PNL’s Orban: This year PSD cut off pensions; these should have risen by 8pct

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday evening that this year " PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] cut off pensions", saying these should have risen by 8pct as of 1 January, according to Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]