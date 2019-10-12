Crown Custodian Margareta: True idealists about Europe are in the eastern part of the continent

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis asked the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to take care "not to spend the Romanians' money" during the interim governing, while mentioning at the same time that there won't be any salary or pension cuts in the coming period. "We need a government to close the 2019 budget with…

- Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor said that 5 days have passed since the Constitutional Court's decision and 26 days since President Klaus Iohannis should have made the appointments of the interim ministers and mentioned that "because of the blockades of the President, Romania invests less, it absorbs…

- Romania's women's team on Saturday qualified for the final of the ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes, France, after it defeated Poland's team in the semifinals, 3-1. Defending champion, team Romania will try to defend its title on Sunday in the final with the winner between Portugal…

- Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna in Targu Mures on Saturday has said that Romania should overcome this "ethnic cleavage" in which each one votes for his/her ethnicity and that in a civilised, modern and educated Romania the ethnic matter should no longer be relevant. "This is the example…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Constanta on Friday that if she were Romania's President, she would support the Government, regardless of its political colour, mentioning that the Executive must function, and the battle among institutions does not benefit the country. "I see that a president…

- The real double European standard resides in the fact that Romania doesn't have the same chance as other EU countries to put Romanian goods in the EU market, the newly appointed president of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), Horia Constantinescu, said on Friday."There is a…

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday two Code Yellow advisories of rains and storms targeting most of the country, valid until Saturday evening. Thus, the first Code Yellow advisory was issued for 20 counties in the west and south-west of the country and it is valid as…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu is urging Romanians abroad to register with the voting lists, showing that taking space under lease for polling stations that were very crowded in the May 26 European elections is a working option. "This is a working option that we have already thought…