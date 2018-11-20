Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cut

Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cutPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday having approved the government reshuffle and presented the list of the nominees for whom he signed the decree for appointment to ministerial office; Ilan Laufer and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, proposed for Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration, and Minister of Transport, respectively, did not make the cut, with the head of the state saying they are not appropriate and will be rejected.
"I issued the reshuffle decree, taking into consideration the tabled proposals. Thus, Ministers Vasilescu, Andrusca, Ivascu, Cojocaru and Bran…
Președintele poate respinge o singura data numirea unui ministru. Premierul nu poate veni cu acelasi nume, a doua oara
14:14, 20.11.2018 - Potrivit Constitutiei, președintele Romaniei poate respinge o singura data propunerea de numire a unui ministru. Curtea Constitutionala s-a pronuntat, in 2008, in urma declansarii unui conflict juridic de natura constitutionala, intre presedinte si Guvern, cauzat de refuzul Presedintelui de a da curs…
President Iohannis issues gov't reshuffle decree, rejects two nominations
14:14, 20.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he has issued the gov't reshuffle decree, taking into account the nominations made by the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD)."This reshuffle is a weak solution. I continue to believe that the proper solution for Romania would have been and…
Lucian Șova, preferat de președinte in locul Olguței Vasilescu: Iohannis nu a semnat revocarea lui din funcție
14:13, 20.11.2018 - Președintele Romaniei nu a semnat revocarea din funcția de ministru al Transporturilor pentru Lucian Șova, refuzand și noua propunere la acest minister, pe Lia Olguța Vasilescu. Un alt ministru a carui revocare nu a semnat-o este Paul Stanescu, la Dezvoltare, refuzandu-l și pe inlocuitorul acestuia,…
CExN of the PSD votes on new Dancila Cabinet formula
20:38, 19.11.2018 - The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Monday approved the new formula of the Dancila Cabinet, after some ministers were reshuffled.Ilan Laufer will join again the government team as Minister of Development. Gabriel Les was nominated for the…
Deputies' Chamber: Select Comittees approve amendment report to offshore law
19:57, 02.10.2018 - Deputies' Chamber Committees for Industries, Budget and Public Administration approved on Tuesday the amendments to the offshore law with 31 votes "in favour", 10 "against" and 4 abstentions according to Agerpres. Most of the adopted amendments belong to the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major…
Minister of European Fundsm, Rovana Plumb, appointed interim Minister of National Education
18:18, 02.10.2018 - Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb was appointed interim Minister of National Education, through a decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree finding the vacation…
Rovana Plumb - appointed interim Minister of Education
17:01, 02.10.2018 - Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb was appointed interim Minister of National Education, through a decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree finding the vacation…
President Iohannis tells diplomats amateurism, faux pas unacceptable in Romania's foreign policy
14:08, 28.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there is no place in Romania's foreign policy for "debatable personal experiments, amateurism, diplomatic gaffes." "The stability and predictability of Romania's foreign policy are essential to our credibility as an external actor. (...) There is…