Denmark's Ambassador: Words "violence" and "domestic" should not be used in same sentence

Undă verde pentru exploatarea aurului din județul Hunedoara

Undă verde pentru exploatarea aurului din județul Hunedoara

Guvernul a adoptat recent o hotărâre privind aprobarea licenței de concesiune nr. 18.174/2015 a activității miniere de exploatare a...

Se anunta greva de avertisment la metrou, joi dimineata

Se anunta greva de avertisment la metrou, joi dimineata

Nemultumiti de rezultatul negocierilor cu conducerea Metrorex, sindicalistii de la metrou anunta o greva de avertisment pentru joi dimineata. Mai exact pentru intervalul orar 04-06. In cazul in care nici intre timp nu se va ajunge la solutiile dorite, s-ar putea ajunge la greva generala, protest…

Maternitatea nouă a Spitalului Județean Timișoara va fi terminată cel târziu în anul 2022. Care este valoarea investiției

Maternitatea nouă a Spitalului Județean Timișoara va fi terminată cel târziu în anul 2022. Care este valoarea investiției

Noua maternitate pe care Consiliul Judeţean Timiş vrea să o ridice pe un teren de lângă Spitalul Judeţean din Timişoara ar putea fi gata în următorii…

Prima reacție după ce s-a scris că Maria Ciobanu a murit într-un accident de mașină

Prima reacție după ce s-a scris că Maria Ciobanu a murit într-un accident de mașină

A apărut prima reacție după ce s-a scris că Maria Ciobanu a murit într-un accident de mașină. Un site oarecare a postat o știre macabră conform căreia Ionuț Dolănescu și mama sa, Maria Ciobanu, ar fi murit într-un accident…

Cererea interlopului acuzat că a înjunghiat 2 baschetbaliști americani de a ieși din arest, respinsă

Cererea interlopului acuzat că a înjunghiat 2 baschetbaliști americani de a ieși din arest, respinsă

Cererea lui Gabriel Husein, cunoscut sub numele de Dasaev, acuzat care a înjunghiat doi baschetbaliști americani la Brăila, de înlocuire a arestului preventiv cu măsura arestului la domiciliu…

Lucrările de pe lotul 3 al autostrăzii Lugoj-Deva, gata în proporţie de aproape 90%. Anunţul CNAIR

Lucrările de pe lotul 3 al autostrăzii Lugoj-Deva, gata în proporţie de aproape 90%. Anunţul CNAIR

Compania de Drumuri se declară mulţumită de evoluţia lucrărilor de pe lotul 3 al autostrăzii Lugoj-Deva, chiar dacă, în repetate rânduri, reprezentanții CNAIR s-au plâns că pe acest tronson nu se…

(Video) Tot ce trebuie să ştii pentru a avea orhidee perfecte

(Video) Tot ce trebuie să ştii pentru a avea orhidee perfecte

Orhideele sunt unele dintre platele preferate pentru păstrarea în locuinţă datorită frumuseţii, delicateţii, dar şi coloritului acestora. Însă, acestea sunt plante extrem de sensibile, care necesită o îngrijire specială. Dacă nu se află în cele mai bune condiţii, ele vă ...

Şeful Metrorex spune care este soluţia pentru eliminarea aglomeraţiei de la metrou

Şeful Metrorex spune care este soluţia pentru eliminarea aglomeraţiei de la metrou

Directorul general al Metrorex, Dumitru Şodolescu, a declarat, luni, că instituţia pe care o conduce intenţionează să extindă Magistrala Pipera cu încă două staţii, una dincolo de Pipera, iar cealaltă dincolo de Berceni.

Gazprom anunta ca platile de la Nord Stream sunt blocate de interdictia Elvetiei

Gazprom anunta ca platile de la Nord Stream sunt blocate de interdictia Elvetiei

Gazprom a anuntat luni ca un tribunal elvetian a emis un ordin ce prevede blocarea platilor de la operatorii gazoductului Nord Stream, ca parte a disputei legale dintre producatorul rus de gaze naturale si compania ucraineana Naftogaz, transmite…


Denmark's Ambassador: Words "violence" and "domestic" should not be used in same sentence

Publicat:
Denmark's Ambassador: Words

The words "violence" and "domestic" should not be used in the same sentence, Denmark's told a press conference that took place at the in Bucharest whose topic was violence against women
"Home must be our sanctuary, here we find peace and refuge. We know we find violence in society, but we shouldn't expect to find it at home," the diplomat affirmed. 

He underscored that Denmark is proud to strive, both in the country and internationally, with regard to combating violence against women

, from Danner organisation,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Women's handball: CSM Bucuresti wins Champions League match against FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria

18:16, 11.11.2018 - Women's handball: CSM Bucuresti wins Champions League match against FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria. CSM Bucuresti defeated Hungarian team FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria, away, 34-28 (17-10), in a Group D Women's Handball Champions League match on Sunday.Agerpres .

Total real estate investments in Romania down 13 pct in January-September 2018

16:42, 25.10.2018 - Real estate investments dropped 13 per cent in Romania January through September 2018, compared with the same period of 2017, down to 520 million euros, with estimates made known by real estate consultants at a press conference indicating a volume of 800-900 million euros by December 31, 2018.Transactions…

Two detained for physical violence against riot police at August 10 protest

22:33, 11.10.2018 - The Bucharest District 1 Courthouse's Prosecutor's Office on Thursday took into custody two violent protesters of August 10 street protest in Bucharest's Piata Victoriei, accused of having exerted physical violence against riot police officers.According to a press statement released by the Prosecutor's…

Romania's DefMin Fifor meets Canadian, Italian and Turkish counterparts in Brussels

12:12, 04.10.2018 - Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Italy and Turkey as part of his participation in Brussels in a meeting of the NATO defense ministers whom he invited officially to participate in the events to be organised in Bucharest on December 1,…

Criminal case concerning acts of violence against 169 gendarmes at 10 August protest

19:36, 17.09.2018 - The prosecutors with the Prosecutors' Office attached to the Bucharest District 1 Court are working on a criminal case opened after the protest of 10 August, in which they are conducting investigations on acts of physical and moral violence having been exercised against 169 gendarmes.  "Prosecutors…

Ambassador of Slovakia: You still have what we are starting to lack - healthy forests

09:54, 14.09.2018 - The new Ambassador of the Slovak Republic in Bucharest, Karol Mistrik, declared for AGERPRES, on Thursday, that Romania's forests in the Carpathians are still healthy and they need to be protected as national wealth.  "I would like to say a personal opinion. The Carpathians and Tatra are part…

Prosecutor's Office: Number of complaints following the violence of August 10 reaches 651

17:32, 23.08.2018 - Military prosecutors registered, until Thursday, 651 complaints from people who suffered from the Gendarmerie's intervention during the protest of August 10.  "Upon the activities undergone until today, August 23, 2018, in the cause at the Military Prosecutor's Office Section, having as object…

Emergency official Arafat: Distortion was used of August 10 protest, other fatal incidents

09:17, 20.08.2018 - Head of the Emergency Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Sunday evening that there were many distorted accounts of the August 10 street protest in Bucharest, as they were in the deadly fire at the Colectiv night club in 2015 and in the case of a medevac crash in Mts Apuseni. "Facebook has…


