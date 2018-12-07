Constitutional Court registers Gov't complaint over President Iohannis's delaying appointment of two ministers

Stiri Recomandate

MADR susține creșterea bivolițelor și vacilor de lapte, dar și a viermilor de mătase: plafonul de sprijin este de o jumătate de miliard de lei

Guvernul a aprobat, vineri, o Hotărâre prin care s-a stabilit plafonul de 104,142 milioane de euro, respectiv… [citeste mai departe]

Naționala a rămas fără selecționer: A fost DEMIS pentru nerespectarea mai multor clauze contractuale, anunță Federația de Rugby

Federaţia Română de Rugby a anunţat, vineri, rezilierea unilaterală a contractelor antrenorului principal al echipei naţionale, Thomas… [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ Mureş:Expoziţie unică în ţară din tranşeele Marelui Război - muzeografii caută finanţare pentru continuarea proiectului

Pentru marcarea Centenarului Unirii, Muzeul de Etnografie şi Artă Populară din Târgu Mureş prezintă publicului o expoziţie unică… [citeste mai departe]

Vâlcea: Sancţiuni pentru conducătorii auto care transportau material lemnos fără aviz de însoțire

Polițiști ai Serviciului de Ordine Publică, Biroului Județean de Transporturi Feroviare Vâlcea, Poliției municipiului Drăgășani, Poliției orașului Horezu, Poliției stațiunii Voineasa și Secției… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitura lui Ponta pentru Dragnea și Tăriceanu a ajuns în presa internațională!

Pierderea majorității de către PSD și ALDE în Camera Deputaților a fost relatată, miercuri, de Euronews. Jurnaliștii străini au citat un analist politic român care a profețit că fostul premier Victor Ponta va deveni o voce importantă… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt artiştii cu cele mai multe nominalizări la premiile Grammy

Rapperii Kendrick Lamar şi Drake conduc topul artiştilor cu cele mai multe nominalizări la premiile Grammy. Cei doi au primit câte şapte selecții. La categoria „Recordul anului” au fost nominalizate piesele interpreţilor Drake, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Childish… [citeste mai departe]

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI. Povestea semifinalistului Vitalie Maciunschi: A fost invitat să cânte la ziua preşedintelui Guineei Ecuatoriale

Vitalie Maciunschi, semifinalistul din echipa Smiley la Vocea României, are 32 de ani, este din Chișinău, însă a trăit timp de 12 ani în Transnistria,… [citeste mai departe]

SONDAJ. Simona rămâne favorita FANILOR din întreaga lume pentru al doilea an consecutiv

Simona Halep, liderul ierarhiei mondiale a tenisului feminin, a fost desemnată, pentru al doilea an consecutiv, câştigătoarea premiului WTA Favorita Fanilor, în urma unui sondaj la care au participat... [citeste mai departe]

Scriitorul islandez Jón Kalman Stefánsson, autorul Trilogiei Fiordurilor, a venit în România

Islandezul Jón Kalman Stefánsson, un autor în vogă premiat, cunoscut mai ales pentru Trilogia Fiordurilor, a ajuns zilele aceestea la București. E a doua vizită în România, după ce, în toamnă, el a fost una dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer a preluat șefia Uniunii Creştin-Democrate (CDU) de la prietena și susținătoarea ei, cancelarul Angela Merkel

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer a câştigat vineri cursa pentru succesiunea Angelei Merkel la conducerea Uniunii Creştin-Democrate… [citeste mai departe]


Constitutional Court registers Gov't complaint over President Iohannis's delaying appointment of two ministers

Publicat:
Constitutional Court registers Gov't complaint over President Iohannis's delaying appointment of two ministers

of Romania (CCR) registered on Friday the government's complaint about a possible constitutional legal conflict following 's deferring the appointment of the Ministers of Transport, and , respectively, CCR officials told AGERPRES. 21, the 's decided to propose for Minister of and , and for Minister of Transport, in response to 's veto to the initial picks:

