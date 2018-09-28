Deputy Prime Minister Birchall, US Secretary of Commerce Ross, on prospects of strengthening economic relations with US

Stiri Recomandate

Comisia de Apel a desfiinţat Hotărârea Comisiei de Disciplină în cazul lui Bogdan Burcea, care primise o suspendare de 5 etape!

Bogdan Burcea a primit săptămâna trecută una din cele mai drastice sancţiuni dictate unui antrenor în ultimii ani, adică o suspendare de… [citeste mai departe]

O persoană a ars într-un automobil parcat pe strada Alba Iulia din Chişinău, după ce autovehiculul a explodat

Un automobil a luat foc şi a explodat într-o curte de bloc din Chişinău. Pompierii au găsit în interiorul maşinii cadavrul carbonizat al unei persoane, identitatea căreia nu… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie s-a întors din vacanță cu 1.800 de treninguri în bagaj

Polițiștii de la punctul de frontieră Giurgiu au controlat bagajele călătorilor dintr-un autocar care venea din Turcia și surpriză… O femeie avea în geantă peste 1.800 de pachete de trening inscripționate cu numele unor firme cunoscute. Pentru că vameșii au avut suspiciunea… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Minora dispărută de la şcoală a fost găsită

Minora, de 14 ani, de la Liceul din Stoina, Gorj, care nu s-a mai întors acasă de la şcoală a fost găsită. Morie Gabriela Isabela, de 14 ani, din comuna Stejari, a fost identificată joi chiar în zona Liceului Tehnologic ... [citeste mai departe]

ALDE pune presiune asupra Guvernului: solicitare către premierul Viorica Dăncilă

Purtătorul de cuvânt al ALDE, deputatul Varujan Vosganian, solicită Guvernului prelungirea termenului prin care s-a instituit obligativitatea pentru întreprinderile mici şi mijlocii (IMM-uri) de înlocuire a caselor de marcat cu rolă jurnal… [citeste mai departe]

Lizica Mihuț invitată la Ambasada Chinei

Aradul este tot mai prezent în relațiile româno-chineze, grație Casei Româno-Chineze Arad condusă de prof.univ.dr. Lizica Mihuț. Relațiile dintre Ambasada Republicii Populare Chineze la București și Casa Româno-Chineză Arad sunt unele desoebit de puternice. În acest context, prof.univ.dr. Lizica Mihuț a fost invitată… [citeste mai departe]

Populația deservită de sistemul public de alimentare cu apă a reprezentat 67,5% din populația rezidentă

Populația deservită de sistemul public de alimentare cu apă a reprezentat 67,5% din populația rezidentă*) a României în anul 2017, informează un comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional… [citeste mai departe]

Teodorovici aministie fiscală: În octombrie, mecanismul trebuie pus în aplicare şi discutat în coaliţie

Ministrul finanţelor publice, Eugen Teodorovici, a spus, joi, că amnistia fiscală va fi redenumită restructurare financiară. „Să îi spunem o restructurare financiară, oarecum, nu amnistie,… [citeste mai departe]

PESTA PORCINĂ. Numărul de localități scade ușor. Situația FOCARELOR CU trei luni înainte de Crăciun - statistici OFICIALE

Numărul de localități afectate de pesta porcină africană scade ușor, potrivit statisticilor ANSVSA. La data de 27 septembrie, cu circa trei luni… [citeste mai departe]

Tudor Chirilă: „Am aflat cu dezgust că propaganda pro referendum se folosește de imaginea mea”

După ce a anunțat că nu merge să voteze la referendumul pentru familie, Tudor Chirilă a avut parte de o experiență neplăcutră. Artistul a decoperit că imaginea lui este folosită pentru propaganda pro… [citeste mai departe]


Deputy Prime Minister Birchall, US Secretary of Commerce Ross, on prospects of strengthening economic relations with US

Publicat:
Deputy Prime Minister Birchall, US Secretary of Commerce Ross, on prospects of strengthening economic relations with US

Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's , , currently on a visit to the of America, had a meeting with , Secretary of Commerce, on Thursday, in which they addressed important topics in the context of developing and deepening the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA. 
"We have had a very good meeting today with , US Secretary of Commerce, and we have approached important topics in the context of developing and deepening the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US, especially on the…

