CultMin Breaz meets Macedonian Minister Ademi and discusses bilateral legal framework,joint cultural activities

Fotbal - Franţa: Meciurile amânate din cauza vestelor galbene, reprogramate pe 15 şi 16 ianuarie

Cele şase meciuri din etapa a 17-a a campionatului Franţei, programate pentru acest weekend însă amânate la cererea autorităţilor din cauza mobilizării "vestelor galbene", au fost amânate pentru 15 şi 16… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European va solicita din nou, săptămâna viitoare, acceptarea României în Schengen

Parlamentul European va supune la vot săptămâna viitoare o nouă rezoluţie în care solicită admiterea României şi a Bulgariei în spaţiul Schengen, relatează vineri novinite.com. Rezoluţia, redactată pe... [citeste mai departe]

Robert Sighiartau, PNL: Politica iresponsabila a Guvernului duce economia intr-o directie gresita!

Deputatul PNL Robert Sighiartau a comentat, vineri, anuntul facut de premierul Viorica Dancila in sedinta de Guvern, spunand ca „alocarea resurselor catre cheltuieli si asistenta sociala” reprezinta o politica… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta: Nu te joci cu viaţa a 5 milioane de oameni, să adoptăm legea când sunt bani

"Miercuri a fost o bătălie în Camera Deputaţilor, acolo unde majoritatea e mai complicată decât la Senat şi a fost un test, pentru că trebuie să vină legea pensiilor, nu se poate face bugetul pe 2019 până nu se adoptă… [citeste mai departe]

DRUMUL DIN REGIUNEA CENTRU CĂTRE SUCEAVA SE MODERNIZEAZĂ CU FONDURI REGIO

Semnarea la sediul ADR Centru, a contractului de finanțare pentru proiectul cu titlul „Modernizare drum județean DJ 174A – Bilbor – km 20+000 – 23+423 – DJ 174C – lim. jud. Suceava km 5+000 – 11+197, pe sectorul km 5+000 – 11+197” asigură  fondurile… [citeste mai departe]

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI LIVE VIDEO ONLINE STREAMING PRO TV: Momente incredibile în direct UPDATE

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI LIVE VIDEO ONLINE STREAMING PRO TV: Alma Boiangiu și Romanița Fricosu, din echipa Tudor; Alexa Dragu și Dora Gaitanovici, din echipa Irina; Mădălina Coca și Renate Grad, din echipa Andra; Bogdan Ioan și Vitalie… [citeste mai departe]

A încetat din viață o LEGENDĂ a fotbalului: Universitatea Craiova a fost o bornă TRISTĂ în cariera sa - VIDEO

Reputatul antrenor Luigi Radice, una din personalităţile fotbalului italian, a încetat din viaţă la vârsta de 83 de ani, el suferind în ultimii ani de Alzheimer, a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

US Ambassador Klemm says gains from Romanias economic growth are especially of citizens in urban areas

US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm on Friday stated in a speech delivered at the "Al. I. Cuza" University of Iasi that a key objective of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US is… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul pompierilor: Numărul incendiilor din România a crescut!

Prinși în febra sărbătorilor, românii și-au împodobit brazii și casele cu instalații luminoase. Însă nu își dau seama, că acestea devin niște adevărate bombe cu cea, dacă se defectează. [citeste mai departe]

CultMin Breaz meets Macedonian Minister Ademi and discusses bilateral legal framework,joint cultural activities

The improvement of the bilateral legal framework and the future joint cultural activities featured on Friday on the agenda of the meeting between Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
The improvement of the bilateral legal framework and the future joint cultural activities featured on Friday on the agenda of the meeting between Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz and Macedonian Minister for the .According to a release of the Minister of Culture and (MCIN), the Romanian official commended the guests on the occasion of the celebration of the and showed that in less than a month of Romania's effective takeover of the first rotating Presidency of the EU Council, a unique moment in the European journey of our country,…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis welcomes Germany's senior official Fabritius to discuss Romania-Germany bilateral relationship

15:27, 23.11.2018 - The bilateral relationship between Romania and Germany, especially in regard to the German community in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany, as well as the European agenda in terms of Romania's preparations to assume the Presidency of the EU Council were discussed on Friday at a meeting…

Minister-delegate for European affairs' legal powers to be taken over by other gov't official

10:44, 12.11.2018 - The legal powers of the minister-delegate for European affairs regarding the representation and management of the General Affairs Council files will be taken over and fulfilled a by another government official, according to an order of the prime minister.  "According to the Prime Minister's…

President Iohannis to meet Switzerland President Alain Berset

09:43, 01.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset, who is paying an official visit to Romania.  According to the Presidential Administration, within the talks also tackled will be the ways to develop the bilateral…

IntMin Dan and Italian counterpart Salvini discuss bilateral cooperation in security area

15:36, 23.10.2018 - Bilateral cooperation in the security area and the future Romanian presidency of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union were among the topics tackled by Interior Minister Carmen Dan with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini."We both agreed that we need more…

IntMin Dan: 'Romania to deal with radicalisation when holding the presidency of the EU Council'

22:04, 12.10.2018 - As a state that will assume the presidency of the EU Council for the next European Semester, Romania will pay attention to radicalisation, with emphasis on online radicalisation, in order to identify good practices for its management, Romania's Interior Minister Carmen Dan told a high level conference…

ForMin Melescanu meets WB Country Manager for Romania Tatiana Proskuryakova

22:04, 12.10.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Friday with Country Manager for Romania and Hungary in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank (WB) Tatiana Proskuryakova, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The head of the Romanian diplomacy presented…

PM Dancila assures EP President Tajani that justice laws aim alignment to European legislation

13:17, 03.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila assured President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, within a meeting taking place in Strasbourg, that Romania's Justice laws aim the alignment to the European legislation and they were made in full transparency and dialogue with European partners, including…

MEP Muresan: Dragnea should resign as Chamber's Speaker, new Government to do right by Romanian people be installed

16:02, 19.09.2018 - MEP Siegfried Muresan maintained on Wednesday that the letter through which leaders of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) are requesting the resignation of Liviu Dragnea (the party's chairman, ed.n.) is just an "internal squabble", and the "only good thing" for Romania would be for the chairman of…


