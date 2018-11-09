DefMin Fifor says Romanian Artillery distinguished through heroic sacrifices for defending national identity

DefMin Fifor says Romanian Artillery distinguished through heroic sacrifices for defending national identityPublicat:
The Romanian artillery distinguished, since its establishment, through heroic sacrifices for defending the national identity, reads a message of National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor delivered on the celebration of 175 years since the foundation of the Artillery service branch in Romania's Army.
"Romania's Army celebrates on 10 November 2018, the Artillery Day, thus marking 175 years since the first artillery battery was established in Wallachia, through Ruler's Command No.185 on 10 November 1843. Throughout its existence, the Romanian artillery distinguished, not rarely, through heroic…
