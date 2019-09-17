Decision to establish National Information System for Adoption adopted by Gov't

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Government adopted a decision regarding the establishment of the Buzau bank of plant genetic resources for vegetable crops, floriculture, aromatic and medicinal plants, Government spokesman Nelu Barbu announced on Thursday. "At the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture, a Government decision…

- Interim Minister of Education Valer-Daniel Breaz, on Monday, responded to the criticisms regarding the Order that pupils who took the average below 5 at the National Assessment will go to vocational schools, saying that no student will be denied access to education. "It is a decision adopted by…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, welcomed on Tuesday the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Bucharest, Manuel Larrotcha Parada, the discussions focusing on the current stage and the perspectives of the bilateral relations, in the context of the strategic partnership between the…

- The number of individual employment contracts registered in the General Registry of employees increased in March by 29,934 compared to the previous month, at the end of the first quarter being recorded 6,425,112 CIM, according to the data centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice.Of…

- In its latest budget revision bill, the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) projects an increase by 2.251 billion lei in the 2019 government revenues and by 285.7 million lei in the public expenses. According to the bill, published on Tuesday morning on the MFP website, in the case of revenues, the…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu conveyed on Tuesday to his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, "an appeal to moderation and restraint" in the public statements of the officials in Budapest, showing that lately these "have artificially inflamed the Romanian-Hungarian dialogue."According…

- Justice Minister Ana Birchall said on Tuesday that each institution mentioned in the GRECO reports needs to proceed to an analysis of the recommendations made and take the necessary action."As far as the recommendations are concerned (...) we, at the Ministry of Justice will conduct our own…

- National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the party's Executive Bureau adopted a constitutional revision draft, including a ban on convicted persons running in parliamentary and European elections. "Today, the Executive Bureau adopted a draft for…