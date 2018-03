Annual inflation rate climbs to 4.7 percent in February

The annual inflation rate went up to 4.7 percent in February 2018, from 4.3 percent in January 2018, amid food prices rising by 3.74 percent and non-food prices by 6.27 percent, as compared to February 2017, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) made public on Tuesday.… [citeste mai departe]