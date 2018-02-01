CCR rejects constitutionality challenge related to modification of Law on integrity in exercising public office

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Scandalul iscat in jurul Serviciului de Protectie si Paza trece la un alt nivel. Europarlamentarul Norica Nicolai sustine ca este nevoie de o ancheta parlamentara care sa decida daca informatiile aparute in spatiul public au vreun sambure de adevar sau nu. "Implicarea oricarui serviciu in politica…

- 31 de rectori ai celor mai importante universitați din Romania au transmis un mesaj public de susținere a lui Valentin Popa, rectorul Universitații ”Ștefan cel Mare” din Suceava pentru funcția de ministru al Educației. Cei 31 de rectori susțin ca cel propus de PSD este o personalitate de marca a…

- Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu said on Thursday that the core element during Romania's term at the Presidency at the Council of the European Union will be the citizen, stressing that the subjects of interest to be promoted during this mandate must be established through broad…

- Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir (National Liberal Party, the opposition - ed.n.) stated on Thursday in a press conference held in central Brasov that half of those who exploit mineral resources have never paid royalties to the Romanian state, requesting in this respect the acting premier, Mihai Fifor,…

- Echipajul romanesc a traversat Atlanticul intr-o barca cu vasle, in 38 de zile, 14 ore și 32 de minute. Record de timp pentru Atlantic 4! Echipajul romanesc Atlantic 4 (Andrei Roșu, Vasile Oșean, Ionuț Olteanu și Marius Alexe) a incheiat cu bine cursa de traversare a Oceanului Atlantic, stabilind astfel…

- Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Monday in Oradea that he is waiting for public statements and clarifications from political leaders regarding the statements of former PM Mihai Tudose regarding the Szekely flag and what - in Kelemen Hunor's interpretation…

- Former Justice Minister Robert Cazanciuc stated on Thursday, after GRECO released a report showing that Romania has made limited progress in implementing recommendations regarding the prevention and fighting against corruption, that he suspects the report was drawn up by using older data and projects…

- Gigi Dragomir was appointed as the new head, in rank of secretary of state, of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), through a decision of the interim Prime Minister Mihai Fifor, on Thursday published in the Official Journal. Since January 3, acting as ANRM head was Sorin Gal, based on…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday filed a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) related to the Law on modification of Law no. 161/2003 on measures ensuring transparency in exercising public dignities, public office and in business, preventing and sanctioning…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent Parliament for reexamination the Law on modification and completion of the Law no. 202/1998 regarding the organization of the Official Journal of Romania, with the law saying that this public entity will be moved under the authority of the Government, more…

- Cu IT-iști care se numara printre cei mai buni din lume, cu un sistem informatic care a costat cateva zeci de milioane de euro, cu o propaganda constanta privind reducerea birocrației, Romania se afla, in continuare, in topul țarilor cu cele mai stufoase proceduri. Instituțiile statului le cer contribuabililor…

- Cine trebuie sa o depuna declaratia 600? Daca o persoana fizica rezidenta in Romania a realizat in anul 2017 venituri extrasalariale mai mari de 12 salarii minime brute – 22.800 de lei (12 luni X 1.900 de lei salariul minim brut actual) -, aceasta persoana fizica are obligatia sa depuna la autoritatea…

- N. Dumitrescu Intrata in vigoare in toamna lui 2016, legislatia in baza careia cei interesati isi pot “cumpara“ vechime pentru pensie a fost extinsa pana la sfarsitul anului in curs. Persoanele care pot beneficia de prevederile acestui act normativ sunt cele care nu au calitatea de pensionar la data…

- Ministerul Afacerilor Externe a reacționat la criticile venite de la Budapesta in urma declarațiilor facute de premierul Mihai Tudose. MAE atrage atenția asupra responsabilitatii pe care o au autoritatile centrale si locale pentru asigurarea respectarii legii și subliniaza contextul in care au loc discuțiile…

- The investigation conducted by the Criminal Section of the General Prosecutor's office shall clarify all aspects under discussion in the case of policeman Eugen Stan, including such aspects related to the manner in which the pedophilia cases were previously investigated, general prosecutor Augustin…

- The impact of increasing the monetary policy interest is minor in terms of 3-month and 6-month ROBOR, says Mugur Isarescu, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "The effect on the market may be slightly special, we do not see large interest movements. My duty is to convey that and…

- Ultima oara cand a aparut in public a fost cu ocazia participarii la inmormantarea Regelui Mihai I in Romania, pe 16 decembrie, iar acum fostul rege al Spaniei, Juan Carlos I, a participat alaturi de familie la Ziua Epifaniei. Pe 6 ianuarie familia regala a Spaniei s-a reunit pentru o sarbatoare importanta,…

- Sala Unirii din Alba Iulia, cladirea in care la 1 Decembrie 1918 a fost proclamata Unirea Transilvaniei cu Romania, va intra de saptamana viitoare in reabilitare, urmand sa fie redeschisa la 1 Decembrie 2018. Cu toate ca vor incepe reparațiile, Sala Unirii nu va fi inchisa deocamdata pentru public,…

- ”In PSD, din luna martie a inceput sa li se spuna unor colegi: vedeti ca pe Dragnea il vom aresta, il bagam la puscarie, tu esti mai bun presedinte. Probabil si lui Sorin (n.r.: Sorin Grindeanu, fostul premier) i s-a spus. S-a spus si in noua guvernare unor colegi din Guvern", a declarat Liviu Dragnea,…

- The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) reiterates the known position in respect to implementing the "two-state solution," regarding Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security and the need to put an end to this conflict. According to a release sent to STIRIPESURSE on Thursday, MAE reiterates…

- Au trecut deja trei luni de cand afaceristul Nicolae ”Niro” Dumitru, proprietarul celebrului complex ”Dragonul Rosu”, a fost eliberat conditionat. In tot acest timp, cunoscutul om de afaceri a preferat sa nu iasa in public si sa-si petreaca zilele alaturi de familie, care i-a lipsit mult, cat s-a aflat…

- Aventurile personajelor din Las Fierbinti au ajuns la un alt nivel in acest sezon. Bobita a incercat sa tina pe linia de plutire business-ul de la carciuma, dar si-a testat si norocul intr-o multime de combinatii care i-au fost date peste cap de prietenul lui, Giani. Nici in sezonul 12, Celentano nu…

- Romania este singura tara din lume unde banca centrala cere o anumita politica fiscala, iar premierul indica public cat ar trebui sa fie rata dobanzilor, a declarat, luni, Andreea Paul, presedintele Asociatiei pentru Competitivitate (INACO), in cadrul unei dezbateri pe tema bugetului Romaniei pentru…

- Oana Zavoranu le declara razboi mamelor care alapteaza in public. Dupa ce mai multe vedete, printre care si Cristina Siscanu Ionescu, au militat pentru hranirea bebelusilor in public, Zavo sustine ca acest lucru este ingrozitor si grotesc. Oana le mai intreaba pe vedete de ce nu fata precum vacile in…

- Regele Mihai si-a incheiat lungul si durerosul exil. La aproape 70 de ani, de cand a fost silit sa abdice, s-a intors pentru totdeauna in tara pe care a iubit-o nespus, si care, poate, va invata de acum incolo, sa-i poarte aceeasi dragoste. Continuarea pe www.stirileprotv.ro.

- Regele Mihai si-a incheiat lungul si durerosul exil. La aproape 70 de ani, de cand a fost silit sa abdice, s-a intors pentru totdeauna in tara pe care a iubit-o nespus, si care, poate, va invata de acum incolo, sa-i poarte aceeasi dragoste. Continuarea pe www.stirileprotv.ro.

- Promoting the rule of law and Justice independence, fighting against corruption, ensuring integrity in public positions and dignities are constitutional values that cannot be negotiated, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday in a message sent on the occasion of Romania's Constitution Day. "In…

- The independence of the prosecutors must be defended with "dignity" and "strength", on Thursday night said the Prosecutor General of Romania Augustin Lazar, speaking of "attempts of certain powers of the state to deprive the Romanian prosecutors of their independence on dubious ways, through vicious…

- Secretary of state for bilateral and strategic affairs in the Euro-Atlantic area, George Ciamba presented the priorities to be promoted by Romania in the field of the foreign relations during its mandate at the helm of the EU Council, with an accent on the Western Balkans and the Eastern neighbourhood,…

- In the third quarter of this year, Romania recorded the most significant GDP growth among the 28 member states of the European Union, both compared to the same period of last year and compared to the second quarter of this year, according to a revised estimate released on Thursday by the European…

- Programul Educatie 2014-2021 a fost lansat oficial in data de 5 decembrie, in prezenta Excelentei Sale Lise Nicoline Kleven Grevstad, Ambasadorul Norvegiei in Romania si a domnului Marius Nica, ministru delegat pentru Fonduri Europene. Printre participanti s-au numarat si partenerii de program Veena…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent on Monday to the Constitutional Court of Romania a challenge to the Law amending and supplementing Law No. 188/1999 on the public servants' statutes. The respective piece of regulation maintains the repeal of the provision according to which public servants who are indicted…

- Health Minister Florian Bodog and representatives of the World Bank (WB) in Romania on Thursday visited the two health units in Bucharest where there are going to be opened severe burns centres for both adults and children.Minister Bodog and the representatives of the WB discussed with the…

- La mijlocul acestei saptamani vor debuta in Cupele Europene la volei, editia 2017-2018, si doua dintre cele noua echipe din Romania care s-au inscris in competitiile europene inter-cluburi. Primele formatii care vor evolua in Eurocupe sunt masculine, Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti si Volei Municipal Zalau,…

- The Parliament's select committee on the justice package decided on Thursday that the President of Romania can no longer refuse the appointment of judges and prosecutors. Acting at the proposal of the National Union of Romania's Judges (UNJR) that was also adopted by the Alliance of Liberals…

- Uniunea Nationala a Judecatorilor din Romania(UNJR) vrea sa scoata serviciile de informatii din Justitie prin lege, o serie de modificari propuse la actele normative privind sistemul judiciar prevazand pedepse cu inchisoarea de pana la 15 ani pentru racolarea sau tentativa de racolare a judecatorilor,…

- In perioada 6-7 noiembrie 2017 a avut loc in Zagreb, Croatia, intalnirea Centrelor de Transfer Tehnologic din Europa Centrala si de Sud-Est ("Working Together" on Use of the Internet: Benefit or Challenge for Academic Institutions), organizata de World Intellectual Property Organization ...

- Romania's economic growth is 7 percent as against a promised growth of 5.5 percent, reads a document that mentions the latest developments in the Social Democratic Party (PSD) achieving its electoral promises 10 months into office that the party's National Executive Committee analysed at a meeting…

- Citizen is the priority of Romania in exercising the presidency of the Council of the European Union in two years' time, Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu told Thursday's debate on "EU Trade Policy. Challenges and Priorities," organized by the European Institute of Romania, the…

- Judges of the Constitutional Court of Romania postponed for Thursday, 23 November, the ruling regarding the request of Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu to establish if there is a judicial conflict between the Government and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), following the investigation…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed two decrees promulgating a law supplementing the legislation in force on the uniform public pension system. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed a decree promulgating a law supplementing…

- Vicepresedintele USR Cristian Ghinea a declarat luni ca partidul din care face parte va formula o serie de amendamente la proiectul de lege privind statutul Casei Regale prin care sa elimine beneficiile materiale si subordonarea institutiei fata de politic, adaugand ca viitoarea sefa a Casei regale…

- In urma cu cateva zile, Banca Transilvania anunța ca trateaza pentru achiziționarea unuia dintre cei mai importanți jucatori de pe piața bancara de peste Prut.Vineri, a doua cea mai mare banca din Romania face public faptul ca va da lovitura pe piața din Romania, fiind aproape de a bate palma…

- The plenary sitting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Thursday issued a negative opinion the legislative proposals of modification of the justice laws, as received from the Deputies Chamber, CSM sources told AGERPRES. The same sources informed the decision was adopted by 11 votes…

- Chief Prosecutor of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi said on Thursday at an event in Vienna that the greatest challenge now is preserving the independence of magistrates in Romania, adding that if a law currently under consideration on their statutes passes…

- The gas stock for the upcoming winter is the smallest in the last four or five years, so that Romania will have to increase imports by 30 percent in order not to cut off consumers, general manager of national gas transmission company Transgaz Ion Sterian told hearings this Thursday before the parliamentary…

- Municipiul Suceava a fost nominalizat la patru categorii in cadrul Galei Premiilor Asociației Municipiilor din Romania desfașurata luni seara la Ateneul Roman din București sub inaltul patronaj al Președinției Romaniei. Este vorba de excelența in educație, excelența in transport public, excelența in…

- Braila a primit trofeul de excelența in iluminat public din partea Asociațiilor Municipiilor din Romania, in cadrul unei gale organizate luni seara, la Ateneul Roman. Sursa foto: AMR — Asociația Municipiilor din România / Facebook Trofeul prin care iluminatul public din…

- Cercetat penal pentru uz de fals, fostul sef de campanie al primarului PSD Francisc Boldea, Petrica Balint, este acuzat de noii sefi ai Secretariatului de Stat pentru recunoasterea meritelor luptatorilor impotriva regimului comunist instaurat in Romania in perioada 1945-1989 ca foloseste ilegal legitimatia…