Denmark's Ambassador: Words "violence" and "domestic" should not be used in same sentence

Denmark's Ambassador: Words "violence" and "domestic" should not be used in same sentencePublicat:
The words "violence" and "domestic" should not be used in the same sentence, Denmark's Ambassador Soren Jensen Monday told a press conference that took place at the Police Academy in Bucharest whose topic was violence against women.
"Home must be our sanctuary, here we find peace and refuge. We know we find violence in society, but we shouldn't expect to find it at home," the diplomat affirmed.
He underscored that Denmark is proud to strive, both in the country and internationally, with regard to combating violence against women.
Mette Marie Yde, from Danner organisation,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Women's handball: CSM Bucuresti wins Champions League match against FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria
18:16, 11.11.2018 - Women's handball: CSM Bucuresti wins Champions League match against FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria. CSM Bucuresti defeated Hungarian team FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria, away, 34-28 (17-10), in a Group D Women's Handball Champions League match on Sunday.Agerpres .
Total real estate investments in Romania down 13 pct in January-September 2018
16:42, 25.10.2018 - Real estate investments dropped 13 per cent in Romania January through September 2018, compared with the same period of 2017, down to 520 million euros, with estimates made known by real estate consultants at a press conference indicating a volume of 800-900 million euros by December 31, 2018.Transactions…
Two detained for physical violence against riot police at August 10 protest
22:33, 11.10.2018 - The Bucharest District 1 Courthouse's Prosecutor's Office on Thursday took into custody two violent protesters of August 10 street protest in Bucharest's Piata Victoriei, accused of having exerted physical violence against riot police officers.According to a press statement released by the Prosecutor's…
Romania's DefMin Fifor meets Canadian, Italian and Turkish counterparts in Brussels
12:12, 04.10.2018 - Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Italy and Turkey as part of his participation in Brussels in a meeting of the NATO defense ministers whom he invited officially to participate in the events to be organised in Bucharest on December 1,…
Criminal case concerning acts of violence against 169 gendarmes at 10 August protest
19:36, 17.09.2018 - The prosecutors with the Prosecutors' Office attached to the Bucharest District 1 Court are working on a criminal case opened after the protest of 10 August, in which they are conducting investigations on acts of physical and moral violence having been exercised against 169 gendarmes. "Prosecutors…
Ambassador of Slovakia: You still have what we are starting to lack - healthy forests
09:54, 14.09.2018 - The new Ambassador of the Slovak Republic in Bucharest, Karol Mistrik, declared for AGERPRES, on Thursday, that Romania's forests in the Carpathians are still healthy and they need to be protected as national wealth. "I would like to say a personal opinion. The Carpathians and Tatra are part…
Prosecutor's Office: Number of complaints following the violence of August 10 reaches 651
17:32, 23.08.2018 - Military prosecutors registered, until Thursday, 651 complaints from people who suffered from the Gendarmerie's intervention during the protest of August 10. "Upon the activities undergone until today, August 23, 2018, in the cause at the Military Prosecutor's Office Section, having as object…
Emergency official Arafat: Distortion was used of August 10 protest, other fatal incidents
09:17, 20.08.2018 - Head of the Emergency Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Sunday evening that there were many distorted accounts of the August 10 street protest in Bucharest, as they were in the deadly fire at the Colectiv night club in 2015 and in the case of a medevac crash in Mts Apuseni. "Facebook has…