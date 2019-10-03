Concordia 19 - approximately 500 servicemen of MApN, MAI, SRI, SPP and STS participate in exercise

Stiri Recomandate

Cornel Ionică, primarul municipiului Piteşti, ne-a declarat că una dintre acţiunile din cadrul manifestării „Săptămâna Mobilităţii Urbane” care a avut loc recent ar putea să fie permanentizată. Este vorba despre închiderea unui tronson din bulevardul Republicii pentru traficul rutier, iar pe acest tronson să… [citeste mai departe]

Acces restricționat în Micești, pentru înlocuirea unui podeț. Precizări din partea Primăriei Alba Iulia

În data de 07.10.2019 vor începe lucrările de demolare la podețul de pe strada Măgurei din Micești, în vederea înlocuirii acestuia. Astfel accesul de pe strada Scărișoara către străzile… [citeste mai departe]

Aniversare pentru unul dintre muzicienii binecunoscuți ai Timișoarei. La mulți ani, Vali Potra!

Muzicianul timişorean Vali Potra, o figură binecunoscută în muzica autohtonă, împlineşte astăzi frumoasa vârstă de 55 de ani, ocazie cu care îi urăm un călduros „La Mulţi Ani!”. Unul dintre cei mai cunoscuţi… [citeste mai departe]

Teodorovici anunță bonificații pentru firmele care sunt cu taxele la zi

Firmele care se conformează voluntar și în ultimii 3 ani și-au plătit obligațiile trebuie să aibă un stimul, a declarat Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul Finanțelor Publice, în cadrul unei discuții avute în Consiliul Economic și Social.&"Pe… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Avocatul familiei Măceșanu cere RECUZAREA tuturor procurorilor DIICOT care au lucrat la caz până acum

Mișcare de ultimă oră a familiei Alexandrei Măceșanu.  Avocatul părinților Alexandrei va depune, în scurt timp, la Parchetul General, o cerere de recuzare a tuturor procurorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile pentru toate localitățile la transportul metropolitan din Brașov!

Consiliul Local Brașov va aproba la viitoarea ședință de plen aprobă „Studiul de oportunitate – etapa de extindere a serviciului public de transport persoane prin curse regulate, în unităţile administrativ-teritoriale membre ale Asociaţiei Metropolitane… [citeste mai departe]

Moral pentru derby-ul cu UTA

Băieţii pregătiţi de Dinu Maghici au învins, scor 5-1 (goluri semnate de Pop, Roman, Măgureanu, Hrincescu şi Rosza), pe LPS Satu Mare. Pentru Viitorul au jucat: Deak – Nițoi, Pop, Clipotă, Baraghin, Bickling, Balazs, Botoroagă, Hrincescu, Bulboacă, Catanzariti, dar şi Roman, Măgureanu, Rosza și Crișan. Tehnicianul Viitorului, Dinu Maghici, spune… [citeste mai departe]

Perioadă dificilă pentru Netflix: Acţiunile companiei au scăzut cu peste 46% de la începutul anului

Platforma de streaming video Netflix trece printr-o perioadă dificilă în contextul în care acţiunile au scăzut pe Nasdaq cu peste 46% de la începutul anului, pe fondul unei pierderi… [citeste mai departe]

Doi frați de 21 și 23 de ani și-au deschis o firmă IT, care valorează 35 de miliarde de dolari după 8 ani

​Firma IT de plăți pe internet Stripe, fondată în urmă cu 8 ani de doi frați irlandezi care atunci aveau 21 și 23 de ani, a ajuns să valoreze în prezent 35 de miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu este bine să aruncăm dinţii de lapte ai copiilor. Sigur îi vei păstra după ce vei citi asta

Cu aceste celule stem se remedia diferite boli, cum ar fi: regenera tesuturi osoase si cartilaginoase tratarea unor leziuni ale sistemului nervos inlocuirea tesutului inimii dupa infarct vindecarea… [citeste mai departe]


Concordia 19 - approximately 500 servicemen of MApN, MAI, SRI, SPP and STS participate in exercise

Publicat:
Concordia 19 - approximately 500 servicemen of MApN, MAI, SRI, SPP and STS participate in exercise

Approximately 500 servicemen of the Ministry of (MApN), the Ministry of Interior (MAI), the (SRI), the Guard and (SPP) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) participate, over October 7-13, in the international exercise Concordia 19, which takes places in several locations in the Covasna and Harghita counties, and in Bucharest.  The inter-institutional training exercise is meant for the troops to develop cooperation relations, as well as to exercise techniques, tactics and procedures, alongside specialized structures…

Exercitiul interinstitutional CONCORDIA 19

10:35, 03.10.2019 - Aproximativ 500 de militari din Ministerului Apararii Nationale, Ministerul Afacerilor Interne, Serviciul Roman de Informatii, Serviciul de Protectie si Paza si Serviciul de Telecomunicatii Speciale participa, in perioada 7-13 octombrie 2019, la exercitiul interinstitutional CONCORDIA 19, in mai multe…

CyDEx19 - most important cyber security exercise in Romania starts in Bucharest

12:44, 30.09.2019 - The 3rd edition of the most important cyber security exercise in Romania, namely CyDEx19 unfolds between 30 September and 2 October, at the Palace of Parliament, with the event gathering over 90 entities of the public, private milieu and the academia.  "As a first at CyDEx19, complex scenarios are…

Antiterrorist exercise at Israel's Embassy

13:27, 22.09.2019 - An antiterrorist exercise organized by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - as a national authority in the field of terrorism prevention and combating - and partner institutions within the National System of Prevention and Combating Terrorism is taking place at the Israeli embassy, informs the…

Percheziții la angajați RAR și polițiști banuiti ca cereau mita pentru a falsifica acte. Șpaga ar fi fost lasata in scumiera sau torpedoul mașinilor

07:25, 12.09.2019 - Ofiteri de politie judiciara din 22 de servicii judetene ale Directiei Generale Anticoruptie si Structura Centrala, inclusiv cel de la Brasov, au efectuat miercuri, 47 de perchezitii domiciliare pe raza judetelor Sibiu, Valcea si Mures, in mai multe dosare de corupție care vizeaza inspectia tehnica…

European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 to take place in Bucharest between 9 and 11 October

17:46, 10.09.2019 - This year's edition of the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC), a contest at European level whose topic is cyber security will take place in Bucharest, between 9 and 11 October, at the Palace of Parliament, the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) informed.According…

Company deregistrations up 53 pct over Jan - July 2019

13:47, 28.08.2019 - Company deregistrations were 52.87 pct up, at 74,189, in the first seven months of 2019 from the same period of 2018, shows statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).  Bucharest tops the list with most deregistrations - 8,376 companies (11.68 pct more YoY), followed by the counties…

Hundreds of shoes - aligned in front of the Ministry of Interior, in memory of missing children

23:13, 03.08.2019 - Hundreds of pairs of shoes were aligned in front of the Ministry of Interior on Saturday to draw attention to the cases of missing children. The event was organised "to draw attention to the fact that the tragedy in Caracal is not an isolated case". The event, organised by PNL (National…

Cod galben de ploi pentru jumatate din țara. Vezi ce județe sunt vizate

13:04, 14.07.2019 - Administrația Naționala de Meteorologie a emis o avertizare cod galben de ploi torențiale pentru 22 de județe. Atenționarea este valabila incepand de astazi, de la ora 13, pana maine la ora 21.00, și vizeaza județele Alba, Argeș, Bacau, Bistrița-Nasaud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzau, Caraș-Severin, Covasna,…


