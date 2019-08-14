Euro trades at 4.7216 lei

Euro trades at 4.7216 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.7216
1 US dollar USD 4.2238
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3355
1 British pound GBP 5.1033
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9702
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2405
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0647
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7509
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6019
1 gram of gold XAU 203.8174
1 SDR XDR 5.8098
