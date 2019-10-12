Crown Custodian Margareta: True idealists about Europe are in the eastern part of the continent

Stiri Recomandate

Art in the Street, în desfășurare, în centrul Clujului. 50 de reprezentații pe 5 scene

Pe lângă expoziția foto realizată de studenții Universității de Arte și Design Cluj, artiști pe picioroange, mimi și statui vivante, clovni, dansatori de step și jonglerii cu foc, vor umple, sâmbătă, de voie bună străzile… [citeste mai departe]

Record nedorit pentru un primar PNL: Gospodăria edilului a fost incendiată pentru a patra oară în ultimii ani

Ferma de capre a primarului comunei Dângeni, judeţul Botoșani, a fost incendiată în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă. Edilul este convins că focul a fost pus intenționat și bănuiește… [citeste mai departe]

Analist economic: Noul Guvern va trebui să găsească soluții pentru deficitul bugetar și cursul de schimb

Noul Guvern va trebui să găsească o soluție în ceea ce privește deficitul bugetar și va trebui să găsească o soluție în ceea ce privește calmarea cursului de schimb care se depreciază,… [citeste mai departe]

Deliciul lecturii: Cărțile scriitorilor moldoveni ajung și în bibliotecile din Azerbaidjan

Biblioteca Națională a Republicii Azerbaidjan a avut-o recent, în calitate de musafiră, pe directoarea Bibliotecii Nationale din Republica Moldova, Elena Pintilei. Tot de la dumneaei am aflat care a fost scopul vizitei… [citeste mai departe]

O familie ’deosebită’- Toți membrii unei familii au fost prinși beți la volan în aceiași seară

Trei persoane din Iaşi, mamă, tată şi fiu au ajuns în arest, după ce au fost prinşi conducând în stare de ebrietate, cu alcoolemii record, potrivit observator.tv Astfel, fiul femeii a fost prins… [citeste mai departe]

România, din nou pe primul loc. De această dată la numărul de fraude din fonduri europene

Raportul OLAF – Oficiul Uniunii Europene Anti-Fraudă – poziționează România pe locul întâi ca număr de fraude cu fonduri europene, în domeniul agriculturii, și pe locul al doilea, după Polonia, în ceea ce privește… [citeste mai departe]

Adevăratul motiv din care Guvernul Sandu nu dorește majorarea taxelor în transport

Patronii din transportul de pasageri nu au ales momentul potrivit pentru a cere în mod ultimativ, pe calea protestelor și a grevelor, majorarea taxelor în transportul de pasageri interurban. © Sputnik / Miroslav Rotari Protestul transportatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

FOTBAL – Liga 3. Seria 5 – Comuna Recea scoate o remiză albă la Zalău

ACS Fotbal Comuna Recea este la cel de-al doilea egal consecutiv în seria a 5-a din Liga 3, după cel cu Alba Iulia din etapa precedentă. Maramureșenii își păstrează imaculată rubrica înfrângeri și după această rundă, dar nu este suficient să fii neînfrânt… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu ATACĂ iar: Să ne mulţumească Dăncilă pentru că nerozia de care a dat dovadă s-a întors împotriva ei şi visul de a rămâne premier

Liderul ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, spune că partidul a vrut să… [citeste mai departe]


Crown Custodian Margareta: True idealists about Europe are in the eastern part of the continent

Publicat:
Margareta, Custodian of the , on Saturday gave a speech at the for in , pointing out that although the Romanians are now three times wealthier than during communism, it may take another three decades to fully erase the effects of the communist dictatorship.  "Romanians are almost three time wealthier today than we were when we shook off communism. There is a national consensus in my country that there is no other place Romania can be but at the heart of NATO and the EU. Indeed - and as I often remind our European brethren,…

President Iohannis: There won't be salary, pension cuts; PSD to take care of Romanians' money

16:03, 11.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis asked the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to take care "not to spend the Romanians' money" during the interim governing, while mentioning at the same time that there won't be any salary or pension cuts in the coming period.  "We need a government to close the 2019 budget with…

Deputy PM Fifor: Due to President's blockages, Romania invests less

15:28, 22.09.2019 - Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor said that 5 days have passed since the Constitutional Court's decision and 26 days since President Klaus Iohannis should have made the appointments of the interim ministers and mentioned that "because of the blockades of the President, Romania invests less, it absorbs…

Table tennis: Romania's women's team, through to final of ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes

14:13, 07.09.2019 - Romania's women's team on Saturday qualified for the final of the ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes, France, after it defeated Poland's team in the semifinals, 3-1. Defending champion, team Romania will try to defend its title on Sunday in the final with the winner between Portugal…

USR's Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity

13:43, 07.09.2019 - Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna in Targu Mures on Saturday has said that Romania should overcome this "ethnic cleavage" in which each one votes for his/her ethnicity and that in a civilised, modern and educated Romania the ethnic matter should no longer be relevant. "This is the example…

PM Dancila: If I am Romania's President, I will support gov't regardless of political colour

12:44, 31.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Constanta on Friday that if she were Romania's President, she would support the Government, regardless of its political colour, mentioning that the Executive must function, and the battle among institutions does not benefit the country.  "I see that a president…

ANPC head: The real double standard is lopsided approach against marketing of Romanian products in EU

19:24, 09.08.2019 - The real double European standard resides in the fact that Romania doesn't have the same chance as other EU countries to put Romanian goods in the EU market, the newly appointed president of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), Horia Constantinescu, said on Friday."There is a…

Code Yellow advisory for heavy rains, storms for most country regions, until Saturday

15:55, 02.08.2019 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday two Code Yellow advisories of rains and storms targeting most of the country, valid until Saturday evening. Thus, the first Code Yellow advisory was issued for 20 counties in the west and south-west of the country and it is valid as…

Romanians abroad to register with voting lists

08:56, 26.07.2019 - Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu is urging Romanians abroad to register with the voting lists, showing that taking space under lease for polling stations that were very crowded in the May 26 European elections is a working option. "This is a working option that we have already thought…


