Consul Dancu: Moving Romania's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - decision of political consensus

- Trimisul special al AGERPRES, Catalina Matei, transmite: Mutarea Ambasadei Romaniei de la Tel Aviv la Ierusalim nu este un conflict intre presedinte si Guvern, ci doar o chestiune care implica un consens politic, considera Catalin Dancu, consul general al tarii noastre la New York. "In ceea ce priveste…

- Senator Traian Basescu, Romania's two-term president (2004-2009 and 2009-2014), who opens the list of PMP (People's Movement Party) candidates in the European Parliament election, reiterated on Wednesday that "it is an act of foolishness" what the Government did through Prime Minister Viorica Dancila…

- The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, won the Heart Award on Monday after her remarkable victory in the Czech Republic Fed Cup first round, according to the official website of the competition.Read also: PSD's Dragnea: Topic of moving Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv…

- The topic of relocating Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem should be discussed in Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday."I have seen this analysis.…

- PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos considers that through the planned move of the Romanian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as per the recent announcement made by Premier Dancila, Romania decides without any prior consultation to take a dissonant position towards the European partners exactly…

- President Klaus Iohannis believes that, through the statements on the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "demonstrates once again her total ignorance in the field of foreign policy," according to a press release of the Presidential Administration…

- Prime Mister Viorica Dancila announced that Romania's Embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Agerpres informs."Romania's Government initiated an assessment process regarding the opportuneness of moving Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem. This is why, I am delighted to announced…

- President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Sunday evening that what bothered the most at Ordinance No.7/2019 amending the Justice Laws was "some error related to the non-observance of the careers principles" and mentioned that, at the Prime Minister's meeting with the representatives…