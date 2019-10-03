Concordia 19 - approximately 500 servicemen of MApN, MAI, SRI, SPP and STS participate in exercise

Concordia 19 - approximately 500 servicemen of MApN, MAI, SRI, SPP and STS participate in exercisePublicat:
Approximately 500 servicemen of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Ministry of Interior (MAI), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Guard and Protection Service (SPP) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) participate, over October 7-13, in the international exercise Concordia 19, which takes places in several locations in the Covasna and Harghita counties, and in Bucharest. The inter-institutional training exercise is meant for the troops to develop cooperation relations, as well as to exercise techniques, tactics and procedures, alongside specialized structures…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Exercitiul interinstitutional CONCORDIA 19
10:35, 03.10.2019 - Aproximativ 500 de militari din Ministerului Apararii Nationale, Ministerul Afacerilor Interne, Serviciul Roman de Informatii, Serviciul de Protectie si Paza si Serviciul de Telecomunicatii Speciale participa, in perioada 7-13 octombrie 2019, la exercitiul interinstitutional CONCORDIA 19, in mai multe…
CyDEx19 - most important cyber security exercise in Romania starts in Bucharest
12:44, 30.09.2019 - The 3rd edition of the most important cyber security exercise in Romania, namely CyDEx19 unfolds between 30 September and 2 October, at the Palace of Parliament, with the event gathering over 90 entities of the public, private milieu and the academia. "As a first at CyDEx19, complex scenarios are…
Antiterrorist exercise at Israel's Embassy
13:27, 22.09.2019 - An antiterrorist exercise organized by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - as a national authority in the field of terrorism prevention and combating - and partner institutions within the National System of Prevention and Combating Terrorism is taking place at the Israeli embassy, informs the…
Percheziții la angajați RAR și polițiști banuiti ca cereau mita pentru a falsifica acte. Șpaga ar fi fost lasata in scumiera sau torpedoul mașinilor
07:25, 12.09.2019 - Ofiteri de politie judiciara din 22 de servicii judetene ale Directiei Generale Anticoruptie si Structura Centrala, inclusiv cel de la Brasov, au efectuat miercuri, 47 de perchezitii domiciliare pe raza judetelor Sibiu, Valcea si Mures, in mai multe dosare de corupție care vizeaza inspectia tehnica…
European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 to take place in Bucharest between 9 and 11 October
17:46, 10.09.2019 - This year's edition of the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC), a contest at European level whose topic is cyber security will take place in Bucharest, between 9 and 11 October, at the Palace of Parliament, the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) informed.According…
Company deregistrations up 53 pct over Jan - July 2019
13:47, 28.08.2019 - Company deregistrations were 52.87 pct up, at 74,189, in the first seven months of 2019 from the same period of 2018, shows statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). Bucharest tops the list with most deregistrations - 8,376 companies (11.68 pct more YoY), followed by the counties…
Hundreds of shoes - aligned in front of the Ministry of Interior, in memory of missing children
23:13, 03.08.2019 - Hundreds of pairs of shoes were aligned in front of the Ministry of Interior on Saturday to draw attention to the cases of missing children. The event was organised "to draw attention to the fact that the tragedy in Caracal is not an isolated case". The event, organised by PNL (National…
Cod galben de ploi pentru jumatate din țara. Vezi ce județe sunt vizate
13:04, 14.07.2019 - Administrația Naționala de Meteorologie a emis o avertizare cod galben de ploi torențiale pentru 22 de județe. Atenționarea este valabila incepand de astazi, de la ora 13, pana maine la ora 21.00, și vizeaza județele Alba, Argeș, Bacau, Bistrița-Nasaud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzau, Caraș-Severin, Covasna,…