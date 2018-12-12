Dancila, in Parliament: Priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency, based on four pillars

Stiri Recomandate

Cancelarul german Angela Merkel a declarat ieri ca spera in continuare in gasirea unui teren de intelegere care sa permita o iesire ”ordonata” a Marii Britanii din Uniunea Europeana, dar a prevenit ca acordul convenit intre Londra si UE nu va fi modificat.  ”Am inca speranta ca vom avea o iesire ordonata” a Marii Britanii […] Merkel: Brexit ramane… [citeste mai departe]

Astazi,  deputatii europeni vor vota asupra a doua rapoarte prin care solicita UE introducerea unui sistem comun de impozitare a serviciilor digitale furnizate de catre marile companii tehnologice.  Acest sistem va permite statelor membre sa impoziteze profiturile inregistrate de catre… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, liderul mondial,  a fost inclusa de ESPN in top 10 sportivi ai anului, inca o performanta  dupa ce campioana noastra a fost declarata sportiva anului la  Gala Tenisului Romanesc. Simona, care incheie al doilea an consecutiv pe prima pozitie mondiala, a cucerit in 2018 primul sau titlu de Mare Slem, ea fiind nominalizata […] Halep… [citeste mai departe]

Inspecţia Judiciară are atribuţii să verifice integritatea candidaţilor la funcţia de şef al Secţiei pentru anchetare a magistraţilor şi poate efectua controale şi la sesizarea Ministerului Finanţelor, se arată în… [citeste mai departe]

Înaintea meciului. clasamentul Grupei Principale nr. 2 arăta astfel: 1. Norvegia 6p (+24) / 5 jocuri 2. România 6p (+10) / 4 jocuri 3. Olanda 6p (-4) / 4 jocuri 4. Germania 4p (+1) / 4 jocuri 5. Ungaria 4p (-9) / 4 jocuri 6. Spania 0p / 5 jocuri… Poate compensa motivația unei calificări starea de oboseală și evoluția puțin convigătoare? În prima… [citeste mai departe]

Românii au venit și marți în număr mare la Birourile de Înmatriculări italiene pentru a obține informații. Sute de mii de români din Italia sunt, din punct de vedere al noului… [citeste mai departe]

“Populatia trebuie sa inteleaga faptul ca poate cere statului scoli, spitale civilizate si autostrazi doar daca isi plateste taxele si impozitele”, este noul mesaj pentru popor de la inteleptul nr. 1 al BNR. “Prin lume circula o vorba: nu-mi place sa platesc impozite, dar imi place sa dorm linistit acasa. E un pas foarte mare […] Iar ne dascaleste… [citeste mai departe]

Cancelarul german Angela Merkel a declarat miercuri că va cere la summitul UE de săptămâna aceasta prelungirea sancţiunilor împotriva Rusiei, relatează dpa preluată de Agerpres. Merkel a spus că va solicita o prelungire a sancţiunilor împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii buzoieni cu cele mai bune rezultate la olimpiadele şcolare naţionale şi internaţionale au fost invitaţi astăzi la Consiliul Judeţean în cadrul festivităţii de premiere devenită deja o tradiţie. [citeste mai departe]

"Un bărbat de 28 de ani a pătruns într-o societate comercială de pe raza municipiului Timişoara şi, cu o macetă, a ameninţat lucrătorul să îi dea toţi banii din casa de marcat. Angajatorul a apăsat de îndată butonul de panică, iar bărbatul a fugit", au transmis reprezentanţii Poliţiei… [citeste mai departe]


Dancila, in Parliament: Priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency, based on four pillars

Publicat:
Dancila, in Parliament: Priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency, based on four pillars

The priorities of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the are organized on four pillars: Europe of convergence, Europe of safety, Europe - global actor and Europe of common values, said on Wednesday accordind to Agerpres.
She pointed out that the first pillar - Europe of convergence - is based on "growth, cohesion, competitiveness, connectivity".

"Convergence and cohesion to ensure a sustainable and equitable development for all European citizens are essential for promoting a united Europe and for increasing the EU's global

