Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cut

- Potrivit Constitutiei, președintele Romaniei poate respinge o singura data propunerea de numire a unui ministru. Curtea Constitutionala s-a pronuntat, in 2008, in urma declansarii unui conflict juridic de natura constitutionala, intre presedinte si Guvern, cauzat de refuzul Presedintelui de a da curs…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he has issued the gov't reshuffle decree, taking into account the nominations made by the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD)."This reshuffle is a weak solution. I continue to believe that the proper solution for Romania would have been and…

- Președintele Romaniei nu a semnat revocarea din funcția de ministru al Transporturilor pentru Lucian Șova, refuzand și noua propunere la acest minister, pe Lia Olguța Vasilescu. Un alt ministru a carui revocare nu a semnat-o este Paul Stanescu, la Dezvoltare, refuzandu-l și pe inlocuitorul acestuia,…

- The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Monday approved the new formula of the Dancila Cabinet, after some ministers were reshuffled.Ilan Laufer will join again the government team as Minister of Development. Gabriel Les was nominated for the…

- Deputies' Chamber Committees for Industries, Budget and Public Administration approved on Tuesday the amendments to the offshore law with 31 votes "in favour", 10 "against" and 4 abstentions according to Agerpres. Most of the adopted amendments belong to the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major…

- Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb was appointed interim Minister of National Education, through a decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree finding the vacation…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there is no place in Romania's foreign policy for "debatable personal experiments, amateurism, diplomatic gaffes." "The stability and predictability of Romania's foreign policy are essential to our credibility as an external actor. (...) There is…