Consul Dancu: Moving Romania's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - decision of political consensus

Volum de popularizare scris de Iohannis „cu mânuța lui” în doar două luni: EU:RO

Lansat la Curtea Veche Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi-a lansat miercuri, 17 aprilie, la Teatrul Naţional, a treia sa carte, intitulată "EU.RO. Un dialog deschis despre Europa". În cadrul evenimentului, Iohannis a fost solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

Alan Garcia s-a împuşcat în cap atunci când a venit poliţia să-l aresteze

Fostul preşedinte peruan Alan Garcia, în vârstă de 69 de ani, a decedat miercuri după ce s-a împuşcat în cap pentru a evita arestarea într-o ... The post Alan Garcia s-a împuşcat în cap atunci când a venit poliţia să-l aresteze appeared first… [citeste mai departe]

BIO | Cine este Oana Florea, ministrul propus la Fonduri Europene. Este membru în comisia SRI şi a fost preşedintele comisiei „Sufrageria”

Deputatul PSD Oana Florea este propunerea PSD pentru portofoliul de la Fondurile Europene, după ce Comitetul Executiv… [citeste mai departe]

Poftiti la Lenin!

Dupa doua luni de lucrari de conservare a mumiei fondatorului URSS, mausoleul Vladimir Lenin si-a deschis portile. Anuntul a fost facut de Serviciul Federal de Protectie (FSO) al Rusiei, responsabil cu securitatea inaltilor demnitari ai tarii si sub a carui jurisdictie se afla cladirea situata in Piata Rosie si unde, din 1924, este expus trupul […] Poftiti la Lenin!… [citeste mai departe]

Anchetă la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Vaslui. Dintr-o eroare, un pacient a fost transportat la adresa unui alt pacient

Încurcătură incredibilă la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Vaslui. Un pacient cu accident cerebral vascular a fost scos din spital şi plimbat până la un cămin… [citeste mai departe]

O dispoziţie a Gărzii de Mediu ar putea opri toată extracţia de petrol şi gaze din Marea Neagră

Petrom a anunţat că Garda de Mediu a cerut suspendarea activităţii terminalului de la Midia, prin care se aduc în ţară toate hidrocarbutrile extrase din Marea Neagră pe motiv că firma nu şi-a reînnoit... [citeste mai departe]

Tudorel Toader, după întâlnirea cu Viorica Dăncilă: Domnia sa nu mi-a cerut demisia. Discutăm mâine

"Eu nu i-am solicitat doamnnei prim-ministru niciun termen de găndire privind demisia, în condiţiile în care domnia sa nu mi-a cerut demisia. A rămas că acest subiect il vom aborda mâine dimineaţă,… [citeste mai departe]

Polițistul Marian Godină și Rareș Bogdan, printre cei care au luat autografe pe cartea președintelui Iohannis

Ca de fiecare dată când a lansat o carte, președintele Klaus Iohannis s-a bucurat de un public numeros. Chiar dacă de această dată a ales un eveniment cu mulți invitați și… [citeste mai departe]

Elevi cu talente de bucătari, din tot județul, s-au întrecut la Făgăraş, la „Junior Chef Şenchea” (Din Judet)

       Tradiţie a locului, devenită concurs judeţean în 2017, „Junior Chef Şenchea” a adunat, marţi, 16 aprilie 2019, echipe de bucătari în devenire de la Liceul… [citeste mai departe]

Ela Craciun si-a donat ziua de nastere. Iata ce surpriza de neuitat i-a facut unui baietel sarac!

Ela Craciun si-a donat ziua de nastere.  Iata ce surpriza de neuitat i-a facut unui baietel sarac! Pentru ca stia ca micutul isi doreste cel mai mult sa aiba parte de o petrecere alaturi de prietenii sai, cu… [citeste mai departe]


Consul Dancu: Moving Romania's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - decision of political consensus

Publicat:
Consul Dancu: Moving Romania's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - decision of political consensus

Moving the Embassy of Romania from to Jerusalem is not a conflict between the President and the Government, but just a matter involving a political consensus, considers , Romania's in .

"As for the move of the embassy, I do not call it a conflict. I think the approach is wrong. It is known that the implementation of this procedure to move an embassy involves a number of institutional, decision-making factors and, as Mrs. has clearly shown at the recent world meeting of Jewish leaders, this decision is taken by political consensus

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


