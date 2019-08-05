DIICOT: Bone fragments and ash in bag, suspect Dinca says they belong to Luiza

DIICOT: Bone fragments and ash in bag, suspect Dinca says they belong to LuizaPublicat:
The investigators found burnt bone fragments and ash in a bag, that Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the Caracal murder case, claims belong to the girl who disappeared in April, Luiza Melencu, the spokesperson of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Mihaela Porime, announced on Monday.
The bag was found in a forest near Caracal, Gheorghe Dinca being the one who indicated to the investigators its location.
"This is what he declared, that this is the Luiza's body. Until we have the laboratory tests we cannot say. He came with new details. Forensic…
18:35, 05.08.2019 - Purtatorul de cuvant al DIICOT Mihaela Porime a declarat, marți, ca Gheorghe Dinca a indicat ca a ucis-o pe Luiza, iar resturile le-a pus intr-un sac. Anchetatorii care continua cautarile celor doua fete disparute in Caracal au gasit intr-un sac mai multe ramașițe umane și cenușa despre care Gheorghe…
