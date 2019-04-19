Engie Romania grants scholarships of 700 lei/months to Bucharest, Brasov pupils in dual education

Engie Romania grants scholarships of 700 lei/months to Bucharest, Brasov pupils in dual educationPublicat:
Engie Romania invests 5 million lei for the qualification of about 120 young professionals from Bucharest and Brasov, who will receive a scholarship of up to 700 lei per month plus transport and meal through the "Energy for my job," program, the company announced on Friday.
Since 2018, Engie set up the first dual vocational classes at the Mihai Bravu Technical College in Bucharest, in partnership with the Hans Across Romania Association, the Ministry of Education, the National Authority for Vocational Training in the Dual System and District 3 Hall.
The 58 young people who have…
