Euro trades at 4.7450 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.7450
1 US dollar USD 4.2472
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.2512
1 British pound GBP 5.3695
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9202
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2339
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0650
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7251
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6148
1 gram of gold XAU 179.4637
1 SDR XDR 5.8626
