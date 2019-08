CFR Cluj leads, after Football League Is round #5

CFR Cluj leads the rankings of the 2019-2020 Football League I after the 5th round of the matches that took place Friday to Monday: Here are the results: Academica Clinceni - AFC Chindia Targoviste 3-1 (2-1) CSM Politehnica Iasi - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-0 (2-0) CS Gaz Metan Medias - AFC Astra Giurgiu… [citeste mai departe]