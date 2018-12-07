CultMin Breaz meets Macedonian Minister Ademi and discusses bilateral legal framework,joint cultural activities

CultMin Breaz meets Macedonian Minister Ademi and discusses bilateral legal framework,joint cultural activitiesPublicat:
The improvement of the bilateral legal framework and the future joint cultural activities featured on Friday on the agenda of the meeting between Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz and Macedonian Minister for the Diaspora Edmon Ademi.According to a release of the Minister of Culture and National Identity (MCIN), the Romanian official commended the guests on the occasion of the celebration of the Macedonian Language Day and showed that in less than a month of Romania's effective takeover of the first rotating Presidency of the EU Council, a unique moment in the European journey of our country,…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
