Cuprumin şi Moldomin sunt priorităţile lui Nicolae Bădălău la Ministerul Economiei

Cuprumin şi Moldomin sunt priorităţile lui Nicolae Bădălău la Ministerul Economiei

Societăţile Cuprumin şi Moldomin sunt priorităţi pentru Ministerul Economiei, acestea reprezentând 92% din producţia de cupru a ţării, locul trei în Europa ca şi resursă, iar foarte mulţi au avut interes să le blocheze, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Vâlcea s-a rătăcit pe munte, la Câineni. Salvamontiștii au plecat în căutarea sa

Un bărbat din Vâlcea s-a rătăcit pe munte, la Câineni. Salvamontiștii au plecat în căutarea sa

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 40 de ani, este căutat joi seara, pe 17 ianuarie, de salvamontişti, jandarmi şi pompieri, după ce acesta a anunţat că s-a rătăcit pe un traseu montan din nordul judeţului Vâlcea,… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de ministrul Energiei, pentru companiile care produc energie pe cărbune: „Ne vom strădui să o eliminăm"

Anunțul făcut de ministrul Energiei, pentru companiile care produc energie pe cărbune: „Ne vom strădui să o eliminăm”

Ministrul Energiei, Anton Anton, a declarat joi, 17 ianuarie, la Târgu-Jiu, în județul Gorj, cu privire la Ordonanţa nr. 114/2018, care impune o taxă… [citeste mai departe]

CTP, critici dure la adresa politicienilor britanici: Sunt vanitoși

CTP, critici dure la adresa politicienilor britanici: Sunt vanitoși

Cu toate că nu dă șanse de reușită scenariului renunțării la Brexit, jurnalistul Cristian Tudor Popescu susține că doar printr-o astfel de decizie s-ar putea startul declinului trendului populist, naționalist care a cuprins mai multe state europene, inclusiv România.Digi24:… [citeste mai departe]

Olguța Vasilescu, CERERE de ultimă pentru Liviu Dragnea: "Să CANDIDEZE la prezidențiale"

Olguța Vasilescu, CERERE de ultimă pentru Liviu Dragnea: ”Să CANDIDEZE la prezidențiale”

În ciuda faptului că amâna luarea unei decizii privind candidatul susţinut de PSD în alegerile prezidenţiale, se înmulţesc vocile din interior care îi cer lui Liviu Dragnea să fie cel care îl va contracandidate… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii din Braşov, asaltaţi cu cereri de curăţare a ţurţurilor de pe blocuri (Social)

Pompierii din Braşov, asaltaţi cu cereri de curăţare a ţurţurilor de pe blocuri (Social)

      În această perioadă a anului, pompierii braşoveni se confruntă cu o situaţie mai puţin obişnuită. La ISU Braşov sosesc solicitări pentru îndepărtarea ţurţurilor de la blocuri de locuinţe situate în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Pepe, momente tragice după accident. Cea mai mare durere- Un prieten i-a pus umărul la loc

Pepe, momente tragice după accident. Cea mai mare durere- Un prieten i-a pus umărul la loc

Pepe, momente tragice după accident. Cea mai mare durere Pepe a vorbit, de curând, despre urmările accidentului de pe pârtia din Brașov. „Momentan mă refac. Merg la recuperare şi urmez tot felul de exerciţii. Puteam… [citeste mai departe]

Discuţiile între May şi opoziţie cu privire la Brexit sunt în impas înainte să înceapă

Discuţiile între May şi opoziţie cu privire la Brexit sunt în impas înainte să înceapă

Negocierile dorite de premierul Theresa May cu opoziţia în vederea ajungerii la un consens cuprivire la un acord al Brexitului au ajuns joi într-un impas, după ce conducătoarea britanică a apreciat ”imposibil”… [citeste mai departe]

ATENȚIE! Ce se întâmplă în 2019 cu aceste fonduri – Mii de oameni sunt vizați

ATENȚIE! Ce se întâmplă în 2019 cu aceste fonduri – Mii de oameni sunt vizați

Vești pentru români! În anul 2019 vor apărea câteva schimbări pentru fondurile acestui program.Mai concret, în 2019, această categorie de români nu vor mai putea să acceseze aceste servicii. Citește AICI ce fonduri vor fi plafonate… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre dosarele Arhiepiscopului Tomisului se întoarce la DNA

Unul dintre dosarele Arhiepiscopului Tomisului se întoarce la DNA

Dosarul penal in care IPS Teodosie Petrescu, Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, este cercetat pentru abuz in serviciu, marturie mincinoasa si inducerea in eroare a organelor judiciare a fost retrimis, joi, la DNA. Decizia apartine Inaltei Curti de Casatie si Justitie si este definitiva. [citeste mai departe]


Cele mai sigure ţări din lume. Indicele criminalităţii în 2019, unde se situează România

Publicat:
Cele mai sigure ţări din lume. Indicele criminalităţii în 2019, unde se situează România

Qatar-ul (foto, capitala Doha)este recunoscuta drept cea mai sigura tara in care sa locuiesti, cu un indice al criminalitatii de doar 13,23%, care reflecta o criminalitate stradala infima, aproape inexistenta. A doua cea mai sigura tara din lume, nu departe de Qatar, este Japonia, cu un indice al criminalitatii 13,76%. Podiumul este ocupat de o alta tara din zona Golfului, Emiratele Arabe Unite, cu un indice de 16,32.

De altfel, intreg Top 5 este asiatic, locurile 4 si 5 fiind ocupate de Taiwan si, respectiv, Hong Kong. Prima tara europeana din topul celor mai sigure este Georgia, locul…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe rtv.net…  

Sursa articol si foto: rtv.net


Romania lagging behind in EU in terms of adults taking part in education or training programmes

09:59, 10.12.2018 - The proportion of adults of working age (aged 15 - 64) taking part in either formal or non-formal education and training programmes has been increasing over the past decade, from 35.2 percent in 2007 to 45.1 percent in 2016, but Romania is lagging behind, with just 7 percent in 2016, according to…

Over 10 million non-resident tourist arrivals registered at Romania's border points, during first 10 months

15:16, 05.12.2018 - Over 10 million non-resident tourist arrivals were registered at Romania's border points during the first 10 months of this year, with an increase of 7.4 percent as opposed to the same period of last year, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.From…

Black Friday la vacante: Ce oferte au pregatit agentiile de turism

12:53, 16.11.2018 - Agentiile de turism au pregatit pachete turistice la preturi avantajoase cu ocazia Black Friday: reduceri de pana la 50% pentru vacantele pentru vara lui 2019 in mai multe destinatii europene, dar si pentru litoralul romanesc, dar si oferte pentru pachetele de Revelion in tara si in strainatate.…

Asasinarea jurnalistului saudit complica planul lui Trump de contracarare a Iranului (presa)

21:22, 08.11.2018 - Cazul asasinarii jurnalistului saudit Jamal Khashoggi complica strategia presedintelui SUA, Donald Trump, de contracarare a influentei Iranului in Orientul Mijlociu prin crearea unei aliante a natiunilor arabe, afirma oficiali americani citati de site-ul agentiei Reuters, informeaza Mediafax.Alianta…

Google: 'Romania accounts for 2.4 pct of global searches on Black Friday; search volum is growing'

15:17, 08.11.2018 - Romania is ranked in the second half of the global ranking Black Friday 2017, with 2.4 pct of the total online searches and a jump of 21 per cent in the search volume on the same day, shows a study conducted by Google, on Thursday sent to AGERPRES."When it comes to searches on Black Friday,…

Romania, member of International Telecommunication Union Council

09:30, 06.11.2018 - Romania, alongside the Russian Federation, Poland, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, on Monday was welcomed into the International Telecommunications Union Council (ITU-Council) after 137 of the 179 member states attending the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2018 voted in its favour, a press statement…

Romania gets elected to the International Telecommunication Union Council

18:23, 05.11.2018 - Romania, alongside the Russian Federation, Poland, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, on Monday was welcomed into the International Telecommunications Union Council (ITU-Council) after 137 of the 179 member states attending the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2018 voted in favour, according to a press…

Central bank governor: Not skeptical, just trying to stay realistic about joining euro

15:03, 25.10.2018 - Romania is not skeptical about joining the euro, but we are trying to be realistic and to ensure a certain amount of time for this moment, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu told a specialist conference on Thursday.  "With regard to the differences among the countries'…


