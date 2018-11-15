Despre autoevaluare Ce mare brinza sa-ti amintesti toate activitatile pe care le-ai derulat de-a lungul vremii? Hotari sa pregateasca un curriculum vitae „beton" pentru apropiata vizita ARACIS, de acreditare de programe de studiu in universitate. Un cv lipsit de complexe, tulburator pentru toata lumea si, cu precadere, pentru rectorul fricos si tremurator la gindul intilnirii cu inspectorii de la Minister, rector, credea asistenta, nedemn de inalta lui misiune ( (...) Citeste articolul mai departe pe ziaruldeiasi.ro…

Sursa articol: ziaruldeiasi.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senate President and leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reaffirmed on Wednesday that the simple Justice-related motion was not against Tudorel Toader, arguing that even if the motion had not been rejected by the MPs, this does not…

- The Romanian Judges' Forum Association (FJR) and the Movement for Defending the Status of Prosecutors have requested the minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, on Thursday, to abandon the procedure for revoking the Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar. "The Romanian Judges' Forum Association, professional…

- FORT anunța incetarea protestelor Foto: Arhiva - Alexandru Lancuzov. Federatia Operatorilor Români de Transport anunta încetarea protestului declansat astazi, iar de la aceasta ora ar trebui sa se reia cursele de autobuze si microbuze si în judetele în care circulatia acestora…

- The Prosecution Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Monday issued a negative opinion on the proposal from Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader to appoint Adina Florea as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA)."At a meeting on 8 October, the Prosecution…

- Minister of Culture and National Identity George Ivascu presented on Tuesday to the Committee on Culture of the Chamber of Deputies a review of the events devoted to December 1 Union Centennial, saying that 643 projects have been approved so far. Of these, 167 were initiated by central administration…

- Minister of Interior Carmen Dan declared on Tuesday evening that she will continue her mandate as a minister and the only structure that could request her to give up this position would be the Executive Committee (CEx) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Carmen Dan said that in the event…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu on Tuesday stated that Romania is facing "possible threats" in the process of preparation for taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU, and he even mentioned a cyber attack on the Website especially created for the preparations for…

- De nivelul economic al unei țari depinde traiul de zi cu zi al cetațenilor acesteia. La ce etapa sunt proiectele inițiate de actualul Minister al Economiei și Infrastructurii, dar și cum își propune echipa lui Chiril Gaburici sa creasca economia țarii, aflam începând cu ora 19.00,…