Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open womens doubles quarter-finals

Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas… [citeste mai departe]