DIICOT: Bone fragments and ash in bag, suspect Dinca says they belong to Luiza

- Purtatorul de cuvant al DIICOT Mihaela Porime a declarat, marți, ca Gheorghe Dinca a indicat ca a ucis-o pe Luiza, iar resturile le-a pus intr-un sac. Anchetatorii care continua cautarile celor doua fete disparute in Caracal au gasit intr-un sac mai multe ramașițe umane și cenușa despre care Gheorghe…

- Investigators found on Friday in Caracal Alexandra Macesanu's phone, after defendant Gheorghe Dinca was taken out on the field, Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) spokeswoman Mihaela Porime announced.She mentioned that, following the search conducted at Dinca's…

- Bone fragments collected from the home of alleged criminal Gheorghe Dinca in Caracal belong to a girl aged 15 to 17 years, show the results of a forensic anthropological analysis conducted by the National Institute of Legal Medicine (INML), according to sources with the institute. The forensic analysis…

- Prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and forensic police will conduct on Friday a complex and thorough investigation at the home of Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the case of the disappearance of two teenage girls in Caracal, examining also…

- Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the case of the disappearance of two teenage girls in the southwestern town of Caracal, who was heard for almost 9 hours Thursday night at the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), maintained his previous statement…

- The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - central structure will take over from the Craiova-based DIICOT the files on the murdering of the two teenagers, Alexandra, 15, and Luiza, 18, in the southern city of Caracal, Olt County. The input was confirmed for AGERPRES…

- DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) chief-prosecutor Felix Banila on Wednesday stated that, until investigators have clear evidence that the two missing girls from the Olt County are dead, the authorities cannot neglect the possibility that they could be still alive. …

- Deputy chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu said on Sunday in Craiova that defendant Gheorghe Dinca has admitted to killing his kidnap victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Maceseanu, on July 25 around noon, when he caught her with the…