Denmark's Ambassador: Words "violence" and "domestic" should not be used in same sentence

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Women's handball: CSM Bucuresti wins Champions League match against FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria. CSM Bucuresti defeated Hungarian team FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria, away, 34-28 (17-10), in a Group D Women's Handball Champions League match on Sunday.Agerpres .

- Real estate investments dropped 13 per cent in Romania January through September 2018, compared with the same period of 2017, down to 520 million euros, with estimates made known by real estate consultants at a press conference indicating a volume of 800-900 million euros by December 31, 2018.Transactions…

- The Bucharest District 1 Courthouse's Prosecutor's Office on Thursday took into custody two violent protesters of August 10 street protest in Bucharest's Piata Victoriei, accused of having exerted physical violence against riot police officers.According to a press statement released by the Prosecutor's…

- Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Italy and Turkey as part of his participation in Brussels in a meeting of the NATO defense ministers whom he invited officially to participate in the events to be organised in Bucharest on December 1,…

- The prosecutors with the Prosecutors' Office attached to the Bucharest District 1 Court are working on a criminal case opened after the protest of 10 August, in which they are conducting investigations on acts of physical and moral violence having been exercised against 169 gendarmes. "Prosecutors…

- The new Ambassador of the Slovak Republic in Bucharest, Karol Mistrik, declared for AGERPRES, on Thursday, that Romania's forests in the Carpathians are still healthy and they need to be protected as national wealth. "I would like to say a personal opinion. The Carpathians and Tatra are part…

- Military prosecutors registered, until Thursday, 651 complaints from people who suffered from the Gendarmerie's intervention during the protest of August 10. "Upon the activities undergone until today, August 23, 2018, in the cause at the Military Prosecutor's Office Section, having as object…

- Head of the Emergency Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Sunday evening that there were many distorted accounts of the August 10 street protest in Bucharest, as they were in the deadly fire at the Colectiv night club in 2015 and in the case of a medevac crash in Mts Apuseni. "Facebook has…