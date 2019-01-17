Cele mai sigure ţări din lume. Indicele criminalităţii în 2019, unde se situează România Qatar-ul (foto, capitala Doha)este recunoscuta drept cea mai sigura tara in care sa locuiesti, cu un indice al criminalitatii de doar 13,23%, care reflecta o criminalitate stradala infima, aproape inexistenta. A doua cea mai sigura tara din lume, nu departe de Qatar, este Japonia, cu un indice al criminalitatii 13,76%. Podiumul este ocupat de o alta tara din zona Golfului, Emiratele Arabe Unite, cu un indice de 16,32. De altfel, intreg Top 5 este asiatic, locurile 4 si 5 fiind ocupate de Taiwan si, respectiv, Hong Kong. Prima tara europeana din topul celor mai sigure este Georgia, locul… Citeste articolul mai departe pe rtv.net…

