DefMin Fifor says Black Sea region faces Russia's aggressive intention to militarise it

The Government approved on Friday the National Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030, a document prepared under the coordination of the Department for Sustainable Development.The department's coordinator, Laszlo Borbely, has shown that more than it took more… [citeste mai departe]

Trei polițiști și un jandarm din Timișoara au fost condamnați la pedepse cu suspendare… [citeste mai departe]

Forsythia, supranumit copacul de aur, liliacul galben sau ploaia de aur, este un arbust care infloreste primavara devreme, fiind cunoscut si pentru efectele sale terapeutice, scrie Agerpres.ro. In medicina traditionala sunt folosite, de la Forsythia suspensa, in special fructele uscate semintele , dar si frunzele, tulpina… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul Public de Asistenta Sociala din cadrul Primariei Constanta a derulat o procedura privind "Achizitia de jucarii cu ocazia cadourilor anuale prilejuite de sarbatorile de iarna… [citeste mai departe]

Dispozitive luminoase cu LED-uri presemnalizează semafoarele din Iași. Invenția a fost aplicată recent în câteva intersecții din municipiu, cu scopul de a reduce accidentele rutiere și de a ajuta la decongestionarea… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de salvatori montani , reprezentanţi ai celor 39 de structuri Salvamont din România, vor participa în perioada 11-13 noiembrie a.c., în localitatea Arefu, cabana Piscul Negru, masivul Făgărăş, judetul Argeş la lucrările ... [citeste mai departe]

Luiza Cobori mai are foarte puțin până va deveni mamă pentru a doua oară, însă acest lucru nu a împiedicat-o să participe la „Vocea României”. În ediția de… [citeste mai departe]

Judecatoria Constanta a dat ieri unda verde pentru inceperea procesului in care Gigi Christian Chiru, fost senator, si Cristian Valentin Smadu sunt acuzati de ucidere din culpa. Decizia Judecatoriei Constanta nu este definitiva, aceasta putand fi atacata la Tribunalul Constanta. Reamintim ca,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul președinte Traian Băsescu a fost audiat astăzi, vreme de trei ore și jumătate, la DNA în calitate de martor într-un dosar de corupție. La ieșirea de la întâlnirea cu procurorii, Băsescu a spus că a fost audiat ca martor… [citeste mai departe]

Delicatetea de a nu ne supara aproapele ne face uneori sa tacem pe principiul ce nu ne deranjeaza foarte tare nu exista. Manusile nu si au rostul insa in exemplele din viata noastra de zi cu zi. Da, astazi vreau sa reprosez ceva aproapelui meu. Ceva ce ma revolta, ceva… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin Fifor says Black Sea region faces Russia's aggressive intention to militarise it

DefMin Fifor says Black Sea region faces Russia's aggressive intention to militarise it

Romanian Defence Minister Mihai Fifor said on Friday during a visit to the 57th that the region finds itself in a "complex security situation" amidst "the aggressive attitude of the displayed in its intention of militarising the and by increasing the military forces in the region and the deployment of new capabilities.'

on his visit was his Canadian counterpart , whom he told that the presence of Canadian partners in Romania as part of the NATO air policing mission sends a message of solidarity…

