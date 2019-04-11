Deputy Pambuccian: Inside the minorities group, the trend is to support the referendum

Stiri Recomandate

Tânărul bătut de 10 taximetriști în Galați face primele declarații. „Au sărit toţi pe mine cu răngi și bâte"

Tânărul bătut de 10 taximetriști în Galați face primele declarații. „Au sărit toţi pe mine cu răngi și bâte”

Tănărul de 19 ani care a fost snopit în bătaie de 10 taximetriști în Galați susține că a fost vorba despre o răzbunare, după ce ar fi trântit portiera unui…

Reacţia ministrului Mediului după ce o pădure plantată de copii în Popeşti-Leordeni a fost distrusă cu buldozerul

Reacţia ministrului Mediului după ce o pădure plantată de copii în Popeşti-Leordeni a fost distrusă cu buldozerul

Ministrul Mediului, Graţiela Gavrilescu, a reacţionat pe pagina sa de Facebook, după ce în presă a apărut informaţia că o pădure plantată de copii toamna trecută…

Au fost emise doua acte de urbanism: Investitorul Steda Beach SRL, demersuri pentru modificarea hotelului Mamaia

Au fost emise doua acte de urbanism: Investitorul Steda Beach SRL, demersuri pentru modificarea hotelului Mamaia

Societatea Steda Beach SRL continua demersurile pentru executarea lucrarilor la hotelul Mamaia din statiunea Mamaia. Astfel, pe data de 10 aprilie, Primaria Constanta a emis doua…

President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations

President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the end of the first day of consultations with parliamentary parties that all those who participated in the talks embraced the idea of holding a referendum. "They…

Liviu Dragnea: La consultările de la Cotroceni vor merge Eugen Nicolicea și încă două persoane

Liviu Dragnea: La consultările de la Cotroceni vor merge Eugen Nicolicea și încă două persoane

Președintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a anunțat, joi seară, că la consultările de vineri cu președintele Klaus Iohannis de la Palatul Cotroceni va participa o delegație de trei persoane, între care se va afla…

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu îi forțează mâna lui Liviu Dragnea: Voi candida la preşedinţie cu sau fără sprijinul PSD

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu îi forțează mâna lui Liviu Dragnea: Voi candida la preşedinţie cu sau fără sprijinul PSD

Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, a afirmat, la Digi 24, că îşi va asuma candidatura la preşedinţia României. Cu s-au fără susţinerea PSD, va…

Sfatul lui Codin Maticiuc pentru fiica lui. „Să te prind eu că te mulţumeşti cu puţin în viaţa asta"

Sfatul lui Codin Maticiuc pentru fiica lui. „Să te prind eu că te mulţumeşti cu puţin în viaţa asta”

De când a devenit tată, viața lui Codin maticiuc s-a schimbat total. Celebrul crai de Dorobanți este topit după fetița lui Smaranda și deja are sfaturi importante pentru micuța care…

Scene macabre în casa unui milionar. Magnatul şi soţia sa au fost găsiţi morţi în pat, cu un pistol lângă ei

Scene macabre în casa unui milionar. Magnatul şi soţia sa au fost găsiţi morţi în pat, cu un pistol lângă ei

Potrivit unor prieteni apropiaţi este vorba de o crimă urmată de sinucidere, Irving Jacobs omorându-şi soţia aflată în scaun cu rotile, iar apoi luându-şi el însuţi viaţa.…

Naţionala României, prima victorie în preliminariile EURO 2020. Tricolorii au învins Lituania, la Târgovişte

Naţionala României, prima victorie în preliminariile EURO 2020. Tricolorii au învins Lituania, la Târgovişte

A fost prima victorie a tricolorilor în această campanie, după eşecuri cu Franţa şi Portugalia. România a controlat jocul de la un capăt la altul, fiind condusă o singură dată,…


Deputy Pambuccian: Inside the minorities group, the trend is to support the referendum

Publicat:
Deputy Pambuccian: Inside the minorities group, the trend is to support the referendum

stated on Thursday, at the end of the consultations with President klaus Iohannis, that among the national minorities group, the trend is to support the referendum, but there are exceptions, too.
"We said that there are different standpoints inside the group, namely that there are organisations that endorse the referendum, its theme, there are organisations that haven't expressed up to now, probably they are to consult within [their structure], there are organisations that don't support it. But, in general, the trend is a supportive one, as far as I have been…

