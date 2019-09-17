Decision to establish National Information System for Adoption adopted by Gov't

Stiri Recomandate

Atenţionare de călătorie emisă de MAE: Grevă a personalului de la sol KLM pe aeroportul Schiphol

Atenţionare de călătorie emisă de MAE: Grevă a personalului de la sol KLM pe aeroportul Schiphol

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să călătorească în Regatul Ţărilor de Jos că miercuri, în intervalul orar 13:00 - 17:00, personalul de… [citeste mai departe]

Fatih Terim l-a convocat pe Florin Andone la lotul echipei Galatasaray pentru Liga Campionilor

Fatih Terim l-a convocat pe Florin Andone la lotul echipei Galatasaray pentru Liga Campionilor

Atacantul Florin Andone a fost convocat de antrenorul Fatih Terim în lotul echipei Galatasaray pentru Liga Campionilor, informează site-ul oficial al clubului turc, potrivit news.ro.Andone nu a putut juca pentru… [citeste mai departe]

După un an de pușcărie, doi dintre cei mai buni fotbaliști ai Rusiei au fost ELIBERAȚI: Pavel Mamaev şi Alexander Kokorin au bătut un politician

După un an de pușcărie, doi dintre cei mai buni fotbaliști ai Rusiei au fost ELIBERAȚI: Pavel Mamaev şi Alexander Kokorin au bătut un politician

Fotbaliştii Pavel Mamaev şi Alexander Kokorin, încarceraţi din octombrie 2018 pentru agresarea unui… [citeste mai departe]

România reprezentată la Târgul de Carte de la Göteborg 2019 de Mircea Cărtărescu, Laura Grünberg, Liliana Corobca şi Alina Purcaru

România reprezentată la Târgul de Carte de la Göteborg 2019 de Mircea Cărtărescu, Laura Grünberg, Liliana Corobca şi Alina Purcaru

Scriitorii Mircea Cărtărescu, Laura Grünberg, Liliana Corobca şi Alina Purcaru, alături de traducătoarele suedeze Inger Johansson… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Novosadiuk a făcut primele declaraţii, după ce procurorii au descins la el acasă

Vladimir Novosadiuk a făcut primele declaraţii, după ce procurorii au descins la el acasă

Directorul Sputnik Moldova, Vladimir Novosadiuk, a făcut primele declaraţii, după ce procurorii au efectuat percheziţii în casa dar şi la biroul jurnalistului. Potrivit ria.ru, în timpul audierilor, Novosadiuk a negat… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 164 de milioane lei pentru refacerea infrastructurii afectate de calamităţi

Peste 164 de milioane lei pentru refacerea infrastructurii afectate de calamităţi

Astăzi, 17 septembrie, Guvernul României a aprobat alocarea sumei de peste 164 de milioane de lei, din Fondul de intervenţie la dispoziţia Guvernului, prevăzut în bugetul de stat pe anul 2019, pentru efectuarea unor lucrări de refacere… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o NENOROCIRE în Rusia: După explozia NUCLEARĂ, a sărit în aer și unul dintre cele doar două laboratoare din lume care conţin fiole cu virusul variolei

Încă o NENOROCIRE în Rusia: După explozia NUCLEARĂ, a sărit în aer și unul dintre cele doar două laboratoare din lume care conţin fiole cu virusul variolei

Rusia a dezminţit marţi existenţa unui risc de contaminare după ce o explozie… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE Apar complicații pe dreapta: Nicușor Dan încurcă jocurile pentru Primăria Capitalei

SURSE Apar complicații pe dreapta: Nicușor Dan încurcă jocurile pentru Primăria Capitalei

Înscrierea lui Nicușor Dan în cursa din USR pentru candidatura la Primăria Capitalei a deschis ușa pentru aranjamente de culise în PNL, USR și PLUS.PNL se află într-o situație delicată în București: partidul a câștigat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Decision to establish National Information System for Adoption adopted by Gov't

Publicat:
Decision to establish National Information System for Adoption adopted by Gov't

has approved, on Tuesday, the decision to establish the for Adoption (SINA), the Ministry of Labor and (MMJS) informed in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The computer system will continue the process for administrative simplification and debureaucratization in the realm of child protection and adoption and will facilitate the communication between interested persons and institutions with competence in the domain, according to the MMJS.

This computer system has the role of ensuring, in real time, the access of potential…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Government approves establishment of bank of plant genetic resources in Buzau

15:14, 12.09.2019 - The Government adopted a decision regarding the establishment of the Buzau bank of plant genetic resources for vegetable crops, floriculture, aromatic and medicinal plants, Government spokesman Nelu Barbu announced on Thursday. "At the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture, a Government decision…

Politicians, at beginning of the pre-university school year

13:18, 09.09.2019 - Interim Minister of Education Valer-Daniel Breaz, on Monday, responded to the criticisms regarding the Order that pupils who took the average below 5 at the National Assessment will go to vocational schools, saying that no student will be denied access to education.  "It is a decision adopted by…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spanish Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation within the UN and NATO

19:33, 03.09.2019 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, welcomed on Tuesday the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Bucharest, Manuel Larrotcha Parada, the discussions focusing on the current stage and the perspectives of the bilateral relations, in the context of the strategic partnership between the…

MMJS: Over 6.4 mln individual employment contracts registered end-March

19:10, 11.08.2019 - The number of individual employment contracts registered in the General Registry of employees increased in March by 29,934 compared to the previous month, at the end of the first quarter being recorded 6,425,112 CIM, according to the data centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice.Of…

Under revision bill, gov't revenues to increase by 2.25 billion lei, expenses by 285.7 million lei

11:43, 06.08.2019 - In its latest budget revision bill, the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) projects an increase by 2.251 billion lei in the 2019 government revenues and by 285.7 million lei in the public expenses.  According to the bill, published on Tuesday morning on the MFP website, in the case of revenues, the…

MAE: Melescanu sends Hungarian counterpart ''appeal to moderation'' in public statements of Budapest officials

21:27, 09.07.2019 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu conveyed on Tuesday to his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, "an appeal to moderation and restraint" in the public statements of the officials in Budapest, showing that lately these "have artificially inflamed the Romanian-Hungarian dialogue."According…

JusMin Birchall on GRECO reports:Each institution must conduct its own analysis, take adequate action

21:27, 09.07.2019 - Justice Minister Ana Birchall said on Tuesday that each institution mentioned in the GRECO reports needs to proceed to an analysis of the recommendations made and take the necessary action."As far as the recommendations are concerned (...) we, at the Ministry of Justice will conduct our own…

PNL leadership passes constitutional revision draft including public office integrity

14:15, 25.06.2019 - National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the party's Executive Bureau adopted a constitutional revision draft, including a ban on convicted persons running in parliamentary and European elections.  "Today, the Executive Bureau adopted a draft for…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 septembrie 2019
Bucuresti 15°C | 32°C
Iasi 13°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 25°C
Timisoara 15°C | 27°C
Constanta 18°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 15.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 7.466.746,08
II (5/6) 13 11.197,56 -
III (4/6) 632 230,32 -
IV (3/6) 11.363 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.098.772,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 septembrie 2019
USD 4.2979
EUR 4.7352
CHF 4.3226
GBP 5.3288
CAD 3.2423
XAU 207.122
JPY 3.9723
CNY 0.6057
AED 1.1701
AUD 2.9372
MDL 0.2416
BGN 2.421

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec