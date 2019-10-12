Crown Custodian Margareta: True idealists about Europe are in the eastern part of the continent

Crown Custodian Margareta: True idealists about Europe are in the eastern part of the continentPublicat:
Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, on Saturday gave a speech at the Netherlands Institute for International Relations in The Hague, pointing out that although the Romanians are now three times wealthier than during communism, it may take another three decades to fully erase the effects of the communist dictatorship. "Romanians are almost three time wealthier today than we were when we shook off communism. There is a national consensus in my country that there is no other place Romania can be but at the heart of NATO and the EU. Indeed - and as I often remind our European brethren,…
