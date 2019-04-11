Deputy Pambuccian: Inside the minorities group, the trend is to support the referendum

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania has officially launched its candidacy for organizing in the Brasov area the winter edition of the 2024 Youth Olympic Games, at an event organized on Thursday, attended by the President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bogdan…

- Presedintele a decis sa convoace un referendum pe Justitie pe 26 mai. Anuntul a fost facut in urma cu scurta vreme de la Cotroceni. Si a venit dupa ce presedintele a avut, recent, consultari la Cotroceni atat cu societatea civila, cat si cu magistratii, pe tema eventualitatii organizarii unei consultari…

- Cunoscutul avocat Gheorghe Piperea, fost consilier onorific al premierului Mihai Tudose, afirma ca judecatorii si procurorii care vor participa miercuri, 27 martie, la consultarile de la Cotroceni pe tema unui eventual referendum sunt expusi excluderii din magistratura, pentru ca un referendum este…

- Former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi on Thursday arrived at the Magistrates' Investigation Section, where she is to be heard in a case in which she was accused of abuse of office, bribe taking and false testimony according to Agerpres. …

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Thursday that a new emergency ordinance has been drafted, that will repeal several provisions of OUG 7/2019, which are the object of the magistrates' protest, on Friday to present them the draft law for Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.Read also: HealthMin…

- The World Trade Organization (WTO) needs to be reformed urgently and needs to be strengthened, because at present it is incapable of making decisions, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday in Bucharest.The European representative warned that should the WTO collapse,…

- The Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS Alliance is calling on President Klaus Iohannis to start a referendum on justice legislation, USR national leader Dan Barna said on Thursday adding that the former chief corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi being asked to report to the magistrates investigation…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday in Bucharest that an agreement on maintaining the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty has not been reached yet, as Russia has unveiled a new type of missile that violates this treaty.President [Klaus] Iohannis and I also discussed…