DIICOT: Bone fragments and ash in bag, suspect Dinca says they belong to Luiza

Noi detalii despre alimentarea copiilor în grădinițe: Problema este mult mai gravă

Noi detalii despre alimentarea copiilor în grădinițe: Problema este mult mai gravă

Cazul de la grădinița numărul 177 din sectorul Ciocana al Capitalei, unde a fost depistat pește cu viermi și alte produse alimentare în stare avansată de alterare, scoate la iveală încălcări ale normelor sanitare și în alte instituții…

Cererea de locuri de muncă a înregistrat o creștere de18 % în luna iulie

Cererea de locuri de muncă a înregistrat o creștere de18 % în luna iulie

Românii sunt preocupaţi să îşi caute locuri de muncă în vacanţa de vară, iar companiile au înregistrat cu 18% mai multe aplicări în luna iulie şi cu peste 5% mai multe aplicări faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, cele mai multe vizând posturi…

Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor reuseste sa atinga o autonomie in Franta de aproape 800 de km

Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor reuseste sa atinga o autonomie in Franta de aproape 800 de km

Colegii de la Caradisiac au pus la treaba masina pe o sosea expres din Paris si au reusit sa atinga performanta de a merge cu o singura incarcare peste 750 de km. Editorul a spus ca este posibil ca masina sa consume chiar si 9.2…

Vladimir Putin anunță că Rusia începe construirea unor noi rachete INTERZISE: Responsabilitatea revine, în totalitate, părţii americane

Vladimir Putin anunță că Rusia începe construirea unor noi rachete INTERZISE: Responsabilitatea revine, în totalitate, părţii americane

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a avertizat luni că Rusia 'va fi constrânsă' să producă noi rachete interzise prin Tratatul…

FC Voluntari a remizat cu Poli Iași, scor 0-0, în etapa a patra din Liga I

FC Voluntari a remizat cu Poli Iași, scor 0-0, în etapa a patra din Liga I

FC Voluntari și Poli Iași au remizat, luni, scor 0-0, în etapa a patra din Liga I, potrivit Mediafax.În urma rezultatului înregistrat în Ilfov, Poli Iași rămâne neînvinsă, cu două victorii și două remize acumulate în primele patru etape. Formația lui…

Îngrozitor: Zilnic, la serviciul 112 sunt făcute patru apeluri ce anunță cazuri de suicid

Îngrozitor: Zilnic, la serviciul 112 sunt făcute patru apeluri ce anunță cazuri de suicid

Datele privind fenomenul suicidului în Moldova sunt alarmante. Operatorii din cadrul Serviciului Unic de Urgență 112 primesc zilnic aproximativ patru apeluri în care sunt anunțați despre cazurile de suicid sau a tentativelor…

Fifor anunță schimbarea șefului Jandarmeriei

Fifor anunță schimbarea șefului Jandarmeriei

Constantin Florea îl înlocuiește pe Cătălin Sindile Ministrul interimar al Internelor, Mihai Fifor, a anunțat, luni, că a decis schimbarea din funcție a șefului Jandarmeriei Române, Cătălin Ionuț Sindile, înlocuitorul acestuia fiind șeful Jandarmeriei Dolj, Constantin Florea. Sindile era împuternicit la comanda…

Membru PLUS, ironii la adresa lui Klaus Iohannis, după şedinţa foto de la Cotroceni: „Gândiţi-vă cât aţi muncit fiecare în cursul lunii trecute. Mai vreţi să-i daţi un mandat?"

Membru PLUS, ironii la adresa lui Klaus Iohannis, după şedinţa foto de la Cotroceni: „Gândiţi-vă cât aţi muncit fiecare în cursul lunii trecute. Mai vreţi să-i daţi un mandat?”

Fostul europarlamentar… [citeste mai departe]

Pericol de surpare, locuinţe evacuate. Zece case din comuna constănțeană Cumpăna riscă să cadă în Canalul Dunăre-Marea Neagră

Pericol de surpare, locuinţe evacuate. Zece case din comuna constănțeană Cumpăna riscă să cadă în Canalul Dunăre-Marea Neagră

Zeci de oameni vor fi evacuați în comuna constănțeană Cumpăna, unde mai multe case riscă să fie înghițite de o alunecare de teren.…

AEP anunţă măsurile pe care le-a luat pentru informarea alegătorilor din străinătate cu privire la votul în diaspora

AEP anunţă măsurile pe care le-a luat pentru informarea alegătorilor din străinătate cu privire la votul în diaspora

Autorităţile Electorală Permanentă (AEP) precizează măsurile pe care le-a luat pentru informarea alegătorilor din străinătate cu privire la modalităţile de…


DIICOT: Bone fragments and ash in bag, suspect Dinca says they belong to Luiza

Publicat:
DIICOT: Bone fragments and ash in bag, suspect Dinca says they belong to Luiza

The investigators found burnt bone fragments and ash in a bag, that , the main suspect in the Caracal murder case, claims belong to the girl who disappeared in April, , the spokesperson of the Directorate for and Terrorism (DIICOT), , announced on Monday.

The bag was found in a forest near Caracal, being the one who indicated to the investigators its location.

"This is what he declared, that this is the Luiza's body. Until we have the laboratory tests we cannot say. He came with new details. Forensic

DIICOT: „Am gasit un sac cu resturi umane și cenușa. Dinca a declarat ca este trupul Luizei”

18:35, 05.08.2019 - Purtatorul de cuvant al DIICOT Mihaela Porime a declarat, marți, ca Gheorghe Dinca a indicat ca a ucis-o pe Luiza, iar resturile le-a pus intr-un sac. Anchetatorii care continua cautarile celor doua fete disparute in Caracal au gasit intr-un sac mai multe ramașițe umane și cenușa despre care Gheorghe…

Investigators find Alexandra's phone and other bone fragments

20:26, 02.08.2019 - Investigators found on Friday in Caracal Alexandra Macesanu's phone, after defendant Gheorghe Dinca was taken out on the field, Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) spokeswoman Mihaela Porime announced.She mentioned that, following the search conducted at Dinca's…

Forensic report says bones found at alleged criminal's home belong to teen girl (sources)

16:33, 02.08.2019 - Bone fragments collected from the home of alleged criminal Gheorghe Dinca in Caracal belong to a girl aged 15 to 17 years, show the results of a forensic anthropological analysis conducted by the National Institute of Legal Medicine (INML), according to sources with the institute. The forensic analysis…

Caracal case/ DIICOT complex investigation at suspect's home, concrete-filled pits at the scene searched too

15:42, 02.08.2019 - Prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and forensic police will conduct on Friday a complex and thorough investigation at the home of Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the case of the disappearance of two teenage girls in Caracal, examining also…

Caracal case/ Suspect Gheorghe Dinca heard for 9 hours at DIICOT, maintains previous statement

09:47, 02.08.2019 - Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the case of the disappearance of two teenage girls in the southwestern town of Caracal, who was heard for almost 9 hours Thursday night at the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), maintained his previous statement…

DIICOT central structure to take over Caracal murder cases

08:55, 01.08.2019 - The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - central structure will take over from the Craiova-based DIICOT the files on the murdering of the two teenagers, Alexandra, 15, and Luiza, 18, in the southern city of Caracal, Olt County.  The input was confirmed for AGERPRES…

Caracal case/Banila (DIICOT): So far we don't have clear evidence that the girls are dead

15:36, 31.07.2019 - DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) chief-prosecutor Felix Banila on Wednesday stated that, until investigators have clear evidence that the two missing girls from the Olt County are dead, the authorities cannot neglect the possibility that they could be still alive. …

DIICOT: Caracal murderer killed victim on July 25 and burned the body

10:04, 29.07.2019 - Deputy chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu said on Sunday in Craiova that defendant Gheorghe Dinca has admitted to killing his kidnap victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Maceseanu, on July 25 around noon, when he caught her with the…


