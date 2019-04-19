Engie Romania grants scholarships of 700 lei/months to Bucharest, Brasov pupils in dual education

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian Government approved on Friday, an agreement between the governments of Romania and Turkey on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical sciences, signed in Ankara on October 15, 2018.The document will replace an old agreement dating back from 1991 and an additional protocol…

- A trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam eliminating a significant number of custom taxes will bring new advantages to the business milieus in these two areas, the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), informed on Thursday in a press release to…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation in Bucharest, Arthur Mattli, for the presentation of the copies of the letters of credence, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release.The quality of the Romanian-Swiss…

- The approach with regard to food and energy production needs to be re-thought so as to meet the challenges of climate change and bioeconomy can provide coherent solutions for the competitiveness of European agriculture, says Agriculture Minister Petre Daea, in a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture…

- The traffic was blocked on Friday for approximately 15 minutes on Lascar Catargiu Boulevard to Romana Square and on KiselRoad, eff from Architect Ioan Mincu Street towards the Victoriei Square, after several drivers stopped their cars around 15:00hrs, joining the protest called "Romania wants motorways…

- President of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) Karl-Heinz Lambertz pleaded on Thursday for the strengthening of EU's cohesion policy, adding that there cannot be an Union in the absence of a real cohesion.In the opening of the European Summit of Regions and Cities which takes place…

- The Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union Council has proved to be efficient and of quality, highly praised by all European partners, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday, adding that 67 files on the agenda have been closed according to Agerpres. She presented a…

- The goals achieved within the Eastern Partnership (EaP), as well as the commercial and association agreements with Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia and the visa liberalisation would have seemed impossible not necessarily ten years ago, in the beginning of this cooperation format, but…