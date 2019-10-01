Cotroceni Presidential Palace to be lit in pink on International Day against breast cancer

Cotroceni Presidential Palace to be lit in pink on International Day against breast cancerPublicat:
The Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be lit in pink on Tuesday, as of 19:00hrs on the International Day against breast cancer, in sign of solidarity and empathy with the women who confronted or are confronting with this condition, a release of the Presidential Administration informs.
"The meaning of this demarche is to rise awareness over the importance of prevention and early detection of breast cancer. Unfortunately, cancer is the most urgent public health problem worldwide and our country is no exception. Breast cancer is the second most frequent form of cancer in Romania and, in…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
FinMin Teodorovici: I will show zero tolerance in everything that has to do with tax evasion
14:27, 17.09.2019 - Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici has stated in Giurgiu on Tuesday, on the occasion of the launch of the national campaign against smuggling, that he will show zero tolerance in everything that has to do with tax evasion, and he will support the fight against cigarette smuggling, while…
NATO Square name to be assigned to space situated at intersection of Izvor with Nicolae D. Staicovici streets
14:12, 17.09.2019 - The name of "NATO Square" will be assigned to the public space situated at the intersection between Izvor street with Nicolae D. Staicovici street (District 5), according to a project adopted on Tuesday by the General Council of Bucharest. The project, proposed by Mayor Gabriela Firea was adopted…
Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helm
19:25, 10.09.2019 - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) senatorial group leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday after the election of Teodor Melescanu at the helm of the Senate, that the party will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) for the manner in which he was elected."I have…
PLUS leader Ciolos accuses PM Dancila of working against Romania's interest for European commissioner nomination
20:56, 09.09.2019 - National leader of the opposition PLUS party Dacian Ciolos said on Monday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "is working against Romania's interest," for having proposed Rovana Plumb for European commissioner."We have already warned about this risk that Mrs Dancila has taken up and she will…
President Iohannis says he hopes to discuss fight against corruption in Romania, as Romania has good results
08:44, 21.08.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday voiced hope that at his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump they will discuss the fight against corruption in Romania, because the country has good results. "(...) I hope so, because we have good results. And I want to share those with President…
President Iohannis to meet US President Trump in Washington, Presidential Administration confirms
08:46, 07.08.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Washington DC, August 19-20, at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Presidential Administration said Tuesday evening. Earlier, the White House announced the meeting of the two presidents on August 20. "On the occasion of the…
French Embassy presents Romania's defence chief Ciuca with decoration
18:54, 17.07.2019 - Romania's Chief of Defence Staff Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca has been awarded France's National Order of Merit in the rank of Commander by the French ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, the embassy reported in a press statement on Wednesday.The award ceremony took place at the French Embassy on…
PM Dancila: During the EU Council Presidency, Romania managed to be a very good mediator and a consensus facilitator
21:05, 16.07.2019 - Romania managed during the EU Council Presidency to be a "very good" mediator, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told the European Parliament plenary meeting on Tuesday, adding that Romania would have wanted to achieve more things, but it is not easy to create consensus among 28 member states where…