Tennis: Irina Bara, through to seminfinals of ITF tournament in Torun, Poland

Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Torun, Poland, after she defeated her fellow national Nicoleta-Catalina Dascalu, 6-2, 6-3. Bara, (WTA's 165th, 24 years), fourth… [citeste mai departe]