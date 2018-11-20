Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cut

Stiri Recomandate

Te poate UCIDE! Ce sa NU faci niciodată

Te poate UCIDE! Ce sa NU faci niciodată

Ştiai că îşi poţi pune în pericol viaţa dacă nu eşti atent? Alcoolul este un diuretic puternic, ceea duce la deshidratare și interferează cu capacitatea corpului de a-și regla temperatura.      [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Nicolicea, după ce preşedintele a refuzat numirea unor miniştri: O încurcătură bine făcută. Nu există o motivaţie să refuze o revocare

Eugen Nicolicea, după ce preşedintele a refuzat numirea unor miniştri: O încurcătură bine făcută. Nu există o motivaţie să refuze o revocare

Deputatul PSD Eugen Nicolicea a comentat marţi decizia preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis de a nu accepta… [citeste mai departe]

BOMBĂ pe piaţa drepturilor TV a meciurilor de FOTBAL. Contractul s-a semnat pentru o SUMĂ CLOLOSALĂ

BOMBĂ pe piaţa drepturilor TV a meciurilor de FOTBAL. Contractul s-a semnat pentru o SUMĂ CLOLOSALĂ

Sky Sports va putea difuza 138 de meciuri pe sezon, inclsuiv 20 de partide din League One şi League Two, a treia, respectiv, a patra ligă engleză. OFICIAL. Unde se vor vedea în România la TV în… [citeste mai departe]

Sursa Zilei a avut din nou dreptate. Adjunctul Inspecției Judiciare candidează la șefia Secției speciale pentru investigarea magistraților

Sursa Zilei a avut din nou dreptate. Adjunctul Inspecției Judiciare candidează la șefia Secției speciale pentru investigarea magistraților

Procurorul Gheorghe Stan, inspector-șef adjunct al Inspecției Judiciare, s-a înscris la concursul pentru ocuparea… [citeste mai departe]

Jaguar Land Rover conectează vehiculul la semafoare

Jaguar Land Rover conectează vehiculul la semafoare

Producătorul de maşini deţinut de Tata-Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, testează o nouă tehnologie numită Green Light Optimal Speed ​​Advisory (GLOSA) continuare (Articol din sectiunea Masini Noi / News ) [citeste mai departe]

Timisoara inclusa in proiectul Oxigen pentru combaterea poluarii atmosferice

Timisoara inclusa in proiectul Oxigen pentru combaterea poluarii atmosferice

Timişoara nu se mai află, din fericire, pe lista celor mai poluate mari oraşe din ţară, dar mai are mult de lucru – am aflat cu ocazia lansării unui important proiect de creare a unor politici publice alternative în domeniul calităţii aerului, denumit… [citeste mai departe]

Legea pentru desecretizarea protocoalelor, contestată la CCR de către Înalta Curte

Legea pentru desecretizarea protocoalelor, contestată la CCR de către Înalta Curte

"Marți, 20 noiembrie 2018, judecătorii Înaltei Curți de Casație și Justiție s-au constituit în Secții Unite, conform dispozițiilor art.25 lit. c) din Legea nr. 304/2004 privind organizarea judiciară, republicată, cu modificările și… [citeste mai departe]

DECLARAŢIA ZILEI | Iohannis refuză numirea Olguţei Vasilescu la Transporturi şi a lui Ilan Laufer ca ministru al Dezvoltării

DECLARAŢIA ZILEI | Iohannis refuză numirea Olguţei Vasilescu la Transporturi şi a lui Ilan Laufer ca ministru al Dezvoltării

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat, marţi, că nu va semna decretele de numire în funcţia de ministru al Transporturilor pentru Lia Olguţa Vasilescu… [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să ştii despre naşterea naturală după o cezariană. Avantaje, dezavantaje şi recomandări

Ce trebuie să ştii despre naşterea naturală după o cezariană. Avantaje, dezavantaje şi recomandări

Nasterea prin cezariana la cerere a devenit tot mai frecventa in Romania in ultimii ani, iar de cele mai multe ori motivele invocate au legatura cu frica de durere sau teama legata de posibilele… [citeste mai departe]

PROTEST Piața Victoriei. Senatorul Radu Mihail, după remarca lui Voiculescu: Aduc lista cu oamenii de la USR

PROTEST Piața Victoriei. Senatorul Radu Mihail, după remarca lui Voiculescu: Aduc lista cu oamenii de la USR

Senatorul USR Radu Mihail, marți, în cadrul unui interviu acordat DCNews, a vorbit despre protestul din noiembrie, organizat la scurt timp după rezoluția adoptată în PE, fiind întrebat… [citeste mai departe]


Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cut

Publicat:
Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cut

announced on Tuesday having approved the government reshuffle and presented the list of the nominees for whom he signed the decree for appointment to ministerial office; and , proposed for Minister of and , and Minister of Transport, respectively, did not make the cut, with the head of the state saying they are not appropriate and will be rejected.

"I issued the reshuffle decree, taking into consideration the tabled proposals. Thus, , Andrusca, Ivascu, Cojocaru and Bran…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


