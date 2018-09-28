Deputy Prime Minister Birchall, US Secretary of Commerce Ross, on prospects of strengthening economic relations with US

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The energy sector should not be used as a coercion means or as a threat to national security, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry stated on Tuesday. He held a joint press conference alongside President Iohannis, Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Prime Minister of the Polish gov't…

- Assessing the state of the bilateral relations was the main topic of discussions that took place on Monday between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State for Economic and Commercial Business of the United Arab Emirates, according to a press release…

- Developing, deepening and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the United States represents a priority objective for Romania, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday. In the context of marking 7 years since the adoption of the "Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for the…

- Romania welcomes the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that reaffirms the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The quoted source shows that Romania firmly supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Thursday welcomed Director of the International Affairs Department of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Stephen J. Schneider to reiterate that Romania is and will remain an ally of the United States of America, a strong supporter of…

- A delegation of the Interior Affairs Ministry (MAI) led by Secretary of State Colonel Gheorghe Nucu Marin is attending these days an informal meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA), but also an Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting. According to a release of the MAI sent to…

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed visiting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, to discuss bilateral co-operation, European and security affairs. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis…

- Secretary of State for bilateral and strategic affairs in the Euro-Atlantic area George Ciamba on Thursday welcomed the Agreed Latvian Ambassador, with his residence in Warsaw, Edgars Bondars, on the occasion of the presentation of the latter's letters of credence, informs a release of the Ministry…