trying to…

Ludovic Orban: 'PNL will vote against amendments to Criminal Codes;we are ready to challenge them with CCR'

15:15, 23.04.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that the Liberal deputies will vote against the amendments brought to the Criminal Codes."We really see the PSD's [the Social Democratic Party] action to quickly move ahead with the new amendments to the Criminal…

Deputies' Chamber rejects simple motion on finance

13:46, 20.03.2019 - The Deputies' Chamber rejected on Wednesday the simple motion against Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, accordind to Agerpres. There were recorded 108 votes in favour, 154 against and 18 abstentions. The simple motion on Finance, called "the PSD (the Social Democratic Party) greed…

Orban says Liberals are to notify Venice Commission next week on OUG amending Justice Laws

14:18, 21.02.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban announce that the Liberals will send, next week, to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) the request to notify the Venice Commission regarding the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) amending the Justice Laws.  "We…

PNL's Orban says would prefer USR-PLUS to back President Iohannis in presidential elections

11:28, 12.02.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said Monday at private TV broadcaster Digi24 with respect to Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS (party of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, ed.n.) that anyone who gets involved against the current ruling coalition is a possible partner, with…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 mai 2019
Bucuresti 11°C | 23°C
Iasi 9°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 21°C
Timisoara 13°C | 23°C
Constanta 10°C | 18°C
Brasov 7°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.05.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 300.649,00 21.716.561,00
II (5/6) 7 21.474,92 -
III (4/6) 374 401,93 -
IV (3/6) 7.006 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 22.227.390,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 mai 2019
USD 4.2344
EUR 4.7584
CHF 4.176
GBP 5.51
CAD 3.1482
XAU 175.004
JPY 3.855
CNY 0.6213
AED 1.1528
AUD 2.9634
MDL 0.2375
BGN 2.433

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec