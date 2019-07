Companiile care vor sa scape de echipamentele IT vechi le pot dona copiilor din medii sarace - iata cum

Romania wins womens artistic gymnastics team silver at EYOF 2019

Romania's women's artistic gymnastics team made up of Irina Antonia Duta, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu, won the silver medal in the team competition at the Baku 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival. Russia ranked first with 108.050… [citeste mai departe]