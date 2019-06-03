Euro trades at 4.7450 lei The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.7450

1 US dollar USD 4.2472

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.2512

1 British pound GBP 5.3695

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9202

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2339

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0650

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7251

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6148

1 gram of gold XAU 179.4637

1 SDR XDR 5.8626



Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

