Annual inflation rate drops to 3.5pct in September

The annual inflation rate dropped to 3.5pct in September this year, from 3.9pct in August, when food prices increased by 4.07 pct, the non-food ones by 2.78pct, and the price of services registered an advance of 4.24pct, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on… [citeste mai departe]