Constitutional Court registers Gov't complaint over President Iohannis's delaying appointment of two ministers

Constitutional Court registers Gov't complaint over President Iohannis's delaying appointment of two ministersPublicat:
The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) registered on Friday the government's complaint about a possible constitutional legal conflict following President Klaus Iohannis's deferring the appointment of the Ministers of Transport, and Regional Development, respectively, CCR officials told AGERPRES.On November 21, the Social Democratic Party's National Executive Committee decided to propose Lia Olguta Vasilescu for Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration, and Mircea Draghici for Minister of Transport, in response to President Klaus Iohannis's veto to the initial picks: Ilan Laufer…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Government notifies CCR on appointment of ministers of Transport and Regional Development
14:32, 07.12.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that the Government has notified the Constitutional Court of Romania about the fact that President Klaus Iohannis has not made a decision regarding the appointment of the new ministers of Transport (Mircea Draghici) and Regional Development (Lia…
President Iohannis about appointments of ministers: No ultimatum from PSD; my analysis, after December 1
18:57, 29.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) may be referred to the Constitutional Court in the case concerning the appointment of the new ministers, that the Social Democrats cannot give him any ultimatum and that he will analyze these proposals after December…
President Iohannis: I have a reasonable amount of time to respond on proposals for ministers;CCR has nothing to say
10:39, 27.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that he has "a very reasonable" amount of time to respond in case of the proposals for Development and Transport ministers, underscoring that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has nothing to say in this matter.The head of state was asked how…
Rejection from President Iohannis to appoint Vasilescu for Regional Development minister, gross violation of Constitution
09:05, 22.11.2018 - A rejection from President Klaus Iohannis to appoint Lia Olguta Vasilescu to the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry would be a "gross violation" of the fundamental law and of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)'s decision, on Wednesday night asserted the ruling Social Democrat…
PSD's exec committee doubles down on party's pick for regional development minister
20:07, 21.11.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, at the end of a convention of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), main at rule, that Lia Olguta Vasilescu is the party's pick for minister of regional development and public administration, and Mircea Draghici for minister…
PSD's Dragnea takes distance from Ilan Laufer's statement about President Iohannis
19:57, 21.11.2018 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday that he totally delimits himself from the statements made by Ilan Laufer the day before about "a new act of anti-Semitism" from President Klaus Iohannis who refused to appoint him at the helm of the Development Ministry.When…
Liviu Dragnea il ameninta pe Klaus Iohannis: "In cazul in care refuza nominalizarile, vom actiona constitutional"
19:02, 21.11.2018 - ”Ne-am obisnuit cu dl Iohannis sa faca orice, dar ar fi o incalcare flagranta a Constitutiei”, a spus Dragnea, intrebat daca este de parere ca presedintele ar putea respinge numirea Olgutei Vasilescu la Ministerul Dezvoltarii Regionale. ”In cazul in care refuza, vom actiona constitutional.…
Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cut
15:35, 20.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday having approved the government reshuffle and presented the list of the nominees for whom he signed the decree for appointment to ministerial office; Ilan Laufer and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, proposed for Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration,…