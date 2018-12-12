Dancila, in Parliament: Priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency, based on four pillars

Dancila, in Parliament: Priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency, based on four pillarsPublicat:
The priorities of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union are organized on four pillars: Europe of convergence, Europe of safety, Europe - global actor and Europe of common values, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday accordind to Agerpres.
She pointed out that the first pillar - Europe of convergence - is based on "growth, cohesion, competitiveness, connectivity".
"Convergence and cohesion to ensure a sustainable and equitable development for all European citizens are essential for promoting a united Europe and for increasing the EU's global…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Dancila arrives at Parliament to present program of Romania's EU Council Presidency
15:01, 12.12.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila arrived at Parliament on Wednesday to attend the joint session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, during which she will present the program of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. At the Government meeting last week the premier…
PM Dancila says she is disappointed with conclusions of CVM report;Romania proved to be loyal and fair partner of EU
13:06, 15.11.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that she is disappointed with the conclusions of the report regarding the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), taking into account that Romania proved to be a loyal and fair partner of the European Union."I am disappointed with the…
Romania needs tight cooperation with its MEPs to promote its mandate to EU Council's presidency
09:42, 08.11.2018 - Romania needs tight cooperation with its MEPs, social actors' support to promote country's mandate of EU Council's presidency, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, on a working visit Wednesday in Brussels voiced, according to a release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). …
PM Dancila: When holding EU Council Presidency, consensus, peace are needed; political disputes secondary to it
12:52, 30.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that Romania should follow the example of the other EU member states and seek consensus for the time it holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019, stressing that political disputes should be secondary to that. …
PNL's Orban says party has bill to transpose Venice Commission recommendations
21:45, 24.10.2018 - National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that PNL have prepared a bill to transpose the Venice Commission's recommendations to Romania's laws of justice. We have a bill that translates the recommendations of the Venice Commission into the laws…
PM Dancila in EP: Romania is divided and I want it to be united
13:36, 03.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the European Parliament that Romania is divided and she wants for our country "to be united." "Romania is divided and I want Romania to be united, but we have to take care of one thing. (...) Yes, we have dialogue,…
Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt: Romania assumes its part in managing European problems
10:04, 27.09.2018 - Ambassador of Germany in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt on Wednesday affirmed in western Cluj County, that he wishes to demonstrate to his country that Romania assumes its part in the management of the European problems and that next year, during the Presidency of the Council of European Union, Romania…
Deputy PM Birchall: Implementation of projects agreed upon at 3Seas Initiative Summit, to increase economic convergence, cohesion in EU
18:18, 18.09.2018 - The implementation of the projects agreed upon within the Three Seas Initiative Summit will increase economic convergence and enhance cohesion at the European Union level, Deputy Prime Minister for the Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall stated on Tuesday. "It is…